Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Brian Brobbey’s Acrobatic Strike Denies Gunners Victory

Arsenal‘s 10-game winning streak ended dramatically at the Stadium of Light, with Brian Brobbey’s 94th-minute overhead kick securing Sunderland a 2-2 draw. Dan Ballard’s opener was cancelled by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard before Brobbey’s stunning intervention denied Arsenal maximum points.

The Standout Performers:

Bukayo Saka – 7.5/10 Struggled initially but responded with captain’s determination. His slick right-footed finish equalized after Declan Rice won possession, demonstrating composure under pressure.

Continued driving at Sunderland’s backline throughout, winning crucial duels and creating opportunities. Arsenal’s most dangerous attacker despite a shaky opening period.

Leandro Trossard – 7.5/10 Transformed after forgettable first half. Unleashed an absolute thunderbolt into the top corner for Arsenal’s second, carefully sizing up Noah Sadiki before unleashing unstoppable power.

His stunning strike appeared to have secured victory before Brobbey’s late heroics.

Declan Rice – 7.5/10 Arsenal’s most consistent performer. Won possession from Enzo Le Fee to initiate Saka’s equalizer after being bullied for Ballard’s opener. Tested Robin Roefs with early free-kick and dominated midfield battles throughout. Struck the crossbar with excellent second-half effort.

The Solid Showings:

Martin Zubimendi – 7/10 Highly impressive showing. Dominated Sunderland’s midfield, won over 10 duels, and created multiple chances. Provided the assist for Trossard’s spectacular goal. Continues thriving in high-intensity Premier League matches.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 6.5/10 Usually dominant but caught out for Brobbey’s equalizer. Failed to react quickly enough as the Dutchman’s acrobatic effort looped over him. Otherwise solid defensively, though missed glorious first-half chance when blazing over from 12 yards.

Eberechi Eze – 6.5/10 Quiet afternoon. Curled decent chance over crossbar in first half and squandered excellent second-half opening. Failed to impose his creativity on proceedings despite Arsenal’s dominance.

William Saliba – 6.7/10 Solid but unspectacular. Couldn’t prevent Brobbey’s late intervention despite positioning himself well initially.

Jurrien Timber – 6.5/10 Finished with bandaged head after first-half knock. Remained solid defensively throughout despite injury concerns.

Riccardo Calafiori – 5.5/10 Restored after midweek rest. Got forward dangerously on overlap after break but lacked defensive sharpness.

