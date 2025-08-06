Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs Villarreal: Gyokeres Makes First Start as Gunners Fall 3-2 Despite Encouraging Display
Arsenal‘s 3-2 defeat to Villarreal at the Emirates provided mixed messages ahead of the new season, with Viktor Gyokeres making his first start while familiar defensive frailties resurfaced despite an encouraging attacking display from the starters.
The Standout Performer
Christian Nørgaard – 8/10 The Danish midfielder was Arsenal’s best performer, opening the scoring with a well-taken finish and controlling the tempo throughout his 46 minutes.
His physicality, passing range, and ability to break up Villarreal’s attacks justified Arteta’s £13m investment from Brentford. The 31-year-old brings exactly the midfield presence Arsenal have been crying out for.
The Solid Showings
Bukayo Saka – 7/10 Arsenal’s star winger looked sharp and dangerous down the right flank, creating several opportunities and linking well with Ben White. His pace and directness troubled Villarreal’s defense consistently before being substituted on the hour mark.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Lively performance from the Brazilian, who caused problems with his pace and movement on the left. His link-up play with Myles Lewis-Skelly was encouraging, and he looked back to something approaching his explosive best.
William Saliba – 6.5/10 Generally composed at the heart of defense, dealing well with Villarreal‘s attacking threats. His passing out from the back was crisp, though he couldn’t prevent all of the visitors’ dangerous moments.
Ben White – 6.5/10 Solid at right-back with good attacking contribution. His defensive positioning was sound and he offered consistent width in Arsenal’s build-up play, forming a promising partnership with Saka.
The Mixed Performances
Viktor Gyokeres – 6/10 Making his first Arsenal start, the Swedish striker showed glimpses of his quality but struggled to make a decisive impact.
His movement was intelligent and hold-up play promising, but he needs more time to develop chemistry with his new teammates. The hour-long runout will serve him well ahead of competitive action.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Worked hard in midfield alongside Nørgaard, providing energy and defensive stability. The Spaniard looked comfortable in possession but couldn’t quite impose himself on the game as much as hoped.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6/10 Started his first senior match and showed promising touches, though was clearly still adapting to the pace of senior football. His technical ability was evident but needs more experience at this level.
Jakub Kiwior – 5.5/10 Steady but unspectacular at left center-back. Made some important interventions but looked less comfortable than Saliba in possession.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5.5/10 Energetic at left-back but struggled defensively at times. His attacking runs were promising but he was caught out of position for one of Villarreal’s goals.
The Disappointing Displays
David Raya – 4/10 Endured a nightmare first hour, directly at fault for Villarreal’s opener when he palmed Nicolas Pepe’s shot straight back to the former Arsenal winger for a simple tap-in. His positioning and decision-making looked shaky throughout before being mercifully substituted at the break.
Substitutes
Kepa Arrizabalaga – 6.5/10 Looked much more assured than Raya after coming on, making a couple of smart saves to prevent further damage.
Martin Ødegaard – 7/10 Made an immediate impact after coming on, converting the penalty won by substitute Max Dowman with typical composure.
Max Dowman – 8/10 The 15-year-old sensation once again stole the show after coming on as a substitute, winning the penalty that led to Arsenal’s second goal with his fearless running and technical ability.
The Decisive Moments
Nicolas Pepe’s opener against his former club set the tone, with the Ivorian pouncing on Raya’s terrible handling. Nørgaard’s response gave Arsenal hope, but defensive lapses allowed Villarreal to regain control before Dowman’s late heroics provided brief hope of a comeback.
12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers
Twelve years ago, Arsenal announced the signing of French youth international Yaya Sanogo on a long-term contract as a free agent from Auxerre. What followed was one of the most forgettable striker signings in the club’s modern history.
With Viktor Gyokeres recently completing his £63.5m move from Sporting, it’s the perfect time to examine how Arsenal’s striker acquisitions over the past decade rank, from the sublime to the utterly ridiculous.
10. Yaya Sanogo (2013) – 2/10
The Frenchman spent four years on Arsenal’s books but scored just one goal for the club. Despite joining with promise after a successful spell at Auxerre, his lack of pace, finishing ability, and tactical awareness made him completely unsuitable for Premier League football. A free transfer that proved expensive in terms of wasted time and expectations.
9. Park Chu-young (2011) – 3/10
Arsenal’s South Korean signing remains one of their most puzzling transfers. Limited appearances and minimal impact made this feel like a commercial rather than sporting decision. Never looked close to Premier League standard during his brief spell.
8. Lucas Pérez (2016) – 5/10
The Spanish striker’s £17.1m signing promised goals but delivered frustration. Limited opportunities under Wenger meant he never settled, managing just seven goals in 21 appearances. His talent was evident, but poor integration made this a failed experiment.
7. Marouane Chamakh (2010) – 4/10
The Moroccan’s free transfer arrival created initial excitement, but his Premier League adaptation proved difficult. Started brightly before fading dramatically, struggling with the physical demands and tactical requirements of English football. His early promise quickly turned to disappointment.
6. Danny Welbeck (2014) – 5.5/10
Injury-plagued but committed, the Englishman’s £16m move never quite delivered the goals Arsenal needed. His work rate and professionalism were exemplary, but chronic fitness issues meant he never established sustained form as Arsenal’s leading striker.
6. Eddie Nketiah (2017) – 5.5/10
The homegrown striker showed flashes of his finishing ability but never quite established himself as Arsenal’s leading man.
His pace and movement in the box were promising, but inconsistency and limited overall play prevented him from becoming the long-term solution Arsenal needed.
5. Gabriel Jesus (2022) – 6/10
The Brazilian’s £45m move from Manchester City brought technical excellence and tactical intelligence. His injury problems have frustrated fans, but when fit, his movement and link-up play have elevated Arsenal’s attack. More creator than finisher, but suits Arteta’s system perfectly.
4. Kai Havertz (2023) – 6.5/10
Initially deployed as a false nine, the German’s £65m price tag created enormous pressure. His performances have been inconsistent – moments of class mixed with frustrating anonymity. Shows promise but needs more consistency to justify the investment.
3. Alexandre Lacazette (2017) – 7/10
Arsenal’s club-record £46.5m signing delivered consistently without reaching the heights many expected. His partnership with Aubameyang showed flashes of brilliance, including memorable strikes in European competition.
Workmanlike rather than spectacular, but a dependable goalscorer who understood the Arsenal way.
2. Olivier Giroud (2012) – 7.5/10
The Frenchman scored 105 goals in 253 appearances across six seasons, becoming Arsenal’s seventh-highest goalscorer in club history.
His aerial ability, hold-up play and spectacular goals – including that scorpion kick against Crystal Palace – made him a fan favorite. Won three FA Cups and provided consistent goalscoring when Arsenal needed it most.
1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2018) – 8.5/10
Arsenal’s best striker signing since Robin van Persie. The Gabonese striker hit the ground running, scoring 92 goals in 163 appearances and delivering the FA Cup with that Wembley brace against Chelsea.
His messy exit tarnished the legacy, but his peak years were genuinely world-class. Despite how it ended, no Arsenal striker signing in the last decade comes close to matching his impact and consistency during his peak years.
Viktor Gyokeres’ recent £63.5m arrival represents Arsenal’s latest attempt to find their next great striker, but he’ll need to go some way to match what Aubameyang delivered during his golden period in North London.
Viktor Gyokeres Could Be the Key to Gabriel Martinelli’s Revival and Could Finally Balance Arsenal’s Attack
Viktor Gyokeres’ £63.5m arrival at Arsenal represents more than just signing a prolific striker – it could be the tactical catalyst needed to unlock Gabriel Martinelli’s full potential and restore balance to the Gunners‘ attack.
The Gabriel Martinelli Conundrum
With supporters still unconvinced by Gabriel Martinelli’s output, the Brazilian winger has struggled to recapture the explosive form that made him one of Europe’s most promising talents. Martinelli has netted in 37 league games for Arsenal, winning 30 and drawing seven of those, but consistency has been his biggest challenge.
The issue isn’t ability – it’s positioning and tactical freedom. Under Mikel Arteta’s system, Martinelli has often been deployed as a wide forward who drifts centrally, creating congestion in the final third without a natural focal point.
How Viktor Gyokeres Changes Everything
Gyokeres scored 39 league goals last season – more than any other player in Europe’s top eight divisions, but his impact extends beyond pure goalscoring. The Swedish striker’s physical presence and intelligent movement will create space for Martinelli to exploit.
Gyokeres excels at occupying central defenders, creating pockets of space in wide areas where Martinelli thrives. His ability to hold up play and bring others into the game should allow the Brazilian to make those devastating runs from wide positions that terrorized Premier League defenses during his breakthrough seasons.
Tactical Renaissance
The partnership promises to restore Arsenal’s attacking width. With Gyokeres commanding central attention, Martinelli can operate with more freedom on the left flank, utilizing his pace and dribbling ability without being forced into crowded central areas.
The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract, giving Arsenal long-term stability in their attacking structure. This consistency should benefit Martinelli’s development, providing him with a reliable focal point to work around.
The Swedish striker’s work rate and pressing intensity align perfectly with Arteta’s high-energy system, while his clinical finishing should reduce the burden on Martinelli to be Arsenal’s primary goal threat from wide areas.
Gyokeres’ arrival could prove the missing piece in Arsenal’s tactical puzzle – transforming Martinelli from a promising talent searching for consistency into the devastating wide forward who once looked destined for greatness.
3 Ways Mikel Arteta Can Use Eberechi Eze at Arsenal
With Arsenal confident of reaching a full agreement for Eberechi Eze this summer, Mikel Arteta gains tactical flexibility that could transform the Gunners’ attacking patterns. Here’s how the Crystal Palace star fits into Arsenal’s system.
Left-Wing Creator
Eze’s natural position on the left flank would provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli while offering different qualities. Where Martinelli relies on pace and directness, Eze brings technical precision and set-piece delivery. His ability to drift inside creates space for Jurrien Timber’s overlapping runs, replicating the inverted winger role that made Bukayo Saka so effective on the right.
The England international’s close control in tight spaces would suit Arteta’s patient build-up philosophy, allowing Arsenal to unlock low blocks through intricate passing combinations rather than relying purely on pace.
False Nine Alternative
Eze’s goalscoring record – 11 Premier League goals last season – demonstrates his finishing ability from deeper positions. As a false nine, he could drop between the lines to link play while creating space for Saka and Martinelli to exploit behind defenders.
This tactical variation would give Arsenal unpredictability against teams that prepare specifically to nullify Viktor Gyökeres’ physical presence. Eze’s movement patterns and passing range from central areas would stretch defensive lines differently.
Advanced Playmaker
In Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1 formation, Eze could operate as the number ten behind the striker. His progressive passing and ability to carry the ball forward would complement Martin Ødegaard’s orchestration from deeper positions.
This deployment maximizes Eze’s creative output while maintaining defensive stability through Declan Rice’s anchoring role in midfield. His set-piece expertise adds another dimension to Arsenal’s dead-ball situations, particularly important in tight Champions League encounters.
Sky Sports reports Eze is open to joining Arsenal, recognizing the tactical opportunities Arteta’s system provides for his continued development.
