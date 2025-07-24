Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Player Wages for the 25/26 Season – Number 1 Makes a Hefty €14.56 Million
Arsenal‘s ambitious pursuit of Premier League glory comes at a hefty price. With a staggering £158.8 million annual wage bill, the Gunners have assembled one of England’s most expensive squads. But does their salary structure reflect smart investment or financial recklessness?
Arsenal’s Top 15 Earners – Weekly Wages Breakdown
|Player
|Position
|Weekly Wage
|Annual Salary
|Contract Expires
|Kai Havertz
|Forward
|£280,000
|£14.56m
|June 2028
|Gabriel Jesus
|Forward
|£265,000
|£13.78m
|June 2027
|Declan Rice
|Midfielder
|£240,000
|£12.48m
|June 2028*
|Martin Odegaard
|Midfielder
|£240,000
|£12.48m
|June 2028
|Bukayo Saka
|Forward
|£195,000
|£10.14m
|June 2027
|William Saliba
|Defender
|£190,000
|£9.88m
|June 2027
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Forward
|£180,000
|£9.36m
|June 2027
|Ben White
|Defender
|£150,000
|£7.8m
|June 2028*
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|Defender
|£150,000
|£7.8m
|June 2029
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Defender
|£150,000
|£7.8m
|June 2026
|Mikel Merino
|Midfielder
|£130,000
|£6.76m
|June 2028
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Defender
|£120,000
|£6.24m
|June 2029
|David Raya
|Goalkeeper
|£100,000
|£5.2m
|June 2028
|Reiss Nelson
|Forward
|£100,000
|£5.2m
|June 2027*
|Jurrien Timber
|Defender
|£90,000
|£4.68m
|June 2028
*Club option to extend by 12 months
The Kai Havertz Gamble That’s Paying Off, Or Is It?
Kai Havertz’s £280,000 weekly wage makes him Arsenal’s highest earner – a decision that raised eyebrows when he arrived from Chelsea in 2023. Critics questioned whether the German’s inconsistent Premier League record justified such investment. Yet Arteta’s tactical masterstroke of deploying Havertz as a false nine has paid off pretty well.
The £14.56 million annual commitment represents more than calculated risk; it’s strategic genius. Havertz’s versatility allows Arsenal to operate with tactical fluidity that opponents struggle to decode. His aerial dominance and press-resistant qualities have transformed Arsenal’s attacking patterns, making him indispensable to their title aspirations.
Read More: 5 Players Mikel Arteta Should Sell to Fund Eberechi Eze This Summer
Gabriel Jesus vs. Kai Havertz: The £28M Forward Dilemma
Gabriel Jesus commands £265,000 weekly, yet finds himself increasingly overshadowed by Havertz’s emergence. The Brazilian’s £13.78 million annual salary reflects Arsenal’s belief in his potential, but persistent injury concerns and tactical evolution have complicated his role.
This creates Arsenal’s most expensive positional battle. Two forwards earning a combined £28.12 million annually competing for the same tactical space represents both luxury and potential waste. Arteta’s challenge lies in maximizing both investments without disrupting squad harmony.
The Declan Rice-Martin Odegaard Partnership: £25M Midfield Foundation
Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard’s identical £240,000 weekly wages reflect their equal importance to Arsenal’s system. Their combined £24.96 million annual cost anchors everything Arsenal do tactically. Rice’s defensive screening allows Odegaard creative freedom, while the Norwegian’s vision unlocks Rice’s progressive passing range.
This partnership represents Arsenal’s philosophical shift toward technical excellence over physical dominance. Both players possess the tactical intelligence to adapt mid-game, justifying their premium salaries through consistent world-class performances.
The Contract Conundrum Ahead
Several key players face uncertain futures with contracts expiring in 2026-2027. Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, and Jesus all require new deals, potentially inflating Arsenal’s wage bill further. The challenge lies in maintaining competitive salaries while preserving financial sustainability.
Arsenal’s £158.8 million wage bill currently ranks fourth in the Premier League, but their investment strategy suggests long-term thinking rather than short-term spending. Each contract reflects careful consideration of tactical importance, age profile, and market value.
Read More: Arsenal’s €13 Million Latest Signing Has Underlying Stats Better Than/Equal to First-Team Stars
Arsenal Dragon
“With a Hint of Jannik Sinner” – Fans Abuzz as Declan Rice Finds “New Golf Partner” in €15 Million Midfielder
Arsenal‘s dressing room chemistry is already showing positive signs just weeks into the new season, with Declan Rice revealing his newest golf companion is summer signing Christian Norgaard.
The England midfielder took to Instagram to showcase his latest round with the Danish international, suggesting the £10 million (+5 add-ons) signing from Brentford is settling into life at the Emirates Stadium seamlessly. “New Golf Partner,” Rice wrote on his IG Stories.
Declan Rice and Christian Norgaard: Instant Connection on the Fairways
Rice’s social media reveal comes as no surprise to those familiar with both players’ personalities. The West Ham-turned-Arsenal star has always been vocal about his love for golf, regularly sharing updates from various courses during the off-season. Norgaard, meanwhile, brings a calm, measured approach both on and off the pitch that appears to complement Rice’s more energetic demeanor perfectly.
The timing couldn’t be better for Arsenal’s squad harmony. With new signings Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, and Kepa Arrizabalaga also bedding into Mikel Arteta’s setup, seeing established stars like Rice actively welcoming newcomers demonstrates the positive culture being cultivated at the club.
Read More: Arsenal Fans Will Get Emotional If They Found Out What Happened to This Ex-Fan Favorite Striker
More Than Just Recreational Bonding
What makes this partnership particularly intriguing is the tactical implications. Rice and Norgaard are likely to feature together in Arsenal’s midfield setup, with the Danish midfielder’s physical presence and aerial ability complementing Rice’s box-to-box energy and distribution skills. Their off-pitch friendship could translate into improved on-field understanding.
Norgaard’s reputation as a steady, reliable presence during his Brentford days suggests he’ll provide the kind of leadership qualities that Rice himself has embraced since arriving at Arsenal. Both players share similar work ethics and no-nonsense approaches to the game.
These seemingly small moments of squad bonding often prove crucial during challenging periods of the season. Arsenal’s title ambitions require not just individual talent but collective unity, and Rice’s gesture of including Norgaard in his recreational activities signals the kind of inclusive environment that championship-winning teams possess.
Fans on Reddit were quite thrilled by the midfield link-up on the golf course. Here are some of the reactions:
Comment
byu/iBlindHD from discussion
inGunners
Comment
byu/iBlindHD from discussion
inGunners
Comment
byu/iBlindHD from discussion
inGunners
Comment
byu/iBlindHD from discussion
inGunners
Comment
byu/iBlindHD from discussion
inGunners
Read More: Can Viktor Gyokeres Overshadow Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland in the Premier League?
Arsenal Dragon
5 Players Mikel Arteta Should Sell to Fund Eberechi Eze This Summer
Arsenal’s pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has reached a critical juncture, with the 27-year-old England international’s £68 million release clause presenting a significant financial challenge. With Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga already secured, funding Eze’s arrival requires strategic squad trimming to maintain Financial Fair Play compliance.
1. Leandro Trossard (£35-40 million)
The Belgian winger’s impressive performances have attracted interest from several European clubs, making him Arsenal‘s most valuable sellable asset. At 30, Trossard represents peak market value while still delivering consistent output. His departure would be painful but practical – selling high on a player approaching his decline phase.
Saudi Arabian clubs have shown concrete interest in Trossard’s experience and goal-scoring ability from wide positions. With Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka established as preferred wide options, plus potential Eze arrival, Trossard becomes surplus to requirements despite his undeniable quality.
Read More: Triple Deal Alert? How Arsenal’s Potential Arrivals Could Shake Up The Premier League
2. Fabio Vieira (£25-30 million)
Despite flashes of brilliance, the Portuguese playmaker has struggled to establish himself in Arteta’s system consistently. At 25, Vieira possesses significant technical ability but lacks the physicality and pace required for Premier League success. His departure would generate substantial revenue while clearing wages.
AC Milan, Napoli, and several Portuguese clubs have monitored Vieira’s situation. His Champions League experience and creativity make him attractive to teams playing slower, more technical football. Arsenal could recoup most of their initial investment while reinvesting in Eze’s proven Premier League pedigree.
Read More: AI Predicts How Many Goals Viktor Gyokeres Will Score in His First Premier League Season for Arsenal
3. Albert Sambi Lokonga (£15-20 million)
The Belgian midfielder’s Arsenal journey has stagnated despite loan spells attempting to develop his potential. With Martin Zubimendi now anchoring the midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard, Lokonga’s pathway to regular minutes remains blocked indefinitely.
Crystal Palace, Brighton, and several Championship clubs have expressed interest in Lokonga’s passing range and positional versatility. His sale would represent pure profit while ensuring he finds regular football to continue his development at an appropriate level.
Read More: Ex-Tottenham Star Wishes He Should Have Signed for Arsenal
4. Jakub Kiwior (£20-25 million)
Despite impressive performances when called upon, the Polish international remains fourth-choice center-back behind William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Ben White. At 25, Kiwior deserves regular first-team football to fulfill his considerable potential.
Serie A clubs, particularly AC Milan and Juventus, appreciate his left-footed defensive skills and comfortable ball-playing ability. Kiwior’s departure would generate decent revenue while creating space for academy promotions or future defensive reinforcements.
5. Oleksandr Zinchenko (£20-25 million)
The Ukrainian’s Arsenal career has been hampered by injuries and inconsistent form, making him expendable despite his technical quality. At 28, Zinchenko’s peak market value is now, and his substantial wages could be better allocated elsewhere.
Borussia Dortmund and several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Zinchenko’s versatility and Champions League experience. His departure would free up significant wage space while generating transfer revenue toward Eze’s acquisition.
The Financial Mathematics
These five sales could generate approximately £115-140 million – comfortably exceeding Eze’s £68 million release clause while maintaining squad depth. More importantly, clearing these wages would provide sustainable long-term benefits for Arsenal’s financial planning.
Eze’s creative output, Premier League experience, and age profile justify the investment. The 27-year-old represents immediate impact rather than potential, exactly what Arsenal need for their title challenge.
Sometimes building championship-winning squads requires difficult decisions about talented players who simply don’t fit the tactical puzzle perfectly.
Read More: Arsenal’s €13 Million Latest Signing Has Underlying Stats Better Than/Equal to First-Team Stars
Arsenal Dragon
AI Predicts How Many Goals Viktor Gyokeres Will Score in His First Premier League Season for Arsenal
Viktor Gyokeres officially completed his £54.5million move to Arsenal after Fabrizio Romano’s “Here We Go” confirmation, with the Swedish striker penning a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium. The 27-year-old arrives with an exceptional record at Sporting CP, having netted 66 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions.
Taking the No. 9 shirt vacated by Eddie Nketiah’s departure, Gyokeres will be expected to lead Arsenal’s title charge after the Gunners finished second to Manchester City last season.
Read More: Mikel Arteta is Close to Spending £1B After Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze Signings
AI Predicts Viktor Gyokeres’ Premier League Goal Tally for 2025/26
In his final season at Sporting, Gyokeres scored an remarkable 43 goals in 50 games across all competitions, including 29 goals in 33 Primeira Liga appearances while adding 15 assists. AI has predicted Gyokeres to score 23 Premier League goals in his debut season, stating.
That figure could rise to 28 goals across all competitions, assuming regular involvement in the Champions League, EFL Cup, and FA Cup under Mikel Arteta’s system.
Regarding assists, Gyokeres is predicted to register 8 assists in the Premier League and 11 in all competitions, as he “possesses excellent hold-up play and link-up abilities that will create chances for teammates like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.”
AI Predicts Viktor Gyokeres’ 25/26 Arsenal Stats
|Competition
|Goals
|Assists
|Premier League
|23
|8
|All competitions
|28
|11
Why These Viktor Gyokeres Numbers Make Sense
The AI’s prediction seems realistic considering Gyokeres’ proven track record and Arsenal’s creative midfield. With Martin Ødegaard pulling the strings and Declan Rice providing the platform, the Swedish striker should receive quality service throughout the campaign.
His physical attributes – standing 6’2″ with excellent aerial ability – make him perfectly suited to the Premier League’s demands. The prediction of 23 league goals would place him among the division’s top scorers, potentially challenging Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah’s dominance.
Read More: PHOTOS: Arsenal Players Pictured in Latest Away and Training Kits in Singapore
However, the AI acknowledges adaptation challenges, noting that “Premier League defenders are more physical and tactically astute than Portuguese opposition.” This suggests Gyokeres might start slowly before finding his rhythm.
The Title Impact
If Gyokeres can deliver 28 goals across all competitions in his maiden Arsenal campaign, it could be the missing piece in their title puzzle. Arsenal have consistently created chances but lacked a clinical finisher – something the Swedish international has proven himself to be throughout his career.
These AI predictions suggest Arsenal fans have every reason to be optimistic about their new striker’s potential impact.
Read More: Arsenal Fans Will Get Emotional If They Found Out What Happened to This Ex-Fan Favorite Striker
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines12 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines12 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”