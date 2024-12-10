Where are they now: Arsenal substitutes who came on to the pitch the last time they played Monaco back in 2015

Arsenal were desparate when they sent in their substitutes during their last outing against Monaco back in 2015

It’s been close to 10 years since Arsenal and Monaco last faced off. After a shock 1-3 loss at the Emirates in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League, Arsenal were desperate to get off to a rocking start at the Louis II Stadium in the return fixture.

They in fact, began well, with Olivier Giroud giving them the lead in the 36th minute of the first half. The Gunners kept knocking on the door in the second half, but were rewarded only in the 79th minute, through Aaron Ramsey. With one more goal turning the tide in Arsenal’s favor, Monaco’s then-goalkeeper Danijel Subasic stood tall, as the game ended 0-2, with Monaco progressing to the next round on away goals.

Arsenal vs. Monaco in 2015 (via ESPN)

In this article we will look at the substitutes who came on for Arsenal against Monaco, and where they are currently.

Aaron Ramsey

Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey (via Wales Online)

Aaron Ramsey was in his prime at Arsenal. The midfielder joined the club back in 2008, from Cardiff City (his home-country club). After 11 years at Arsenal, Ramsey, in 2019, left for Italian club Juventus. He was there at the club until 2022, but went on loan to Rangers in the first half of the same year (from Juventus). For the 2022/23 season, Ramsey joined Nice of Ligue 1 on a permanent transfer.

The next season, Ramsey returned to his boyhood club Cardiff City, and has been at the club since then.

Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott for Arsenal in 2015 (via Sky Sports)

Theo Walcott had just turned 26 when this match against Monaco took place. The Englishman never really reached the heights many pundits and fans predicted he would reach back in his early days. However, his contributions for Arsenal will never be forgotten.

After almost 12 years for Arsenal at the top level, Walcott joined Everton in 2018. He was a regular starter for the Merseyside club, making over 70 appearances in just over two seasons before leaving to Southampton on loan in 2020/21. Once his loan spell was over, Walcott joined Southampton in 2021. After two years at the club, Walcott announced his retirement at only the age of 34.

Kieran Gibbs

Kieran Gibbs during his time at Arsenal (via X)

Kieran Gibbs was Arsenal through and through. Having risen through the youth ranks of the North London club, Gibbs turned pro in 2007, when he was hardly 18 years old. In 2008, he was sent on loan to Norwich, and by the early 2010s, Gibbs became a regular starter at the club. Although the starts he was getting at the North Lodon club dwindled once Nacho Monreal arrived, he was always the back up left back, and stepped up to the plate whenever asked to.

After a decade at the Emirates, Gibbs left for West Bromwich Albion in 2017. He was a regular starter for the club, making over 90 appearances until 2021, before leaving to Inter Miami of the MLS. Gibbs hung up his boots in 2023, when he was just 33, having last played for the MLS side.