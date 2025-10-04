Arsenal Player Ratings vs. West Ham: Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber Shine in Dominant Display

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League with a convincing 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, though their position depends on Liverpool’s result against Chelsea later on Saturday.

The Standout Performers:

Declan Rice – 8/10 Delivered a commanding performance against his former club, dominating central areas before driving forward after Ødegaard’s injury.

Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori (Via X-Arsenal)

His precise yet powerful finish for the opener demonstrated his quality in crucial moments, while his all-around midfield control justified Arsenal’s investment.

Jurrien Timber – 8/10 Produced another excellent display showcasing why contract negotiations are underway. His intelligent movement won the penalty that sealed victory, while his defensive work and attacking contributions highlighted his growing importance to Arteta’s system.

Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Caused constant problems with his direct running and creativity, particularly when attacking his marker. Converted his penalty with composure to reach the landmark of 100 Premier League goal involvements on his 200th Arsenal appearance.

AFC | Bukayo Saka scores on his 200th Premier League appearance and makes it 100 G/A – 55 goals, 45 assists.



We forget he is 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/3PYLGcWdYv — HandöfArsenal (@HandofArsenal) October 4, 2025

Martin Zubimendi – 8/10 Seamlessly integrated into midfield after replacing the injured Ødegaard, displaying the composure and technical quality that defines his game.

The Solid Showings:

William Saliba – 7/10 Dominated aerially and territorially throughout, never troubled by West Ham’s attack while occasionally surging forward with mazy runs.

Gabriel Magalhães – 7/10 Recovered quickly from an early scare to control Niclas Fullkrug completely for the remainder of the match.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Tucked into central areas more frequently than in previous matches, increasing his involvement and creating attacking opportunities.

Eberechi Eze – 7/10 Frustrated by missing an early sitter but his saved effort led directly to Rice’s goal, contributing meaningfully despite the wayward finish.

Other Performances:

Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Provided quality service including one exceptional through ball that nearly created a tap-in for Gyökeres. But he struggled often with the weight of his passes, often overhitting them.

Martin Ødegaard – 6/10 Looked sharp before his injury forced another premature exit after just 30 minutes, continuing his unfortunate fitness struggles.

David Raya – 6/10 Enjoyed a comfortable afternoon without facing a single shot on target, collecting his sixth clean sheet of the campaign.

Viktor Gyökeres – 5/10 Continued his goal drought despite tireless work and coming agonizingly close to converting Rice’s cross. His desperation to score remains evident as he reaches six matches without finding the net.

