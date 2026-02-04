Arsenal WFC Sign Czech International Goalkeeper on Loan From Slavia Prague Until End of Season as Renee Slegers Adds Experience

Arsenal completed a deadline day move for Czech international goalkeeper Barbora Votíková, signing the 29-year-old on loan from Slavia Prague for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. The experienced keeper will wear the number 13 shirt and provide valuable competition and cover for Renee Slegers’ goalkeeping unit.

Votíková brings extensive experience across European football, having won four league titles and one Czech Cup during her first seven year spell with Slavia Prague between 2014 and 2021. She later had stints with Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham Hotspur before returning to Slavia in 2024, where she won a league and cup double last season.

International Pedigree and European Experience

The Czech international has earned 56 caps for her country since making her debut in 2014, giving her the kind of big match experience that could prove crucial during the business end of the season. Votíková is familiar with the WSL from her time at Tottenham, which should help her settle quickly at Arsenal.

“It feels amazing to join this special club,” Votíková said after completing the move. “Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a special team and special supporters, so it’s a huge honour for me to come here. It’s been a dream of mine to play at Emirates Stadium and I can’t wait to get started.”

Smart Addition for Title Run In

Slegers explained the thinking behind the signing. “We’re delighted to bring in an experienced goalkeeper in Barbora, who will provide additional cover and competition in our goalkeeper unit. Barbora has extensive experience across different leagues in Europe and is familiar with the WSL, so we feel she is an excellent signing to strengthen our squad.”

This is smart business from Arsenal, adding proven quality and depth at a position where injuries or loss of form can be devastating. Votíková also runs a successful YouTube channel with hundreds of thousands of followers.

