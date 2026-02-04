Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Sign Czech International Goalkeeper on Loan From Slavia Prague Until End of Season as Renee Slegers Adds Experience
Arsenal completed a deadline day move for Czech international goalkeeper Barbora Votíková, signing the 29-year-old on loan from Slavia Prague for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. The experienced keeper will wear the number 13 shirt and provide valuable competition and cover for Renee Slegers’ goalkeeping unit.
Votíková brings extensive experience across European football, having won four league titles and one Czech Cup during her first seven year spell with Slavia Prague between 2014 and 2021. She later had stints with Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham Hotspur before returning to Slavia in 2024, where she won a league and cup double last season.
International Pedigree and European Experience
The Czech international has earned 56 caps for her country since making her debut in 2014, giving her the kind of big match experience that could prove crucial during the business end of the season. Votíková is familiar with the WSL from her time at Tottenham, which should help her settle quickly at Arsenal.
“It feels amazing to join this special club,” Votíková said after completing the move. “Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a special team and special supporters, so it’s a huge honour for me to come here. It’s been a dream of mine to play at Emirates Stadium and I can’t wait to get started.”
Smart Addition for Title Run In
Slegers explained the thinking behind the signing. “We’re delighted to bring in an experienced goalkeeper in Barbora, who will provide additional cover and competition in our goalkeeper unit. Barbora has extensive experience across different leagues in Europe and is familiar with the WSL, so we feel she is an excellent signing to strengthen our squad.”
This is smart business from Arsenal, adding proven quality and depth at a position where injuries or loss of form can be devastating. Votíková also runs a successful YouTube channel with hundreds of thousands of followers.
Also read: Mariona Caldentey Warns Arsenal WFC Not to Underestimate Brazilian Side Corinthians Ahead of Champions Cup Final at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Send 19-Year-Old to Swedish Club Rosengard on Loan After Cancelling Leicester Spell Over Lack of Game Time
Arsenal have completed a loan move for young centre back Cecily Wellesley Smith, sending the 19-year-old to Swedish club FC Rosengard for the remainder of the season.
The decision comes after Arsenal cancelled her season long spell with Leicester City in early January due to concerns over limited playing time.
Wellesley Smith made just one appearance during her entire time with the Foxes, which is frankly unacceptable for a talented youngster who needs regular senior football to develop properly. Arsenal were absolutely right to pull the plug and find her a more suitable loan destination.
Leicester Spell Failed to Deliver
The decision to end her Leicester loan was taken at the start of January, five days before her 19th birthday. The young defender signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in June 2025 after coming through the academy and was part of the squad that won the 2024/25 PGA League Under 21 Division One title.
Wellesley Smith is a versatile centre back who can operate on both sides of the defence, and she is a regular England youth international having featured at both the UEFA European Women’s Under 17 Championship and the FIFA Under 17 World Cup.
Swedish League Offers Perfect Platform
The youngster spoke positively about her new environment at Rosengard. “The Swedish league is good and I’ve heard good things from other teammates, Swedish players from Arsenal like Stina, Smilla, say good things about the league and everything. I’m just excited to be here, excited to play and can’t wait to get started.”
Rosengard described Wellesley Smith as a leader who sets the tone both defensively and in the build up. This is a smart move from Arsenal, ensuring one of their brightest prospects gets the regular game time she deserves.
Also read: Mariona Caldentey Reveals Mental Readiness Key to Arsenal WFC 6-0 Thrashing of AS FAR as Gunners Book Champions Cup Final Spot
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC vs. Leicester City WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Leicester City at Meadow Park on Friday evening as Renee Slegers’ side looks to maintain their pursuit of Chelsea in second place. The Gunners sit third in the WSL table, just three points behind the Blues after that stunning 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend that all but ended Chelsea’s title hopes.
Leicester arrive in north London sitting ninth with 12 points from 14 matches, though their form has improved dramatically since Rick Passmoor took charge. The Foxes have added quality in January with the signing of Alisha Lehmann from FC Como, and they will fancy their chances of causing an upset against an Arsenal side juggling multiple competitions.
Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Friday, January 31, 2026
Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood
TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube
Arsenal Riding High After Chelsea Triumph
Arsenal’s confidence is sky high after beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey scoring the goals that moved the Gunners to within three points of second place. However, Slegers faces a selection headache with the Champions Cup final against Corinthians looming on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.
Emily Fox should return after missing the League Cup semi final with a head injury, while Leah Williamson remains unavailable despite progressing well in her recovery. Olivia Smith is available again after serving her suspension for the red card against Manchester United.
Leicester Strengthened by Lehmann Arrival
Leicester have been transformed under Passmoor, who has steadied the ship after a difficult start to the season. The January signing of Lehmann represents a major coup for the Foxes, bringing WSL experience and proven quality from her time with West Ham, Everton, and Aston Villa.
Rachel Williams, signed from Tottenham, provides another attacking threat alongside Jutta Rantala. This is a genuinely dangerous Leicester side capable of punishing any complacency from Arsenal, who must treat this match with the respect it deserves despite having bigger fish to fry on Sunday.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey, Pelova; Mead, Russo, Blackstenius
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Pacheco, Goodwin; Cain, Whelan; Lehmann, Tierney, Chan; Williams
Also read: Olivia Smith Admits What She Needs to do After League Cup Red Card as Arsenal WFC Star Opens Up on Harsh Learning Lesson Against Manchester United
Arsenal Dragon
Olivia Smith Admits What She Needs to do After League Cup Red Card as Arsenal WFC Star Opens Up on Harsh Learning Lesson Against Manchester United
Arsenal star Olivia Smith has opened up on needing to keep her cool after her recent red card against Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup semi-final. The Canadian international was shown two yellow cards during Arsenal’s defeat to United, forcing the 21-year-old to miss the Gunners’ crucial 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the WSL.
Smith was sent off for a rash challenge on Manchester United midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme. It boiled down to frustration after receiving a number of tackles during the same game. In an interview with the Telegraph, Smith admitted she needs to learn from the experience.
Harsh Learning Lesson for Young Star
“I need to learn to keep my head a bit better and I think that shows my age a little bit. I think it’s a harsh learning lesson for me to be sent off but again, being a footballer and the way that I play, I need to really suck it up and just play my game and not let that disrupt me. I do wear my heart on my sleeve, but I need to learn to keep my cool and just keep going at them and do what I do best.”
This is exactly the right attitude from Smith, who clearly recognizes her mistake and is determined to learn from it. The red card was costly, as Arsenal lost the semi final, but missing the Chelsea game hurt even more, given how important that match was.
Taekwondo Background Shapes Mentality
Smith revealed she took up taekwondo until age 11, and the martial art gave her transferable skills for football. “With taekwondo, I did a lot of fighting as well. So obviously, I’m going to get kicked, stuff hurts, but I have to get back up and keep going. I want to win, and that’s just my mentality.”
However, Smith bounced back strongly with a goal in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over AS FAR in the Women’s Champions Cup. The Gunners face Corinthians in the final at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Also read: Arsenal Women Sign 18 Year Old on First Professional Contract as England Under 20 International Full Back Commits Future to Gunners
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”