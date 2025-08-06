Arsenal Player Ratings vs Villarreal: Gyokeres Makes First Start as Gunners Fall 3-2 Despite Encouraging Display

Arsenal‘s 3-2 defeat to Villarreal at the Emirates provided mixed messages ahead of the new season, with Viktor Gyokeres making his first start while familiar defensive frailties resurfaced despite an encouraging attacking display from the starters.

The Standout Performer

Christian Nørgaard – 8/10 The Danish midfielder was Arsenal’s best performer, opening the scoring with a well-taken finish and controlling the tempo throughout his 46 minutes.

His physicality, passing range, and ability to break up Villarreal’s attacks justified Arteta’s £13m investment from Brentford. The 31-year-old brings exactly the midfield presence Arsenal have been crying out for.

The Solid Showings

Bukayo Saka – 7/10 Arsenal’s star winger looked sharp and dangerous down the right flank, creating several opportunities and linking well with Ben White. His pace and directness troubled Villarreal’s defense consistently before being substituted on the hour mark.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Lively performance from the Brazilian, who caused problems with his pace and movement on the left. His link-up play with Myles Lewis-Skelly was encouraging, and he looked back to something approaching his explosive best.

William Saliba – 6.5/10 Generally composed at the heart of defense, dealing well with Villarreal‘s attacking threats. His passing out from the back was crisp, though he couldn’t prevent all of the visitors’ dangerous moments.

Ben White – 6.5/10 Solid at right-back with good attacking contribution. His defensive positioning was sound and he offered consistent width in Arsenal’s build-up play, forming a promising partnership with Saka.

The Mixed Performances

Viktor Gyokeres – 6/10 Making his first Arsenal start, the Swedish striker showed glimpses of his quality but struggled to make a decisive impact.

His movement was intelligent and hold-up play promising, but he needs more time to develop chemistry with his new teammates. The hour-long runout will serve him well ahead of competitive action.

Mikel Merino – 6/10 Worked hard in midfield alongside Nørgaard, providing energy and defensive stability. The Spaniard looked comfortable in possession but couldn’t quite impose himself on the game as much as hoped.

Ethan Nwaneri – 6/10 Started his first senior match and showed promising touches, though was clearly still adapting to the pace of senior football. His technical ability was evident but needs more experience at this level.

Jakub Kiwior – 5.5/10 Steady but unspectacular at left center-back. Made some important interventions but looked less comfortable than Saliba in possession.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5.5/10 Energetic at left-back but struggled defensively at times. His attacking runs were promising but he was caught out of position for one of Villarreal’s goals.

The Disappointing Displays

David Raya – 4/10 Endured a nightmare first hour, directly at fault for Villarreal’s opener when he palmed Nicolas Pepe’s shot straight back to the former Arsenal winger for a simple tap-in. His positioning and decision-making looked shaky throughout before being mercifully substituted at the break.

Substitutes

Kepa Arrizabalaga – 6.5/10 Looked much more assured than Raya after coming on, making a couple of smart saves to prevent further damage.

Martin Ødegaard – 7/10 Made an immediate impact after coming on, converting the penalty won by substitute Max Dowman with typical composure.

Max Dowman – 8/10 The 15-year-old sensation once again stole the show after coming on as a substitute, winning the penalty that led to Arsenal’s second goal with his fearless running and technical ability.

The Decisive Moments

Nicolas Pepe’s opener against his former club set the tone, with the Ivorian pouncing on Raya’s terrible handling. Nørgaard’s response gave Arsenal hope, but defensive lapses allowed Villarreal to regain control before Dowman’s late heroics provided brief hope of a comeback.

Read More: Viktor Gyokeres Better Than Isak – Here’s The Proof