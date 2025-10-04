Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. West Ham: Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber Shine in Dominant Display
Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League with a convincing 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, though their position depends on Liverpool’s result against Chelsea later on Saturday.
Read More: Arsenal Remain Locked on £103 Million 20-Year-Old Star Despite Resistance
The Standout Performers:
Declan Rice – 8/10 Delivered a commanding performance against his former club, dominating central areas before driving forward after Ødegaard’s injury.
His precise yet powerful finish for the opener demonstrated his quality in crucial moments, while his all-around midfield control justified Arsenal’s investment.
Jurrien Timber – 8/10 Produced another excellent display showcasing why contract negotiations are underway. His intelligent movement won the penalty that sealed victory, while his defensive work and attacking contributions highlighted his growing importance to Arteta’s system.
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Caused constant problems with his direct running and creativity, particularly when attacking his marker. Converted his penalty with composure to reach the landmark of 100 Premier League goal involvements on his 200th Arsenal appearance.
AFC | Bukayo Saka scores on his 200th Premier League appearance and makes it 100 G/A – 55 goals, 45 assists.— HandöfArsenal (@HandofArsenal) October 4, 2025
We forget he is 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/3PYLGcWdYv
Martin Zubimendi – 8/10 Seamlessly integrated into midfield after replacing the injured Ødegaard, displaying the composure and technical quality that defines his game.
The Solid Showings:
William Saliba – 7/10 Dominated aerially and territorially throughout, never troubled by West Ham’s attack while occasionally surging forward with mazy runs.
Gabriel Magalhães – 7/10 Recovered quickly from an early scare to control Niclas Fullkrug completely for the remainder of the match.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Tucked into central areas more frequently than in previous matches, increasing his involvement and creating attacking opportunities.
Eberechi Eze – 7/10 Frustrated by missing an early sitter but his saved effort led directly to Rice’s goal, contributing meaningfully despite the wayward finish.
Read More: Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?
Other Performances:
Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Provided quality service including one exceptional through ball that nearly created a tap-in for Gyökeres. But he struggled often with the weight of his passes, often overhitting them.
Martin Ødegaard – 6/10 Looked sharp before his injury forced another premature exit after just 30 minutes, continuing his unfortunate fitness struggles.
David Raya – 6/10 Enjoyed a comfortable afternoon without facing a single shot on target, collecting his sixth clean sheet of the campaign.
Viktor Gyökeres – 5/10 Continued his goal drought despite tireless work and coming agonizingly close to converting Rice’s cross. His desperation to score remains evident as he reaches six matches without finding the net.
Read More: Pablo Garcia to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Against West Ham United
Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, with Declan Rice scoring against his former club before Bukayo Saka’s penalty sealed the win on his 200th Arsenal appearance.
Read More: Arsenal Could Humiliate Tottenham Again After Scouting of €53 Million Star Confirmed
Martin Ødegaard Shouldn’t Have Been Rushed Back From Injury
Martin Ødegaard was forced off injured once again during the match, raising serious questions about Mikel Arteta’s decision to start him. The Norwegian captain’s recurrent injury problems suggest he needed additional recovery time before returning to competitive action.
Ødegaard’s premature return has now resulted in another setback that could sideline him for further crucial fixtures. Arteta’s eagerness to field his creative lynchpin has backfired spectacularly, potentially costing Arsenal their most important player during a demanding fixture schedule. The captain’s repeated injuries highlight poor medical management or overly optimistic fitness assessments.
Read More: Jean-Matteo Bahoya to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal Have a Gem in Jurrien Timber
Jurrien Timber’s performance demonstrated why Arsenal invested heavily in securing his services. The Dutch defender won the penalty that Bukayo Saka converted, with his intelligent movement into the box drawing a foul from Malick Diouf after receiving Martin Zubimendi’s superb pass.
Timber’s versatility and technical quality make him invaluable to Arsenal’s system. His ability to operate comfortably at both right-back and center-back provides tactical flexibility that few defenders possess. His attacking contributions add another dimension to Arsenal’s play, with his composure under pressure consistently evident.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory
Declan Rice Proves His Big-Game Mentality
Declan Rice delivered a monstrous display against his former club, scoring the opening goal in the 38th minute with a powerful finish. Despite being jeered by travelling West Ham supporters, Rice responded with professionalism and quality that justified Arsenal’s substantial investment.
His performance extended beyond his goal, dominating midfield throughout the encounter. Rice’s ability to perform in emotionally charged fixtures demonstrates the mental strength required for Arsenal’s title ambitions. His consistency in crucial matches continues to validate his status as one of the Premier League’s elite midfielders.
Read More: 5 Stars Who Have Played for Both Arsenal and Villarreal – The Players Who Crossed Between Emirates and El Madrigal
Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make For the Upcoming West Ham United Clash
Arsenal host West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, facing Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for the first time since his recent appointment as Hammers manager.
Read More: Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?
Target West Ham’s Midfield Without Soucek
Tomas Soucek’s suspension leaves West Ham vulnerable in their defensive midfield area. Arsenal should exploit this absence by deploying Martin Ødegaard between the lines, targeting the space Soucek typically occupies with his aerial dominance and defensive positioning.
Without Soucek’s physical presence, West Ham’s midfield lacks its usual combative edge. Arsenal’s technical players can dominate possession in central areas, creating overloads that West Ham’s remaining midfielders struggle to contain. Zubimendi and Merino/Rice should push higher to establish numerical superiority.
Read More: Bazoumana Toure to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Exploit West Ham’s Defensive Transition Under Nuno’s System
Nuno Espirito Santo typically employs a 4-2-3-1 formation built on quick transitions and counter-attacking football. His tactical approach requires West Ham’s full-backs to push forward, creating exploitable spaces behind their defensive line during attacking phases.
Arsenal should position their wingers to exploit these vacated spaces immediately after West Ham lose possession. Quick vertical passes from Ødegaard directly into these channels will catch West Ham’s defense retreating, creating dangerous goal-scoring opportunities before they can reorganize defensively.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Olympiacos
Increase Pressing Intensity on West Ham’s Build-Up
Nuno’s teams typically build from the back through patient possession phases. Arsenal should deploy aggressive pressing triggers targeting West Ham’s center-backs and goalkeeper during their build-up attempts.
Viktor Gyökeres must lead this press, forcing West Ham into hurried decisions that lead to turnovers in dangerous areas. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially unavailable, West Ham’s right flank becomes particularly vulnerable to Arsenal’s coordinated pressing sequences.
The combination of Soucek’s absence and potential right-back instability provides Arsenal with clear tactical advantages that Arteta must ruthlessly exploit to secure three points.
Arsenal
Arsenal Could Humiliate Tottenham Again After Scouting of €53 Million Star Confirmed
Arsenal‘s transfer dominance over Tottenham could strike again after both clubs sent scouts to watch Real Madrid’s Arda Guler. The 20-year-old Turkish playmaker represents another potential humiliation for Spurs following their Eberechi Eze disaster.
The Eze Embarrassment Still Fresh
Tottenham spent weeks pursuing Eze during the summer transfer window, only to watch Arsenal hijack the deal at the final moment. Daniel Levy’s failure to close that transfer left Spurs humiliated as their North London rivals secured the Crystal Palace star.
Thomas Frank’s side appeared to have Eze secured before Arsenal’s late intervention delivered another transfer market embarrassment. That wound remains raw, and history could repeat itself with Guler.
Read More: Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
Arsenal’s Long-Standing Interest
CaughtOffside confirms both clubs have dispatched scouts to monitor Guler, who has started the 2025-26 season brilliantly with six goal contributions in seven La Liga appearances. Newcastle, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also tracking the winger.
However, Arsenal hold a particularly extended admiration for Guler. This sustained interest mirrors their approach to Eze, where patient monitoring eventually translated into decisive action that left Tottenham watching helplessly.
Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?
Tottenham Hotspur’ Nightmare Scenario ft. Arsenal
Tottenham targeted Guler for a January loan move last season, establishing their interest long before this campaign. His development at Real Madrid has only increased his value, with the £15 million signing from Fenerbahce now worth considerably more.
The prospect of losing another target to Arsenal would devastate Tottenham’s confidence. Despite their bright start under Frank and optimism following Levy’s departure, another transfer humiliation at Arsenal’s hands would prove they haven’t escaped familiar frustrations.
Arsenal’s track record of outmaneuvering Spurs in the transfer market suggests this pattern could continue with Guler becoming the next chapter in North London’s most painful rivalry.
Read More: ATROCIOUS! Arsenal Have a Very Concerning Record Against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”