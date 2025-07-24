Arsenal Player Wages for the 25/26 Season – Number 1 Makes a Hefty €14.56 Million

Arsenal‘s ambitious pursuit of Premier League glory comes at a hefty price. With a staggering £158.8 million annual wage bill, the Gunners have assembled one of England’s most expensive squads. But does their salary structure reflect smart investment or financial recklessness?

Arsenal’s Top 15 Earners – Weekly Wages Breakdown

Player Position Weekly Wage Annual Salary Contract Expires Kai Havertz Forward £280,000 £14.56m June 2028 Gabriel Jesus Forward £265,000 £13.78m June 2027 Declan Rice Midfielder £240,000 £12.48m June 2028* Martin Odegaard Midfielder £240,000 £12.48m June 2028 Bukayo Saka Forward £195,000 £10.14m June 2027 William Saliba Defender £190,000 £9.88m June 2027 Gabriel Martinelli Forward £180,000 £9.36m June 2027 Ben White Defender £150,000 £7.8m June 2028* Gabriel Magalhaes Defender £150,000 £7.8m June 2029 Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender £150,000 £7.8m June 2026 Mikel Merino Midfielder £130,000 £6.76m June 2028 Riccardo Calafiori Defender £120,000 £6.24m June 2029 David Raya Goalkeeper £100,000 £5.2m June 2028 Reiss Nelson Forward £100,000 £5.2m June 2027* Jurrien Timber Defender £90,000 £4.68m June 2028

*Club option to extend by 12 months

The Kai Havertz Gamble That’s Paying Off, Or Is It?

Kai Havertz’s £280,000 weekly wage makes him Arsenal’s highest earner – a decision that raised eyebrows when he arrived from Chelsea in 2023. Critics questioned whether the German’s inconsistent Premier League record justified such investment. Yet Arteta’s tactical masterstroke of deploying Havertz as a false nine has paid off pretty well.

The £14.56 million annual commitment represents more than calculated risk; it’s strategic genius. Havertz’s versatility allows Arsenal to operate with tactical fluidity that opponents struggle to decode. His aerial dominance and press-resistant qualities have transformed Arsenal’s attacking patterns, making him indispensable to their title aspirations.

Read More: 5 Players Mikel Arteta Should Sell to Fund Eberechi Eze This Summer

Gabriel Jesus vs. Kai Havertz: The £28M Forward Dilemma

Gabriel Jesus commands £265,000 weekly, yet finds himself increasingly overshadowed by Havertz’s emergence. The Brazilian’s £13.78 million annual salary reflects Arsenal’s belief in his potential, but persistent injury concerns and tactical evolution have complicated his role.

LUTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates their teams last minute winner during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal FC at Kenilworth Road on December 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

This creates Arsenal’s most expensive positional battle. Two forwards earning a combined £28.12 million annually competing for the same tactical space represents both luxury and potential waste. Arteta’s challenge lies in maximizing both investments without disrupting squad harmony.

The Declan Rice-Martin Odegaard Partnership: £25M Midfield Foundation

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard’s identical £240,000 weekly wages reflect their equal importance to Arsenal’s system. Their combined £24.96 million annual cost anchors everything Arsenal do tactically. Rice’s defensive screening allows Odegaard creative freedom, while the Norwegian’s vision unlocks Rice’s progressive passing range.

July 24, 2024, Carson, California, USA: Martin Odegaard 8 of Arsenal FC and Marcos Senesi 25 of Bournemouth FC struggle for possession of the ball during their friendly game on Wednesday July 24, 2024 at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium in Carson, California. Arsenal defeats Bournemouth, 15 – 14. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Carson U.S – ZUMAp124 20240724_zaa_p124_043 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

This partnership represents Arsenal’s philosophical shift toward technical excellence over physical dominance. Both players possess the tactical intelligence to adapt mid-game, justifying their premium salaries through consistent world-class performances.

The Contract Conundrum Ahead

Several key players face uncertain futures with contracts expiring in 2026-2027. Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, and Jesus all require new deals, potentially inflating Arsenal’s wage bill further. The challenge lies in maintaining competitive salaries while preserving financial sustainability.

Arsenal’s £158.8 million wage bill currently ranks fourth in the Premier League, but their investment strategy suggests long-term thinking rather than short-term spending. Each contract reflects careful consideration of tactical importance, age profile, and market value.

Read More: Arsenal’s €13 Million Latest Signing Has Underlying Stats Better Than/Equal to First-Team Stars