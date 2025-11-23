Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Tottenham: Eberechi Eze’s Historic Hat-Trick Demolishes Spurs in North London Derby
Arsenal moved six points clear at the Premier League summit with a dominant 4-1 victory over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. Eberechi Eze became the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick against Spurs in 37 years—only the fourth in derby history—while Leandro Trossard added the opener in a display that sent Manchester City and Liverpool further adrift.
The Standout Performers:
Eberechi Eze – 10/10 Delivered one of the greatest individual North London derby performances in history. His first goal arrived in the 41st minute, dancing through static Tottenham defenders before drilling home from the edge of the box. Just 35 seconds into the second half, he struck again with a clinical left-footed finish from 16 yards after Jurrien Timber’s pass.
Completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute when Leandro Trossard picked him out, shifting past Destiny Udogie before whipping into the bottom corner. Nearly added a fourth but Guglielmo Vicario clawed away his venomous strike. The boyhood Gooner who almost signed for Tottenham in August showed them exactly what they missed.
Leandro Trossard – 8.5/10 Opened scoring in the 36th minute with a moment of brilliance, swiveling before curling home Mikel Merino’s sensational lofted pass from outside the box. His movement throughout tormented Tottenham’s back five, constantly finding pockets between lines.
Provided the assist for Eze’s hat-trick goal with an excellent through ball, showing his unselfish nature despite hunting his own second. Replaced by Noni Madueke late as Arteta managed his minutes ahead of Bayern Munich.
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Captained Arsenal superbly, conducting proceedings from his right-wing position with maturity beyond his 24 years. Stung Vicario’s palms with a curling free-kick that nearly found the top corner, then repeated the trick from a similar position later in the first half, forcing another save.
His delivery and creativity stretched Tottenham’s defense constantly, creating space for Eze and Trossard to exploit. Nearly provided an assist when Vicario pushed out his late curler.
Mikel Merino – 8/10 Operating again as Arsenal’s emergency striker, he provided the assist for Trossard’s opener with an exquisite lofted pass that split Tottenham’s defense. His movement and hold-up play allowed Arsenal’s attacking midfielders freedom to roam, creating overloads that Thomas Frank’s back five couldn’t handle. His willingness to drop deep and link play demonstrated tactical intelligence, making space for runners behind him.
Other Notable Performances:
Declan Rice – 7.5/10 Controlled midfield with typical authority, nearly opening scoring within three minutes when his crisply-struck volley was saved by Vicario after Eze’s clever lift into the area.
His corner deliveries threatened repeatedly, with one appearing to deceive Vicario before the keeper recovered to pluck the ball from William Saliba’s path. Dictated tempo throughout, though booked for a foul on Xavi Simons that sparked brief confrontations.
Jurrien Timber – 7.5/10 Provided the assist for Eze’s second goal, advancing into space on the edge of the area before slipping his pass through for the England international to finish. His overlapping runs from right-back stretched Tottenham’s defensive shape, creating numerical advantages down Arsenal’s most dangerous flank. Defended solidly when required, winning his duels and positioning himself intelligently.
David Raya – 6.5/10 Had virtually nothing to do for 54 minutes until Richarlison caught him off his line with a magnificent 40-yard lob that reduced the deficit. The goalkeeper was positioned too high up the pitch, allowing Tottenham’s striker to execute the audacious finish over his head. Made no other saves of note as Arsenal dominated territorially throughout.
William Saliba – 7/10 Dealt comfortably with Richarlison’s limited service, winning aerial duels and intercepting passes with typical composure. Nearly scored from Rice’s corner when the ball appeared destined for his forehead at the back post, but Vicario recovered to claim. His partnership with Piero Hincapie on debut showed encouraging signs despite Gabriel’s absence.
Piero Hincapie – 7/10 Made his full Premier League debut in the biggest fixture imaginable, replacing injured Gabriel Magalhaes at center-back. Handled the pressure admirably, defending sturdily and distributing accurately from the back. His composure under pressure suggested he belongs at this level, though Tottenham’s limited attacking threat made this an easier introduction than it might have been.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5/10 Operated at left-back in his inverted role, tucking inside during possession phases to create numerical superiority in midfield. Defended diligently when Tottenham threatened down their right flank, though those moments were rare. His positioning allowed Arsenal to dominate the ball without compromising defensive security.
Martin Zubimendi – 6/10 Anchored midfield alongside Rice, providing defensive cover and recycling possession efficiently. Got caught in possession just inside Arsenal’s half for Richarlison’s goal, allowing Tottenham their only moment of quality in the match. Otherwise solid without spectacular, fulfilling his screening role competently.
Substitutes:
Noni Madueke – 7/10 Returned from injury to replace Trossard late, immediately creating a chance for Eze that nearly brought a fourth goal. His pace and directness offered fresh legs as Arsenal managed the closing stages. Encouraging cameo after missing several weeks.
Cristhian Mosquera, Ethan Nwaneri – 6/10 Both introduced in the final stages to give key players rest ahead of Bayern Munich’s visit. Insufficient time to make meaningful contributions beyond game management.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – N/A Replaced Riccardo Calafiori in stoppage time. Too brief to rate.
Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make Ahead of Important North London Derby Against Thomas Frank’s Tottenham
Arsenal host Tottenham on Saturday with a four-point lead at the Premier League summit, but Gabriel Magalhaes’ thigh injury has forced Mikel Arteta into tactical recalibration. With Viktor Gyokeres “touch and go” according to Friday’s press conference, these adjustments could determine whether Arsenal maintain their title momentum.
Deploy Piero Hincapie as Inverted Left-Back
Rather than slotting Hincapie directly into Gabriel’s centre-back role, Arteta should position him at inverted left-back with William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera forming a back two. This mirrors how Riccardo Calafiori operates when fit, allowing Hincapie to tuck inside during possession phases while providing an extra body in midfield.
Hincapie’s 107 touches and 65 successful passes for Ecuador against New Zealand on November 18 demonstrated his comfort distributing from wide positions. His six consecutive international clean sheets prove defensive reliability, while his Champions League debut against Slavia Prague saw him win 100% of duels and tackles. Tottenham’s pace on the counter through Brennan Johnson demands this tactical flexibility rather than exposing a traditional back four.
Start Leandro Trossard Over Gabriel Martinelli
Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping off after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on October 26. His thigh injury ruled him out of Brazil’s November friendlies, and while he’s trained this week, match fitness remains questionable after missing five consecutive fixtures.
Trossard offers experience crucial for derby intensity. His technical security in tight spaces and willingness to track back defensively provides balance Arsenal need when managing games without Gabriel’s aerial dominance. Tottenham will target set pieces knowing Arsenal’s most dangerous header has been removed, making Trossard’s defensive workrate valuable when protecting leads.
Position Mikel Merino as False Nine if Gyokeres Unavailable
Arteta confirmed Friday that Gyokeres is “touch and go” for Saturday’s derby after missing the entire international break with his hamstring injury sustained at Burnley. Rather than rushing the Swede back prematurely and risking long-term damage, Arteta should deploy Merino centrally as he did successfully against Slavia Prague and Brighton.
Merino scored twice against Slavia operating from this position, demonstrating his intelligent movement and finishing ability inside the penalty area. His physical presence allows him to contest aerial duels while his technical quality enables him to drop deep and link play. Against Tottenham’s high defensive line, Merino’s late runs from midfield could exploit spaces Gyokeres would occupy, providing goal threat without the hamstring risk that could sideline Arsenal’s striker for months.
Arsenal Dragon
What Is Islington’s Highest Honour? Why Were Arsenal Women Awarded the Same?
Arsenal Women have been awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Islington, the council’s highest honor, in recognition of their UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph last May.
The special ceremony took place in the Council Chamber on Friday, November 21, with Mayor Jason Jackson bestowing the honor upon the European champions. Captain Kim Little, head coach Renée Slegers, Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley, CEO Richard Garlick and Co-Chair Josh Kroenke attended to receive commemorative certificates on behalf of the squad.
What is the Freedom of the Borough?
The Freedom of the Borough represents the highest honour Islington Council can award to individuals or organisations who have made exceptional contributions to the community. Previous recipients include Whittington Health NHS staff for their Covid-19 pandemic work, Britain’s first Black female headteacher Yvonne Conolly CBE, and Jenette Arnold OBE, who arrived in Islington as a child of the Windrush generation before becoming the borough’s London Assembly representative.
Council Leader Una O’Halloran explained the significance: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour we can award, and helps cement the club’s place at the heart of Islington’s sporting and cultural identity.”
Why Arsenal Women Received the Honour
The award recognises more than just the Champions League victory. Arsenal have inspired a new generation of fans to engage with women’s football, averaging 34,110 supporters across nine Emirates Stadium WSL matches last season, with a peak of 56,748 for the 5-0 demolition of Tottenham in February.
CEO Richard Garlick highlighted the club’s deep roots in the borough. “Our women’s team was born in Islington when it was started by Arsenal in the Community as a safe and inclusive space for women and girls to play football in 1987,” he said. “Almost 40 years later it means so much to everyone at Arsenal to receive the Freedom of the Borough once again.”
The team held a trophy lift celebration outside Emirates Stadium following their European triumph, with 10,000 supporters sharing the historic moment. For 2025/26, all 11 WSL home matches are being played at the Emirates, cementing the club’s commitment to growing the women’s game in their home borough.
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Tottenham in the season’s first north London derby on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their four-point lead at the Premier League summit despite a crippling injury crisis that’s decimated their defensive options.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Johnson, Kudus, Simons; Richarlison
Arsenal’s Devastating Injury Crisis
Gabriel Magalhaes faces between one and two months on the sidelines after sustaining a severe thigh injury during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15. The Brazilian defender’s absence represents Arsenal’s biggest blow of the season, forcing Piero Hincapie into his full Premier League debut at the Emirates Stadium.
Viktor Gyokeres remains a serious doubt with the hamstring injury sustained at Burnley on November 1. Mikel Arteta revealed on Friday that the Swedish striker is “touch and go” for the derby, with Mikel Merino potentially deputizing as emergency forward if Gyokeres doesn’t recover in time.
Riccardo Calafiori withdrew from Italy’s squad with a hip issue but could still feature after returning to Arsenal for treatment. Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Kai Havertz are all targeting returns after the international break, though their involvement remains uncertain pending Friday’s final training session.
Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees, with neither expected back until December at the earliest.
Tottenham’s Injury Concerns
Tottenham arrive at the Emirates with their own lengthy treatment room. Randal Kolo Muani sustained a jaw injury against Manchester United and has been added to the casualty list. Pape Matar Sarr suffered a knock against Brazil while on international duty, though it doesn’t appear serious.
Lucas Bergvall returned early from Sweden’s camp due to the concussion sustained during Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Mohammed Kudus is expected back after missing the final two pre-break fixtures with a knock.
Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, and Archie Gray all remain sidelined with long-term injuries, significantly limiting Frank’s attacking options for the trip across north London.
Arsenal’s Home Fortress
Arsenal haven’t lost to Tottenham at the Emirates since 2010, when Harry Redknapp’s side secured a 3-2 victory. Since then, the Gunners have won 10 and drawn three of 13 home league fixtures against their rivals.
Arsenal’s 10-match winning streak ended with a 2-2 draw at Sunderland before the international break, finally conceding after eight consecutive clean sheets. Their defensive record remains formidable—just seven goals conceded in 11 Premier League matches—though Gabriel’s absence severely weakens their aerial dominance from set pieces.
Tottenham’s Away Form
Tottenham have collected 13 points from a possible 15 on the road this season, establishing themselves as Premier League away day specialists. However, their record at the Emirates is abysmal—just one victory from 19 league visits, with only six draws in that period.
Frank’s side have won just two of their last seven matches, scoring nine goals across their previous six fixtures. Their attacking threat has diminished without Solanke and Kulusevski, relying on Richarlison to lead the line despite inconsistent form.
The Stakes
Arsenal enter Saturday’s clash four points clear at the summit but could be just one point ahead by kickoff if Manchester City beat Brighton earlier in the day. The Gunners face a brutal seven-day period—Tottenham on Saturday, Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Chelsea next weekend—that could define their season in both domestic and European competitions.
For Tottenham, victory would represent their biggest result under Frank while denting Arsenal’s title ambitions. However, bookmakers have Arsenal as overwhelming 1.34 favorites, with Spurs priced at 7.5 and the draw at 4.75.
Kick-off: 4:30 PM Saturday, November 23rd, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
