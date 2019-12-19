Arsenal Predicted line up vs Everton: Pepe and Ozil to start

Arsenal will be hoping for a revival of fortunes when they take a trip to Goodison Park on Sunday to face familiar foes, Everton.

The Gunners will be aiming for nothing less than a win against the Toffees, after suffering a humiliating 3-0 loss against Manchester City at home last weekend, amidst concerns regarding their vacant managerial position.

With former player Mikel Arteta’s name doing its rounds as their next potential man in charge, it remains to be seen whether interim boss Freddie Ljungberg will still be in charge for the weekend encounter.

Arsenal have struggled this season (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Everton seemed to have found some stability since the appointment of their former striker Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.

The Toffees have earned 4 points from their last two league outings under him, which included a crucial 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It has been a season to forget so far for both the sides, with Arsenal struggling at 10th place and Everton still languishing at the bottom half of the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Team news

Arsenal centre-back Sokratis is suspended for the match against the Toffees after picking up his fifth domestic booking of the season against City last week. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, and Dani Ceballos have all been ruled out as they recover from their respective injuries.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson celebrates victory following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019. (Getty Images)

Full-back Sead Kolasinac, who sustained an ankle injury against City last time around still remains a major doubt.

However, coach Ljunjgberg would be hoping that Hector Bellerin and midfielder Granit Xhaka are ready for the game against Everton.

Arsenal Predicted line-up

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Bernd Leno (GK)

The only silver lining in a unit that seems to have completely lost its way. He has been their saviour on numerous occasions this season.

Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac. (Getty Images)

Hector Bellerin (RB)

Their undisputed choice at full-back role, Hector is a definite starter when he is fit. However, he has constantly been troubled by injuries this season.

Shkodran Mustafi (CB)

With a list of injuries troubling Ljungberg, Mustafi might get the nod this time. Despite given several chances, the German has failed to impress.

David Luiz (CB)

Sokratis’ suspension means veteran David Luiz will come on as a replacement. He has been inconsistent since arriving last summer.

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin. (Getty Images)

Calum Chambers (LB)

With Tierney out and Kolasinac still doubtful, Arsenal are left with no option at left-back. Hence, the versatile Chambers could most likely start at left-back.

Matteo Guendouzi (CM)

It is no doubt the young Frenchman has immense potential. He has been better than many others on the side, but still has a lot to improve upon.

Lucas Torreira (CM)

The Uruguayan has not had the best of seasons, however, given Arsenal’s midfield options, Torreira looks to be the only safe bet.

Nicolas Pepe (RW)

Looked confident whenever he had the ball against a dominant City. Though he has not grown up to his hype, the Frenchman is likely to feature.

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers barks orders to his teammates. (Getty Images)

Read more:

Mesut Ozil (CAM)

Ljungberg seems to be preferring the seasoned playmaker despite this being a season for him to forget. He is once again set to retain his spot.

Gabriel Martinelli (LW)

Was decent against top opposition like City, especially in the game’s early stages. Martinelli displayed moments of rare thrill, unlike some old guards.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST)

Their only beacon of hope when it comes to scoring goals. The skipper is a prolific goal-scorer and is sure to start.