Arsenal Summer Signing Suffers Injury, But Key Trio Set to Return for Season Opener

Arsenal‘s £5 million summer signing Kepa Arrizabalaga has picked up an injury that ruled him out of Thursday’s friendly against Tottenham, but manager Mikel Arteta remains confident that three key defenders will be available for the Premier League opener.

Arsenal: Kepa Arrizabalaga Injury Concern

Kepa Arrizabalaga has picked up an injury, missing out on the friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. The Spanish goalkeeper, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in July, had featured in both previous friendly matches in Singapore before the setback.

The goalkeeper was also involved in Arsenal’s open training session in Hong Kong but was ruled out of the North London Derby friendly as a precautionary measure. The nature and severity of the injury have not been disclosed by Arsenal, but his absence was unexpected given his involvement in recent training sessions.

Kepa’s injury represents an early setback for Arsenal’s new number two goalkeeper, who was brought in to provide competition for David Raya. The 30-year-old Spanish international cost Arsenal just £5 million after they met his release clause at Chelsea, where he originally joined for £71.8 million in 2018.

Read More: Key Arsenal Star to be Rested, but Viktor Gyokeres to Start: Predicted Line-ups to Play in Hong Kong Against Tottenham

Defensive Trio Expected Back

Despite the Kepa concern, Arteta delivered positive news regarding three key defenders who missed the Tottenham friendly. Mikel Arteta has said he expects Gabriel Magalhães, Jurriën Timber and Riccardo Calafiori to be fit for the start of the Premier League season.

Speaking after a 1-0 friendly defeat to Tottenham in Hong Kong on July 31, 2025, Arteta confirmed the trio should be fit for the Premier League opener against Manchester United on August 17.

Riccardo Calafiori injury update (Via Evening Standard)

Gabriel Magalhães has been sidelined since undergoing hamstring surgery in April but played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors match as part of his recovery. Jurrien Timber has recently returned to first-team training after his own injury concerns, while Riccardo Calafiori picked up a minor setback during Arsenal’s previous friendly against Newcastle United.

The return of this defensive trio will be crucial for Arsenal’s season opener against Manchester United on August 17, with all three players expected to play significant roles in Arteta’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Read More: (Image) Wayne Rooney’s Son Hits Youth League Storm, but Follows Up With Viktor Gyokeres’ Celebration

