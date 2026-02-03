Arsenal have completed a loan move for young centre back Cecily Wellesley Smith, sending the 19-year-old to Swedish club FC Rosengard for the remainder of the season.

The decision comes after Arsenal cancelled her season long spell with Leicester City in early January due to concerns over limited playing time.

Wellesley Smith made just one appearance during her entire time with the Foxes, which is frankly unacceptable for a talented youngster who needs regular senior football to develop properly. Arsenal were absolutely right to pull the plug and find her a more suitable loan destination.

Leicester Spell Failed to Deliver

The decision to end her Leicester loan was taken at the start of January, five days before her 19th birthday. The young defender signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in June 2025 after coming through the academy and was part of the squad that won the 2024/25 PGA League Under 21 Division One title.

Wellesley Smith is a versatile centre back who can operate on both sides of the defence, and she is a regular England youth international having featured at both the UEFA European Women’s Under 17 Championship and the FIFA Under 17 World Cup.

Swedish League Offers Perfect Platform

The youngster spoke positively about her new environment at Rosengard. “The Swedish league is good and I’ve heard good things from other teammates, Swedish players from Arsenal like Stina, Smilla, say good things about the league and everything. I’m just excited to be here, excited to play and can’t wait to get started.”

Rosengard described Wellesley Smith as a leader who sets the tone both defensively and in the build up. This is a smart move from Arsenal, ensuring one of their brightest prospects gets the regular game time she deserves.

