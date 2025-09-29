Bayern Munich Were Shut Down by Arsenal’s 8-Word Reply Over Gabriel Martinelli Interest

Bayern Munich discovered Arsenal‘s valuation standards the hard way when their derisory offer for Gabriel Martinelli received an immediate rejection during the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich’s Unrealistic Valuation of Gabriel Martinelli

The German giants believed they could secure Martinelli’s signature for between £26.1 million and £30.5 million, according to Christian Falk’s report on Caught Offside. This valuation spectacularly underestimated the Brazilian winger’s worth to Arsenal despite his challenging two seasons.

Gabriel Martinelli (via Football London)

Bayern’s interest stemmed from missing out on primary targets Nico Williams and Jamie Gittens, leaving them scrambling for alternative attacking options. Martinelli appeared on their extensive target list, though considerably lower in priority than their preferred choices.

Arsenal’s Blunt Response to Bayern’s Offer

Arsenal’s reaction to Bayern’s proposed fee was swift and unequivocal. According to Falk’s sources, the Gunners simply stated: “No, we don’t have to talk about that.” This eight-word dismissal left no room for negotiation, immediately ending any potential transfer discussions.

Mikel Arteta (via Metro)

The response reflected Arsenal’s understanding of Martinelli’s true value. Despite recent struggles, the 24-year-old scored 15 Premier League goals during the 2022/23 campaign and remains one of Premier League’s most dangerous wingers when fit and confident.

Why Arsenal Were Right to Reject Bayern

Martinelli’s age profile, demonstrated ability, and future potential justify significantly higher valuations than Bayern’s insulting offer. Arsenal’s summer additions of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze created competition rather than signaling Martinelli’s departure.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard (via BBC)

His recent performances, including crucial goals against Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City, vindicate Arsenal’s refusal to entertain lowball offers. Bayern’s attempted bargain purchase exposed their naive assessment of Premier League player valuations and Arsenal’s ambitions.

Arsenal’s firm stance demonstrates they won’t be pressured into selling key assets below market value, even during periods of individual player struggles.

