Arsenal WFC Recall Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl From Loan Spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich as Gunners Continue Youth Development Review

Arsenal have recalled teenagers Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl from their respective loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town, bringing both young players back to the club. The recalls follow a series of recent changes involving Arsenal loanees as Renee Slegers continues to review playing time opportunities for the club’s academy graduates.

Lia, a 19 year old England youth winger, made 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest during her loan spell in the WSL2. The academy product showed flashes of her potential, but Arsenal have clearly decided they want to assess her development closer to home.

Earl Returns After Adobe FA Cup Heroics

Maddie Earl joined Ipswich on loan at the start of the season and made five starts plus three substitute appearances during her time with the Tractor Girls. Her standout moment came in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup away clash with AFC Portchester, where she scored once and provided an assist in a dominant 5-0 victory.

That goal proved to be Earl’s only strike during her spell at Ipswich, earning her the Baller of the Round award for her performance. The 19 year old clearly has quality but perhaps struggled to make a consistent impact at senior level.

Pattern Emerging With Arsenal Loanees

These recalls follow the recent situation involving Cecily Wellesley Smith, whose Leicester loan was cut short before she was immediately sent to Swedish side Rosengard after concerns over limited playing time. Arsenal are clearly taking a proactive approach to ensuring their young talents get the football they need.

Neither Nottingham Forest nor Arsenal have issued detailed statements on the decisions, though both clubs confirmed the recalls. This suggests Arsenal are actively monitoring all their loanees and will not hesitate to make changes if development opportunities are not materializing.

⚽ The club can confirm that midfielder Maddy Earl has returned to Arsenal.



Thank you and good luck for the future, Maddy. — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) February 3, 2026

