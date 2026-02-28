Arsenal Star Leah Williamson Makes Her Stance on Strike Action Known

Leah Williamson has said that players would never rule out strike action if football’s governing bodies fail to address growing concerns over scheduling and player welfare in the women’s game. The Arsenal defender made clear the issue centres on players’ recovery time as fixture demands continue to increase for those competing across domestic and international competitions.

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



England captain Leah Williamson has said she would “never rule out” strike action if players are not heard on fixture congestion. She noted players raise scheduling issues due to problems such as fewer rest periods and a higher risk of injury.https://t.co/4mUGo84KpU pic.twitter.com/6UNRL0NXqM — Fare (@farenet) February 26, 2026

Speaking while away with England ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, Williamson explained that the modern calendar means success effectively brings added physical risk. Teams progressing deep into tournaments face heavier workloads without extended rest periods, putting their bodies under enormous strain.

Not Asking for a Holiday

“It’s mainly around rest periods and trying to get all governing bodies to align. It always sounds like we’re asking for a holiday, but that’s not the case. I’m a professional footballer, and part of my job is also to rest, which I’m encouraged to do by my managers. So why is that not prioritised when we’re left to our own devices?” Williamson stated.

Arsenal Women recorded one of the highest average minute loads per player last season, with several squad members moving quickly from club campaigns into international competition. Injuries have since affected a number of senior players, including Williamson herself.

Accumulated Workload Reflected in Injury Data

Williamson stressed that players are not raising concerns lightly but because accumulated workload is increasingly reflected in injury data across the elite level. “We’ll never know for sure, but I don’t think people argue against the scheduling for fun. If you listen to the players’ group, of course, we want to play all the time, but the more successful you are, then the less rest you have and the higher risk of injury.”

Would Never Take It Off the Table

Asked whether strike action could realistically happen, she added, “I’ve not had any conversations, but if people do not feel they are being listened to, history suggests that’s the only way they can be heard. I would never take it off the table.”

The moment I told my mum I wanted to stop football – and how life changed – England captain Leah Williamson tells presenter Kelly Somers about her journey in football – and life away from the game. via @BBC https://t.co/KRHZtbdffv pic.twitter.com/DunNRcqykK — 🌊💙 Viking Resistance 💙🌊 (@BlueCrewViking) February 28, 2026

