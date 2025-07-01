Arsenal Striker Targets: Viktor Gyokeres Compared with Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak as the Swede Still a Strong Possibility

Viktor Gyokeres again looks to be leading the race among Arsenal’s striker targets as complications mount around Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak’s prohibitive cost.

Among Arsenal’s striker targets, Gyokeres has prioritized a move to Arsenal and communicated that preference to Manchester United, giving the Gunners a crucial advantage. Reports suggest Arsenal have made a final decision on their primary striker target’s asking price, with Sporting demanding his full €100m release clause after the Swedish striker reportedly feels ‘betrayed’ by the club.

The 27-year-old’s profile perfectly suits Arteta’s requirements. His 50-goal haul across all competitions last season demonstrated elite finishing ability, while his pressing intensity and link-up play align with Arsenal’s high-tempo system. Negotiations are already underway with Gyokeres, whom Arsenal want to sign as soon as possible, positioning him as their primary target.

Benjamin Sesko ranks high among Arsenal striker targets as their most realistic alternative. Arsenal may finally be edging closer to an agreement with RB Leipzig for around €75m, though Leipzig are holding firm on their £70-90m valuation. Among current Arsenal striker targets, the Slovenian’s youth and potential upside appeal to Arsenal’s long-term planning, but questions persist over his readiness for immediate Premier League impact.

Alexander Isak completes Arsenal’s top striker targets but remains the least attainable option. Newcastle’s reluctance to sell their star striker, combined with a valuation exceeding £100m, makes any deal extremely difficult. Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has urged the club to prioritize Isak over other Arsenal striker targets, but financial realities suggest otherwise.

The contrasting profiles reveal Arsenal’s tactical flexibility. Gyokeres offers immediate goals and Premier League-ready physicality, essential for a team that scored just 91 league goals last season. Sesko provides long-term value and tactical versatility, capable of playing across the front line. Isak combines both qualities but remains financially unrealistic.

The Verdict

Recent reports suggest Arsenal are in ‘agreement’ over a Gyokeres transfer with the striker’s price dropping, potentially resolving their striker crisis. Arteta needs a proven goalscorer to bridge the gap to Manchester City, and Gyokeres’ track record suggests he can deliver immediately.

Arsenal’s striker search reflects broader questions about their transfer strategy. The Gyokeres pursuit represents pragmatic targeting of available quality, while the Sesko interest shows faith in developing potential. With the season approaching rapidly, decisive action on Gyokeres could finally end their striker saga and provide the clinical edge needed for a title challenge.

