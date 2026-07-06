Arsenal Sign Germany Striker Selina Cerci From Hoffenheim on Free Transfer Deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Germany international striker Selina Cerci from Hoffenheim on a free transfer. The 26-year-old forward joins the Gunners on a two year contract with an optional additional 12 months, providing attacking reinforcement following Beth Mead’s departure to Manchester City.

[Image via Arsenal]

Cerci arrives after establishing herself as a consistent Frauen-Bundesliga goalscorer, netting 34 goals across 47 appearances for Hoffenheim during her spell in Germany. The striker brings 20 Germany caps alongside five international goals, demonstrating proven quality at elite level despite never playing for Bayern Munich or Wolfsburg. Last season she added genuine creative dimension, providing nine league assists alongside her goalscoring output.

Proven Goalscorer Enters Prime Years at Arsenal

Cerci expressed genuine enthusiasm about joining Arsenal, emphasising her singular focus on playing for the Gunners despite interest from alternative clubs. Her language suggests authentic commitment rather than opportunistic free transfer pursuit. The striker specifically highlighted Arsenal as her chosen destination, indicating genuine buy-in regarding the project.

💬 “It's a big honour for me to play for Arsenal and I can't wait to start.”



Watch Selina Cerci’s first-ever interview as a Gunner 📺 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 6, 2026

Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley praised Cerci’s instinctive goalscoring and proven Bundesliga record while expressing confidence in her transition to English football. Manager Renee Slegers highlighted her impressive goalscoring numbers combined with physicality, presence, and strong work ethic as qualities strengthening their attacking options.

A dream realised ❤️



Selina Cerci is a Gunner 💪 pic.twitter.com/rjmvE58PlX — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 6, 2026

Integration Challenge Requires Careful Monitoring

Cerci’s adjustment period will prove crucial for Arsenal’s title ambitions. Not every foreign import integrates seamlessly, with recent examples like Lea Schuller struggling at Manchester United despite German pedigree. Arsenal cannot afford slow starts after finishing second behind Manchester City the past two seasons while chasing their first title since 2019.

The newest member of the Arsenal family 🏡 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 6, 2026

Cerci entering her prime at 26 suggests timing advantages compared to aging imports. Her proven goalscoring consistency across multiple seasons should provide foundation for successful English football transition.

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