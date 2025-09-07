Arsenal
“We’re Moving up Guys” – Arsenal’s Rare Rating Double in EA Sports FC 26 has Fans Impressed
Arsenal have secured an elite 5-star rating for both their men’s and women’s teams in EA Sports FC 26, placing them among football’s most prestigious clubs in the game’s latest iteration.
The Gunners join an exclusive group of maximum-rated clubs, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester City also earning 5-star status in men’s football. This recognition reflects Arsenal’s sustained excellence under Mikel Arteta, who has transformed the club into genuine title contenders after years of rebuilding.
Women’s Team Sets the Standard As Well, In Fact, Even Better
Arsenal Women’s inclusion in the 5-star bracket alongside Barcelona and Chelsea acknowledges their continued dominance in women’s football. The Gunners have maintained their status as one of Europe’s premier women’s clubs, consistently challenging for domestic and continental honors.
The dual recognition is particularly significant given EA Sports’ increased focus on women’s football in recent editions. Arsenal’s women’s team has long been a benchmark for the sport, and their 5-star rating validates their ongoing influence.
Tactical Depth Drives Success
Both Arsenal squads benefit from tactical versatility and squad depth that translates effectively into FC26’s rating system. The men’s team combines Premier League experience with emerging talent, while the women’s side maintains a perfect blend of seasoned internationals and promising youngsters.
This double recognition positions Arsenal as one of football’s most complete institutions across both codes. Here are some excited reactions from Arsenal fans:
Arsenal’s £32M Star’s Magic: Midfielder’s Hat-trick Fires Spain to Stunning 6-0 Victory Over Turkey
Arsenal‘s Mikel Merino delivered a masterclass performance in Istanbul, scoring a stunning hat-trick as Spain demolished Turkey 6-0 in their 2026 World Cup qualifier just minutes ago.
The 29-year-old midfielder showcased exactly why Arsenal invested £32.5 million to bring him from Real Sociedad this summer. Merino struck twice in the first half, with Mikel Oyarzabal providing the assists, before completing his treble in spectacular fashion.
Mikel Merino’s Clinical Finishing on International Stage
His hat-trick goal came when Lamine Yamal found Merino in space in front of the box, and he curled a brilliant effort into the top corner. The finish epitomized the composure and technical quality that convinced Mikel Arteta to make him a priority signing.
For Arsenal fans, this performance validates their summer transfer business. Merino’s ability to arrive in the box and finish clinically addresses a key tactical need in Arteta’s system, where the Spaniard operates as a box-to-box midfielder with attacking license.
Arsenal’s International Impact
Merino showed his qualities as an attacking threat for Arsenal last season and has translated that form on the international stage. His hat-trick in such a crucial World Cup qualifier demonstrates the mentality and big-game temperament that Arsenal have been seeking.
This commanding display against Turkey will only increase excitement among Gunners supporters about their new midfielder’s potential impact this season.
When Social Media Breaks Before Clubs: Arsenal Star’s Fabrizio Romano Revelation Exposes Modern Football’s Communication Chaos
Jakub Kiwior‘s summer departure from Arsenal to Porto highlighted the increasingly chaotic nature of modern transfer communication, with the Polish defender discovering his own move through Fabrizio Romano’s popular “Here We Go” announcement rather than official club channels.
The 25-year-old was preparing for another routine training session at Arsenal’s Colney training ground when his phone began buzzing with congratulatory messages from friends and family. “Fabrizio Romano announced ‘here we go’, and I started receiving dozens of messages and calls congratulating me. I was starting training… The players saw it on their phones and asked me why I had put on my kit if it was already closed,” Kiwior quipped.
The Fabrizio Romano Effect on Modern Football
Romano’s influence on transfer discourse has fundamentally altered how information flows within football. His “Here We Go” catchphrase has become the unofficial confirmation of completed deals, often preceding official club announcements by hours or even days.
For Kiwior, this social media-first approach created an awkward situation. “I refused to say goodbye there because I still didn’t have information about what might or might not happen. The next day I returned, already knowing I could say goodbye.”
Arsenal’s Deadline Day Shuffle
Kiwior’s €26 million move to Porto was part of Arsenal’s late summer restructuring, with the club securing Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen as his replacement. The timing uncertainty created emotional complications for the defender.
“It was difficult to say goodbye to Arsenal because I didn’t know when it would actually happen. If I had known the exact day in advance, I would have had time to prepare.”
This episode raises questions about communication protocols in modern football, where social media often trumps traditional club hierarchies in breaking transfer news.
88% passing, 100% aerials won, 1 assist: Arsenal star was fantastic on Int’L duty yesterday
Martin Zubimendi delivered an outstanding performance for Spain during their commanding 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in yesterday’s World Cup qualifier, showcasing exactly why Arsenal secured his signature this summer.
The 26-year-old midfielder started alongside teammate Mikel Merino in Spain’s engine room and produced a masterclass in central midfield play. Zubimendi’s creativity proved decisive early on, providing the assist for Mikel Oyarzabal‘s opening goal that set the tone for Spain’s dominant display.
Read More: Agbonlahor Delivers Brutal Verdict: “They Ate Him Alive” – Why Hugo Ekitike Is 100% Better Than This £64M Arsenal Star
Technical Excellence and Aerial Dominance
Zubimendi’s statistical output tells the story of a midfielder operating at the peak of his powers. His 88 percent pass completion rate demonstrated his technical precision and ability to maintain possession under pressure. More impressively, the Arsenal star won 100 percent of his aerial duels, showcasing the physical presence that makes him such a valuable asset.
The defensive midfielder’s distribution kept Spain ticking throughout the match, with his range of passing helping La Roja control proceedings from the first whistle. His ability to dictate tempo while maintaining defensive discipline highlights why he’s become such an integral part of both club and country.
Building Premier League Confidence
This performance will serve as a significant confidence boost for Zubimendi as he continues adapting to the Premier League’s demands. The Spaniard has shown glimpses of his quality since joining Arsenal from Real Sociedad, but yesterday’s display demonstrated his class on the international stage.
His partnership with Merino in Spain’s midfield bodes well for Arsenal’s tactical flexibility. The understanding between the two could prove crucial as the Gunners navigate their challenging fixture list in the coming weeks.
Zubimendi was substituted in the 62nd minute, likely as part of Spain’s rotation policy for the qualifying campaign. His early removal suggests Luis de la Fuente was satisfied with his contribution and wanted to preserve him for future matches.
Arsenal fans will be delighted to see their summer signing performing at such a high level internationally. As he continues settling into Premier League football, performances like these demonstrate why the club invested in his services and what they can expect as the season progresses.
