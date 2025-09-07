“We’re Moving up Guys” – Arsenal’s Rare Rating Double in EA Sports FC 26 has Fans Impressed

Arsenal have secured an elite 5-star rating for both their men’s and women’s teams in EA Sports FC 26, placing them among football’s most prestigious clubs in the game’s latest iteration.

The Gunners join an exclusive group of maximum-rated clubs, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester City also earning 5-star status in men’s football. This recognition reflects Arsenal’s sustained excellence under Mikel Arteta, who has transformed the club into genuine title contenders after years of rebuilding.

Read More: Agbonlahor Delivers Brutal Verdict: “They Ate Him Alive” – Why Hugo Ekitike Is 100% Better Than This £64M Arsenal Star

Women’s Team Sets the Standard As Well, In Fact, Even Better

Arsenal Women’s inclusion in the 5-star bracket alongside Barcelona and Chelsea acknowledges their continued dominance in women’s football. The Gunners have maintained their status as one of Europe’s premier women’s clubs, consistently challenging for domestic and continental honors.

The dual recognition is particularly significant given EA Sports’ increased focus on women’s football in recent editions. Arsenal’s women’s team has long been a benchmark for the sport, and their 5-star rating validates their ongoing influence.

Read More: One Hard-Working Arsenal Star Earns WhoScored EPL Team of the Month Recognition After Stellar August

Tactical Depth Drives Success

Both Arsenal squads benefit from tactical versatility and squad depth that translates effectively into FC26’s rating system. The men’s team combines Premier League experience with emerging talent, while the women’s side maintains a perfect blend of seasoned internationals and promising youngsters.

This double recognition positions Arsenal as one of football’s most complete institutions across both codes. Here are some excited reactions from Arsenal fans:

Comment

byu/abbygunner from discussion

inGunners

Comment

byu/abbygunner from discussion

inGunners

Comment

byu/abbygunner from discussion

inGunners

Comment

byu/abbygunner from discussion

inGunners