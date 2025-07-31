Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Player Ratings vs Tottenham: Gyokeres Debuts as Spurs Claim Hong Kong Bragging Rights
Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the first North London Derby held outside the UK provided glimpses of what’s to come, with new signings making their mark despite the disappointing result at Kai Tak Sports Park.
The Standout Performer
Christian Nørgaard – 8/10 The Danish midfielder was Arsenal’s best player by some distance. Nørgaard’s impressive display showcased exactly why Arteta targeted him from Brentford for £10m plus add-ons. His passing range, defensive work rate, and ability to break up Spurs’ attacks made him look like excellent value. The 31-year-old brings the physicality and tactical intelligence Arsenal’s midfield has craved.
The Solid Showings
Viktor Gyokeres – 6/10 Making his Arsenal debut just a few days after joining from Sporting, the Swedish striker showed promising signs despite limited service and very few minutes on the pitch, but couldn’t really impact the game.
Martin Ødegaard – 6/10 The captain showed flashes of his quality with some neat passing and movement, but couldn’t impose himself on the game. His partnership with Gyokeres looks promising with more time.
William Saliba – 7/10 Another sound performance from one of Arsenal’s better players on the day. Dominated in the air and looked excellent in possession. Should have converted an early headed chance but was defensively solid throughout.
Declan Rice – 6/10 Worked hard in midfield and provided defensive stability. The England international’s energy levels looked good, but he needs better chemistry with Nørgaard in the double pivot.
Kai Havertz – 5.5/10 The German showed good movement and link-up play, setting up chances for teammates. However, his overall impact was limited and he was substituted for Gyokeres in the second half. A certain percentage of fans were left fuming with Havertz’s performance.
Gabriel Martinelli – 5/10 Had a glorious chance to equalize when set up by Havertz but blazed his shot high over the bar from 12 yards out. The Brazilian winger created problems but lacked the clinical touch when it mattered.
Ben White – 5.5/10 Found himself high up the pitch in the second half but had a relatively poor game. Gave the ball away with wayward passing and was given a torrid time by Odobert in defensive situations.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6/10 Solid performance at left-back with good attacking intent. However, his dispossession in the center circle led to Sarr’s winning goal, though there were arguments he was fouled in the buildup.
Read More: Viktor Gyokeres Shirt Sales Phenomenon: How Arsenal’s New Star’s Merch Frenzy Compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Substitutes
Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Replaced Nørgaard and immediately looked composed. Forced Vicario into a good save with a dipping effort and brought energy to Arsenal’s midfield in the closing stages.
Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Came on for Martinelli and provided width down the left. Unfortunately limped off with an injury in the final minutes, which will be a concern for Arteta.
Viktor Gyokeres – 6.5/10 Limited time to make an impact after coming on for Havertz, but showed promising signs in his brief Arsenal debut. His presence gave Arsenal a different attacking dimension.
Reiss Nelson – 6/10 Got another opportunity to impress when Trossard was injured. Won a dangerous free-kick in the dying minutes but couldn’t help Arsenal find an equalizer.
The Disappointing Displays
Bukayo Saka – 5/10 Arsenal’s star winger looked flat and uninspired. His crossing was wayward, and he couldn’t create the usual magic down the right flank. Preseason rustiness was evident, but fans expect more from their key player.
David Raya – 5/10 Could do little about Sarr’s spectacular goal, but his distribution was inconsistent. The Spanish goalkeeper looked nervous during Spurs’ pressing phases and needs to command his area better.
The Decisive Moment
Pape Matar Sarr’s stunning long-range effort just before half-time proved the difference. Arsenal couldn’t respond to Spurs’ early dominance, despite controlling large portions of the match.
Read More: Not Viktor Gyokeres – Ian Wright Reveals Arsenal’s Most Important Signing
Arsenal Dragon
Viktor Gyokeres is Better Than Alexander Isak – Here’s the Proof!
The debate over who’s the superior striker has raged for months, but Viktor Gyokeres’ performances alongside Alexander Isak have provided compelling evidence. The Arsenal new boy isn’t just competing with Newcastle’s star – he’s demonstrating superior all-round qualities that should translate perfectly to Premier League football.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs Tottenham: Gyokeres Debuts as Spurs Claim Hong Kong Bragging Rights
Viktor Gyokeres – The Complete Package Arsenal Needed
When both strikers feature together, the difference becomes glaringly obvious. While Isak gets praised for his pace and movement, Gyokeres demonstrates why he’s the complete package Arsenal desperately needed. His ability to create chances while leading the line showcases a dimension that could revolutionize Mikel Arteta’s attack.
Gyokeres’ hold-up play will become Arsenal’s foundation in the Premier League. His strength and technical ability allow him to bring teammates into play, creating the platform for quick combinations with Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka. This isn’t just about scoring goals – it’s about dictating how Arsenal can control games.
Read More: Latest Video of Riccardo Calafiori Shows Positive Update Over Injury Concerns
The Creative Striker Arsenal Have Been Missing
The most compelling evidence comes from Gyokeres’ playmaking ability. There have been several instances of Gyokeres providing pinpoint assists to Isak, with the Newcastle man slotting it brilliantly. An occasionally playmaking striker with lethal accuracy in front of goal is a dream for managers.
These weren’t lucky passes either. Gyokeres demonstrated vision, timing and execution that should terrify Premier League defenses. His ability to drop deep, read the game, and deliver precise through balls adds a creative element that makes Arsenal infinitely more dangerous than with a pure finisher.
Read More: Worth More Than Saka and Nwaneri? Arsenal Have Struck Gold in “World-Class” Potential
The Premier League Test
Gyokeres’ versatility – creating chances, holding up play, and finishing clinically – suggests he offers everything Isak does, plus the playmaking dimension that could transform Arsenal’s attack. Of course, Isak has already proven himself with 21 Premier League goals last season. If Gyokeres replicates these performances in English football, the debate might finally be settled.
Read More: Arsenal’s Total Transfer Spend Since 2019 Will Shock You
Arsenal Dragon
Not Viktor Gyokeres – Ian Wright Reveals Arsenal’s Most Important Signing
Ian Wright has made it crystal clear which Arsenal signing changed everything, and it wasn’t the flashy forwards modern fans or even latest signing Viktor Gyokeres, one might expect. The Gunners legend believes one particular arrival remains the club’s most transformative transfer – a masterstroke that laid the foundation for everything that followed.
The Moment That Changed Arsenal Forever
Speaking at the FWA Awards a while ago, Wright revealed the signing that still gives him chills: “I will never forget the way Dennis signed. I felt like a child.” The raw emotion in Wright’s voice when discussing that summer of 1995 tells the complete story of what the Dutch master’s £7.5 million arrival meant to Arsenal‘s trajectory.
As Wright emphasized in his tribute to Bergkamp, the right addition could instill the belief in the squad that they are “probably going to win something.” This wasn’t just about technical ability – it was about transforming Arsenal’s mentality from hopefuls to genuine contenders.
The context makes Wright’s excitement understandable. Arsenal hadn’t won the league since 1991 and were desperate for a player who could elevate them to the next level. Bergkamp wasn’t just another signing; he was validation that Arsenal could attract world-class talent.
Read More: Ranked: 10 Best Arsenal Home Kits in the Premier League Era, Fans Want to Bring Back #3
Why Dennis Bergkamp Trumps Modern Signings
“He was a massive signing for Arsenal and he’s the one that all the success was built on,” Wright said. Viktor Gyokeres brings pace, power and clinical finishing that Arsenal have craved. Yet Wright’s assessment puts historical context around what truly transforms a club.
Discussion in April 1997 after Leicester of Bergkamp being the best in the league pic.twitter.com/HznJiDiFGk— Souster98 (@Souster98_YT) February 1, 2025
But Bergkamp wasn’t just another signing; he was validation that Arsenal could attract world-class talent. The famous quote captures this perfectly: “Single-handedly, he changed the whole ethos of Arsenal Football Club to start us on the path to become the Invincibles ten years later.”
The Dennis Bergkamp Blueprint
Bergkamp’s £7.5 million transfer became the template for Arsenal’s golden era. His technical brilliance inspired three league titles and four FA Cups, with the Dutchman central to everything Arsenal achieved under Arsène Wenger.
Wright’s assessment rings true because Bergkamp represented transformation – from solid English club to sophisticated footballing force. Gyokeres might deliver the goals Arsenal need today, but Bergkamp changed the club’s entire identity. That’s why Wright still gets emotional discussing a 30-year-old signing that built the foundation for everything that followed.
Read More: More Prolific than Isak and Haaland: This One Stat Answers Why Arteta Signed Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal Dragon
Ranked: 10 Best Arsenal Home Kits in the Premier League Era, Fans Want to Bring Back #3
Arsenal‘s home kits have embodied the club’s identity through three decades of Premier League football. From iconic championship-winning jerseys to modern masterpieces, these ten designs represent the finest examples of red and white excellence since 1992.
Read More: Ranked: 10 Worst Arsenal Away/Third Kits, Fans wanted a Refund for #3
10. 2019-20 Adidas Home Kit
The return to Adidas marked a fresh chapter with clean lines and traditional aesthetics that pleased purists after years of Puma experimentation.
9. 1998-99 Nike Home Kit
Double-winning perfection. This kit carried Arsenal to Premier League and FA Cup glory, with its bold red body and classic white sleeves epitomizing late-90s simplicity.
8. 2013-14 Nike Home Kit
The FA Cup-winning jersey that ended Arsenal’s nine-year trophy drought, featuring refined Nike craftsmanship and memorable moments from Wembley.
7. 1994-95 Nike Home Kit
An early Premier League classic that showcased Nike’s initial Arsenal partnership, worn during the club’s transition into modern football’s elite tier.
6. 2001-02 Nike Home Kit
The Double season masterpiece. Clean, traditional, and victorious, this kit represents Arsenal’s tactical evolution under Arsène Wenger’s guidance.
5. 2020-21 Adidas Home Kit
Modern design meeting heritage craftsmanship. The subtle pattern work and premium feel made this an instant fan favorite despite a challenging season.
4. 2005-06 Nike Commemorative Kit
Highbury’s farewell deserved something special. The redcurrant coloring and gold detailing created a fitting tribute to Arsenal’s legendary home ground.
3. 2010-11 Nike Home Kit
The People’s Champion. Arsenal’s return to traditional white sleeves after years of experimentation struck gold with supporters. The superb Nike design was “traditional, simple and yet modern at the same time” with players like Alex Song praising it as “traditional, red and white which the fans love, and it shows the history of the Club.”
The 2010-11 jersey represents everything Arsenal fans want from a home kit – no unnecessary additions, just pure red and white perfection. Social media campaigns regularly call for this design’s return, with supporters citing its timeless appeal and connection to Arsenal’s heritage. The subtle fabric variations and classic cuffs elevated what could have been ordinary into something extraordinary.
Read More: How One Single Interview Ruined This Arrogant Arsenal Star’s Career
2. 2022-23 Adidas Home Kit
Title-chasing brilliance in modern form. The cannon detailing and contemporary cut with a collar (although it was polarizing among fans) made this season’s championship pursuit even more memorable.
1. 2003-04 O2 Home Kit
The Invincibles’ immortal jersey. The O2-sponsored home kit remains “the most iconic in Arsenal’s Premier League history, worn throughout the unbeaten league season” with Wenger’s side “going down in history as The Invincibles.”
No Arsenal kit can match this jersey’s legacy. Thierry Henry’s brilliance, Patrick Vieira’s leadership, and an entire season without defeat – all wrapped in red and white perfection. The simple O2 sponsorship and clean Nike design created football immortality.
These rankings reflect both aesthetic excellence and historical significance, with the 2010-11 kit’s enduring popularity proving that sometimes, the most beloved designs are simply about getting the basics absolutely right.
Read More: 5 times Arsenal players were harshly treated by English referees and VAR officials
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines12 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines12 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”