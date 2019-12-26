Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta’s Gunners earn a point at Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta got his Arsenal reign off to a steady start as his side drew 1-1 away to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

The Spanish tactician had brought in Mesut Ozil from the cold and his decision looked to have paid off, with Arsenal controlling possession and enjoying plenty of chances in the first half. However, a lapse of concentration at the back gifted Bournemouth the opener as Dan Gosling prodded home from close range after 35 minutes.

The goal gave Bournemouth the positive momentum for the remainder of the half, but it was Arsenal who looked brighter after the break. They were much better in the second half, taking fewer touches and moving the ball faster than they did before the break. And they were deservedly level in the 63rd minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished off at the near post.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Getty Images)

At 1-1, Arsenal couldn’t make their dominance pay as they wasted a flurry of chances, with Alexandre Lacazette guilty of missing one when put through on goal.

The Gunners appeared likely to score the winner but it was Bournemouth who then had the ball in the back of the net through Callum Wilson, only to see the goal disallowed for offside.

More Arsenal News

Arsenal had only themselves to blame as they were unable to prise a win despite their dominance. However, after a hard-fought point under wet conditions in the south coast, here’s how the Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter.

Decent performance. Some other day, Lacazette was scoring at least 2 of them. — JSR ☬ (@Diff_KnockFC) December 26, 2019

Disappointing in the final third, we should be much better than that. — TheArseneView (@TheArseneView) December 26, 2019

Feels like a loss. — Pepe Nicolas (@NicolasPepes) December 26, 2019

TERMINATE LACAZETTES CONTRACT RIGHT NOW — . (@regixta) December 26, 2019

Sell Lacazette please — Gally ™ (@AFCGally) December 26, 2019

Lacazette out — antonio maciel godoy (@godoy_maciel7) December 26, 2019

Nelson was a negative point — J.Lucas (@jlucas_ms) December 26, 2019

Some awful performances today — ‏‏ً (@AFCMahad) December 26, 2019

Lacazette out — E (@mxnreal) December 26, 2019

Lacazette and Nelson ruined it — ADEBOY (@Billwizmiz) December 26, 2019