Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Impressed by In Form Brighton as Gunners Head Coach Says They’re a Hard Team to Play Against Ahead of Wednesday Night Fixture

Renee Slegers says she has been impressed by latest opponents Brighton and Hove Albion. The Arsenal head coach spoke about the Seagulls ahead of Wednesday night’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture at Broadfield Stadium which kicks off at 7:45pm.

Brighton dumped Arsenal out of this season’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup and have backed that up with a win against Manchester City plus a draw at Manchester United. The Sussex side have enjoyed an excellent run of form under their current management this campaign.

Straight back into league action 👊



Here’s how to watch our Gunners against Brighton & Hove Albion tonight 📺 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 6, 2026

Very Brave and Convinced Says Slegers

When speaking in the pre match press conference Slegers praised Brighton’s approach. The Gunners boss explained her admiration for how the Seagulls play both in and out of possession which demonstrates their tactical versatility throughout matches.

Slegers highlighted Brighton’s ability to adjust to opposition and circumstances. The Arsenal manager said they have versatility and can do things in different ways which has clearly caught her attention during her preparation for the fixture.

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Read every word from Renée's pre-Brighton & Hove Albion presser 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 5, 2026

Set Pieces Will Be Key Area

Arsenal were punished from set plays in their recent defeat to Brighton and Slegers says defending dead balls will be key in the upcoming game. The Gunners conceded both goals from a throw in and from a corner at Borehamwood which is frankly an area that needs addressing.

Slegers confirmed her team are very aware of the threat Brighton pose from set pieces. The visitors have some really tall players and strong headers of the ball which makes dead ball situations dangerous for any opponent facing them.

Match preview | Brighton & Hove Albion 🗞️



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Here's everything you need to know, Gooners 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 6, 2026

Happy With Busy Schedule

As a result of Arsenal’s extended run in the UEFA Women’s Champions League which ended at the weekend the Gunners have been contesting two games a week. Slegers is comfortable with her side’s schedule and wants to play games which shows the squad’s confidence.

💬 "We're constantly growing and we constantly want to test ourselves." — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 6, 2026

Also read: Steph Catley Signs New Arsenal Deal in the Most Heartwarming Announcement Women’s Football Has Ever Seen