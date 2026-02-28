Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Star Leah Williamson Makes Her Stance on Strike Action Known
Leah Williamson has said that players would never rule out strike action if football’s governing bodies fail to address growing concerns over scheduling and player welfare in the women’s game. The Arsenal defender made clear the issue centres on players’ recovery time as fixture demands continue to increase for those competing across domestic and international competitions.
Speaking while away with England ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, Williamson explained that the modern calendar means success effectively brings added physical risk. Teams progressing deep into tournaments face heavier workloads without extended rest periods, putting their bodies under enormous strain.
Not Asking for a Holiday
“It’s mainly around rest periods and trying to get all governing bodies to align. It always sounds like we’re asking for a holiday, but that’s not the case. I’m a professional footballer, and part of my job is also to rest, which I’m encouraged to do by my managers. So why is that not prioritised when we’re left to our own devices?” Williamson stated.
Arsenal Women recorded one of the highest average minute loads per player last season, with several squad members moving quickly from club campaigns into international competition. Injuries have since affected a number of senior players, including Williamson herself.
Accumulated Workload Reflected in Injury Data
Williamson stressed that players are not raising concerns lightly but because accumulated workload is increasingly reflected in injury data across the elite level. “We’ll never know for sure, but I don’t think people argue against the scheduling for fun. If you listen to the players’ group, of course, we want to play all the time, but the more successful you are, then the less rest you have and the higher risk of injury.”
Would Never Take It Off the Table
Asked whether strike action could realistically happen, she added, “I’ve not had any conversations, but if people do not feel they are being listened to, history suggests that’s the only way they can be heard. I would never take it off the table.”
Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what could prove decisive for the Gunners’ Premier League title ambitions. Arsenal sit top of the table with 61 points from 28 matches, five points clear of Manchester City, who still have a game in hand, while Chelsea occupy 7th with 45 points after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
This represents a huge opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack before facing Brighton away on Wednesday. Chelsea arrive at the Emirates in patchy form under Liam Rosenior, who has won just two of his eight league matches since replacing Enzo Maresca in January despite an encouraging start to his tenure.
Kick-off: 4:30 GMT, Sunday, March 1, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports
Kai Havertz Returns to Haunt Former Club
Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Kai Havertz will train on Saturday ahead of the Chelsea clash, giving the German a chance to feature against his former employers. Havertz has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since early February, but scored the winner in Arsenal’s 1-0 Carabao Cup semi final victory over Chelsea earlier this month.
The 26 year old has endured a nightmare campaign with injuries limiting him to just 158 Premier League minutes this season, though he has still managed two goals and two assists when available. Viktor Gyokeres has flourished in Havertz’s absence, scoring twice in the 4-1 North London Derby demolition of Tottenham last weekend.
Rosenior Yet to Face Top Six Opposition
Liam Rosenior faces his first test against a top six side in the league since taking charge of Chelsea, having only faced teams sitting 7th or lower during his opening eight matches. His winning run needs proper context, given the quality of opposition, with recent dropped points against Leeds and Burnley at Stamford Bridge exposing serious vulnerabilities.
Arteta has beaten Rosenior twice already this season in the two legged Carabao Cup semi final, and the Spanish manager will fancy his chances of completing a treble over the Chelsea boss. Bukayo Saka should be fit despite limping off late against Spurs, while Ben White remains doubtful with a niggle.
Predicted Lineups: Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson
Arsenal WFC Star Olivia Smith Out of Canada Squad: Know the Reason why
Arsenal forward Olivia Smith has withdrawn from the Canada squad for the SheBelieves Cup because of concussion. The 21 year old was involved in a nasty clash of heads early in the second half during the Gunners’ 3-0 victory over Bristol City in the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.
Smith was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, having been fitted with a neck brace after a lengthy pause in play. This was a worrying sight for Arsenal supporters watching at Meadow Park, who feared the worst before she was eventually discharged from hospital later that evening.
Will Miss Tournament Held in USA
Canada are scheduled to play Colombia, the United States, and Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup during the international break in March. However, Arsenal confirmed in a statement that she would miss the tournament held in the USA after suffering concussion.
The club added, “Olivia will remain at Arsenal under the supervision of our medical team during the international break while she recovers.” This is the right decision from both Arsenal and Canada, given the seriousness of head injuries and the importance of proper recovery protocols.
First £1m Player in Women’s Football
Smith became the first one million pound player in women’s football history when she joined the Gunners from Liverpool in July 2025. The Canadian international has been Renee Slegers’ favoured choice up front this season ahead of Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo.
Her absence will be a blow for Canada, who are preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The forward has been in excellent form for Arsenal and was starting to establish herself as a key player under Slegers.
Arsenal return to Women’s Super League action on March 15 when they face London City Lionesses at the CopperJax Community Stadium. Smith will be hoping to be fit and available for that crucial fixture as the Gunners chase Champions League qualification.
Arsenal WFC Legend Anita Asante Reveals How She Found Her People at Gunners as 2007 Champions League Winner Opens Up on Career Journey
Anita Asante has opened up about her deep connection to Arsenal and how the club made her into the player she became during a glittering career that included winning the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup. The former defender, now a prominent TV pundit covering the WSL, came through the Arsenal ranks as a teenager before becoming a key part of the 2006/07 quadruple winning team.
Asante’s love affair with football started on the estate where she grew up in Edgware, playing with boys of all ages on the green behind her flat. The local community accepted her without treating her differently because she was a girl, giving Asante the sense of belonging that would define her career path.
Fax Machine Changed Everything
At age 13, a fax came through to Asante’s school about local trials being held by Clare Wheatley and Rachel Yankey. Her father’s reaction when she mentioned Yankey’s name proved significant. “My parents are very familiar with common Ghanaian last names,” Asante explained. “We found out that Rachel was mixed heritage and partly Ghanaian, and that was when I realised this was a real opportunity to play for this team.”
Asante trained twice weekly at Hackney Leisure Centre and the JVC Centre behind Highbury’s Clock End, working her way into a star studded squad alongside legends like Kelly Smith, Jayne Ludlow, and Emma Byrne.
2007 Final Against Marta’s Umea Defined Career
The young defender got her big chance when captain Faye White ruptured her ACL, earning starts in both legs of the 2007 UEFA Cup final against Umea just before turning 22. “I relished the challenge of going up against Marta,” Asante admitted. “I knew she was the best player in the world and this was how I was going to measure myself.”
Arsenal were underdogs but had belief embedded in their DNA, a quality Asante saw repeated when watching the Gunners beat Barcelona in Lisbon last May.
