Arsenal Intensify Ademola Lookman Pursuit Amid Summer Rebuild
Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman as Mikel Arteta seeks to add pace and directness to his attacking options. Arsenal have held talks to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta this summer, with the Nigerian entering the final months of his current contract.
The 27-year-old’s exceptional 2024-25 campaign—15 goals and 5 assists in Serie A—has attracted attention from multiple Premier League clubs. Lookman has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €56 million, which may give Arsenal what they are looking for at an affordable cost, though the Gunners have shown some hesitation over the fee structure.
Lookman’s contract situation works in Arsenal’s favor. With his Atalanta deal expiring in 2027, the Italian club may be forced to consider reasonable offers to avoid losing him for free. Lookman could also be on the move this summer with Atalanta closing in on a potential replacement, suggesting La Dea are preparing for his departure.
The timing appears perfect for Arsenal’s rebuilding project under sporting director Andrea Berta. The Gunners have already severed ties with four men in June – Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Nuno Tavares and Marquinhos – but Berta is yet to secure the first signing of this new era. Lookman could represent Berta’s marquee arrival as Arsenal look to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool.
Competition remains fierce for the 2024 Europa League final hat-trick hero. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Italy with Arsenal, along with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, exploring the possibility of a transfer. However, Arsenal’s Champions League football and project appeal may give them the edge.
Tactically, Lookman fits Arteta’s requirements perfectly. His ability to operate across the front line provides the versatility Arsenal need, while his pace and direct running offer something different from their current options. The Nigerian’s Premier League experience with Everton, Leicester, and Fulham means no adaptation period would be required.
Ademola Lookman Comes With a Boatload of Experience
The financial aspect remains crucial. According to the Mirror, Arsenal have reservations about a £50 million deal but remain admirers of the winger’s talent and potential impact on the squad. With Lookman’s contract situation and Arsenal’s need for attacking reinforcement, a compromise may be reached.
Arsenal’s transfer strategy this summer appears focused on younger, versatile attacking players who can make an immediate impact. Lookman, despite being 27, offers the perfect blend of experience and peak years ahead. His development under Gian Piero Gasperini has transformed him from a promising talent into one of Europe’s most consistent wide forwards.
The coming weeks will prove decisive. Arsenal’s determination to complete deals quickly this summer could work in their favor, especially if they can offer Lookman guaranteed first-team football and the chance to compete for major honors.
For Lookman, a return to England represents the logical next step in his career progression. After proving himself in Serie A’s tactical environment, the chance to test himself at a top Premier League club again may prove irresistible. His previous struggles in England came during formative years; now, as a mature international with proven pedigree, the circumstances are entirely different.
With Arsenal still seeking their first signing of the summer, Lookman could provide the statement addition that signals serious title intent for 2025-26.
Ademola Lookman to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal’s reported interest in Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman represents more than just another summer transfer story—it signals Mikel Arteta’s determination to add genuine unpredictability to his attacking arsenal. This potential £50-56 million move could define the Gunners’ title ambitions for 2025-26.
The Complete Player Profile
At 27, Lookman has evolved from the promising but inconsistent winger who struggled to find his footing at Everton into one of Serie A’s most devastating attacking threats. His 2024-25 campaign with Atalanta—15 goals and 5 assists across 31 Serie A appearances—tells only part of the story. The deeper analysis reveals a player who has mastered the art of operating in tight spaces while maintaining the explosive pace that made him a standout prospect.
Lookman’s physical profile suits the Premier League perfectly. Standing at 5’9″ with exceptional acceleration, he possesses the low center of gravity that allows him to change direction rapidly in congested areas. His right-footed preference doesn’t limit his effectiveness from either flank, though he’s shown increased productivity when drifting infield from the left wing—a tactical evolution that aligns perfectly with Arteta’s fluid attacking system.
The Nigerian international’s technical development under Gian Piero Gasperini has been remarkable. His first touch in tight spaces has improved dramatically, while his decision-making in the final third now reflects a player who understands when to take on defenders versus when to combine with teammates. This tactical maturity was evident in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph in 2024, where his hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen showcased both individual brilliance and team cohesion.
Tactical Integration at Arsenal
Arteta’s system demands versatility from his attackers, and Lookman’s profile fits multiple roles within the Gunners’ setup. His primary position as a left winger would see him compete with Gabriel Martinelli, but his ability to operate as a false nine or right-sided forward provides tactical flexibility that Arsenal currently lack.
In possession, Lookman’s tendency to drift narrow creates space for overlapping full-backs—a key component of Arsenal’s build-up play. His improved crossing ability from wide areas, combined with his knack for arriving late in the box, would add a different dimension to Arsenal’s attacking patterns. The Nigerian’s 0.54 goals per game ratio in club competitions demonstrates consistent threat creation, something Arsenal need when breaking down low blocks.
Defensively, Lookman has adapted to Gasperini’s high-intensity pressing system, showing improved work rate and positional discipline. His pressing triggers and recovery runs would complement Arsenal’s defensive transition work, though questions remain about his consistency in tracking back during sustained defensive phases.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Pace and Direct Running: Lookman’s acceleration over the first ten yards remains elite, making him a constant threat on the counter-attack. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one creates overloads and draws fouls in dangerous areas.
Versatility: Proven effectiveness across multiple forward positions provides Arteta with tactical options. His adaptability to different systems and roles makes him valuable for squad rotation and tactical switches during matches.
Big Game Experience: The Europa League final hat-trick and consistent performances in high-pressure matches demonstrate mental fortitude. His Champions League experience with Atalanta adds another layer of credibility.
Creative Output: Beyond goals, his assist numbers and key pass statistics show an improving understanding of when to shoot versus when to create for teammates.
Weaknesses
Consistency Questions: Despite improved output, Lookman can still disappear from matches, particularly against well-organized defensive units. His impact often depends on space availability.
Crossing Accuracy: While improved, his delivery from wide areas lacks the precision of elite wingers. In Arteta’s system, where width creation is crucial, this could limit effectiveness.
Physical Duels: At 5’9″, Lookman can struggle against physically imposing defenders. His effectiveness diminishes when opponents successfully press him early.
Decision Making Under Pressure: Occasionally rushes decisions in crucial moments, leading to wayward shots or poor final passes.
Opportunities
Premier League Return: Lookman’s previous English experience provides familiarity with league demands. His development since leaving Everton suggests he’s ready for top-level English football.
Arsenal’s System: The Gunners’ emphasis on quick combinations and movement suits his skill set. Playing alongside more creative players could elevate his game further.
Contract Situation: With limited time remaining on his Atalanta deal, the transfer fee could be reasonable compared to his market value.
Age Profile: At 27, he offers immediate impact while still having several peak years ahead.
Threats
Adaptation Period: Moving back to England after finding success in Italy carries risks. The Premier League’s increased physicality and pace could require adjustment time.
Competition for Places: Arsenal’s existing forward options mean guaranteed starting spots aren’t available. Lookman would need to earn his position through performance.
Injury Concerns: His playing style, reliant on pace and direct running, makes him susceptible to muscle injuries that could disrupt development.
Transfer Fee Expectations: Atalanta’s €56 million valuation may not reflect his current contract situation, potentially inflating costs.
The Verdict
Lookman represents exactly the type of calculated risk Arsenal should be taking. His combination of Premier League experience, Serie A development, and current contract situation creates a transfer opportunity that could deliver significant value. The Nigerian’s ability to operate across multiple forward positions addresses Arsenal’s need for tactical flexibility, while his pace and directness offer something different from current options.
However, questions remain about his consistency against elite opposition and whether his game has truly evolved enough to justify the reported fee. His success at Arsenal would largely depend on Arteta’s ability to maximize his strengths while minimizing exposure to his weaknesses.
For Arsenal, this potential signing represents more than just squad depth—it’s about adding an X-factor that could prove decisive in tight title races. If the reported £50-56 million investment pays off, Lookman could be the final piece in Arsenal’s championship puzzle. If it doesn’t, the Gunners risk another expensive experiment in a transfer market that rarely forgives miscalculations.
The coming weeks will determine whether Arsenal’s interest translates into concrete action, but early indications suggest both club and player are serious about making this union work. For a team that finished just short in recent title races, Lookman’s addition could provide the unpredictability needed to get over the line.
How Eberechi Eze Would Seamlessly Slot Into Arsenal’s Current XI
With Arsenal locked in a North London battle for Eberechi Eze’s signature, the tactical integration of the Crystal Palace star into Mikel Arteta’s current setup presents fascinating possibilities. The England international’s versatility and skillset align perfectly with Arsenal’s fluid system, offering multiple solutions to enhance their title-challenging squad. Here’s how Eze would fit into Arsenal’s current XI and tactical framework.
Arsenal’s Current Formation and Key Players
Arsenal have established themselves as masters of tactical flexibility under Mikel Arteta, primarily operating in formations that can seamlessly transition between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 depending on the phase of play. David Raya has cemented his position as first-choice goalkeeper, keeping 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season and producing several world-class saves throughout the campaign.
The defensive foundation remains solid with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming one of the Premier League’s most formidable center-back partnerships. Ben White has established himself as the preferred right-back, while the left-back position sees rotation between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, depending on tactical requirements.
In midfield, Declan Rice anchors the team as the defensive midfielder, providing both defensive solidity and progressive passing. Martin Ødegaard continues as captain and primary creative force, operating as the advanced playmaker who knits together Arsenal’s attacking phases.
The forward line currently features Bukayo Saka as the established right winger, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard competing for the left-wing position. Kai Havertz has found his role as the central striker, providing both goals and the link-up play that Arteta’s system demands.
Primary Integration: The 4-2-3-1 System
Eze’s most natural fit would be in Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1 formation, where his ability as a central attacking midfielder could provide a different dynamic to their current setup. In this system, Eze would operate as the number 10, playing just behind Havertz and ahead of the midfield pivot.
Potential Starting XI (4-2-3-1):
- GK: David Raya
- Defense: Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Myles Lewis-Skelly
- Midfield: Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard
- Attacking Midfield: Bukayo Saka (RW), Eberechi Eze (CAM), Gabriel Martinelli (LW)
- Forward: Kai Havertz
This formation would allow Eze to operate in his preferred central areas while providing Ødegaard with a more balanced midfield role. The Norwegian captain could drop slightly deeper alongside Rice, creating a more solid midfield base while Eze provides the advanced creativity and direct running that can unlock stubborn defenses.
The beauty of this setup lies in the positional interchanges it would enable. Eze’s ability to drift wide would create overloads on either flank, while his direct running through the middle would stretch defenses vertically. This would give Arsenal multiple attacking patterns within the same formation.
Alternative Integration: Enhanced 4-3-3 Flexibility
Arsenal’s 4-3-3 system could accommodate Eze in multiple ways, showcasing his tactical versatility. He could operate as either wide forward, providing different qualities compared to current options, or as part of a more fluid front three that interchanges positions throughout matches.
Potential Starting XI (4-3-3 with Eze on the left):
- GK: David Raya
- Defense: Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Myles Lewis-Skelly
- Midfield: Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Martin Zubimendi
- Forward: Bukayo Saka (RW), Kai Havertz (CF), Eberechi Eze (LW)
In this setup, Eze would provide a different profile on the left wing compared to Martinelli’s direct pace or Trossard’s technical precision. His ability to cut inside onto his stronger left foot would create shooting opportunities, while his crossing ability would provide service for Havertz in the box.
The midfield trio of Rice, Ødegaard, and Zubimendi/Merino would offer both defensive stability and creative distribution, allowing Eze the freedom to focus on his attacking contributions without excessive defensive responsibilities.
Tactical Impact on Team Dynamics
Eze’s integration would significantly enhance Arsenal’s ability to break down low blocks, one of their occasional struggles in recent seasons. His direct dribbling and willingness to take on defenders one-versus-one provides a different attacking option compared to Arsenal’s current preference for intricate passing combinations.
The 26-year-old’s set-piece expertise would add another dimension to Arsenal’s attacking arsenal. His delivery from dead balls could provide crucial goals in tight matches, while his ability to score directly from free kicks offers an additional threat that opponents must consider.
His pressing statistics suggest he would fit seamlessly into Arsenal’s high-intensity system. Contributing 2.1 tackles per game while maintaining creative output demonstrates the work rate that Arteta demands from his attacking players. This defensive contribution would be crucial in Arsenal’s coordinated pressing phases.
Rotation and Squad Depth Benefits
Beyond the starting XI, Eze’s versatility would provide Arteta with enhanced rotation options across a demanding season. His ability to play multiple positions means he could provide rest for key players without compromising tactical coherence or match preparation.
During periods of fixture congestion, Eze could rotate with Ødegaard in central areas, with Saka on the right wing, or with Martinelli on the left. This flexibility would be invaluable for maintaining performance levels across Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cup competitions.
His experience and leadership qualities, demonstrated by his performances in crucial matches for Crystal Palace, would also enhance Arsenal’s squad mentality during pressure moments.
Integration with New Signings
Reports suggest Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, with a formal announcement expected next week after meeting his £51 million release clause. Eze’s potential arrival would complement this midfield reinforcement perfectly.
With Zubimendi providing additional depth and quality in deeper midfield positions, Eze’s attacking contributions would be supported by even stronger foundation. The Spanish midfielder’s technical ability and passing range would provide the perfect platform for Eze’s more direct attacking instincts.
Potential Challenges and Adaptations
The main tactical consideration would be balancing Eze’s creative freedom with Arsenal’s structured pressing system. While his defensive work rate has improved significantly, integrating him into Arsenal’s coordinated defensive phases would require careful coaching and gradual adaptation.
His playing style might also require slight adjustments from teammates. Arsenal’s current attackers are accustomed to intricate passing combinations, while Eze brings more individual creativity and directness. Finding the right balance between these approaches would be crucial for maximizing team effectiveness.
Conclusion
Eberechi Eze’s integration into Arsenal’s current XI presents exciting tactical possibilities that could elevate their championship ambitions. His versatility allows for seamless incorporation into multiple formations, while his skillset addresses specific areas where Arsenal could improve.
The 4-2-3-1 formation offers the most natural fit for his abilities, providing the central role where he can maximize his creative impact. However, his adaptability means he could enhance Arsenal’s tactical flexibility across multiple systems and positions.
For Arteta, Eze represents the perfect blend of immediate impact and long-term development potential. His Premier League experience eliminates adaptation concerns, while his tactical intelligence suggests he would quickly understand and implement Arsenal’s complex positional play.
The potential addition of both Zubimendi and Eze would give Arsenal arguably the Premier League’s most complete and flexible squad, providing the depth and quality necessary for sustained title challenges across multiple competitions.
3 Compelling Reasons Why Eberechi Eze Would Be the Perfect Arsenal Signing
As Arsenal prepare to battle North London rivals Tottenham for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, the tactical and strategic case for the £68 million move becomes increasingly compelling. The England international represents far more than just another attacking addition – he could be the missing piece in Mikel Arteta’s championship puzzle. Here are three key reasons why Eze would be a transformative signing for the Gunners.
1. Tactical Versatility That Perfectly Complements Arteta’s System
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal thrives on positional fluidity and tactical adaptability, principles that align perfectly with Eberechi Eze’s skillset. The Crystal Palace star has demonstrated remarkable versatility throughout his career, operating effectively as a traditional number 10, cutting inside from wide positions, or dropping deeper to link play – exactly the kind of flexibility that Arsenal’s system demands.
Under Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace, Eze has shown his ability to interchange positions seamlessly during matches, a quality that would slot effortlessly into Arsenal’s current setup. The team can switch from a 4-3-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1, and Eze’s positional intelligence would enhance both formations significantly.
In Arsenal’s 4-3-3, Eze could operate on either flank, providing the direct running and creativity that sometimes lacks when the Gunners face low blocks. His ability to drift centrally would create overloads in key areas, allowing Martin Ødegaard to find pockets of space or enabling the full-backs to provide width.
When Arsenal shifts to their 4-2-3-1 formation, Eze’s experience as a central attacking midfielder becomes invaluable. His vision and passing range would complement Ødegaard’s more measured approach, offering Arsenal two different types of creativity in the same lineup. This tactical versatility addresses one of Arsenal’s occasional struggles – breaking down stubborn defensive units that sit deep and compact.
Eze’s defensive work rate has improved significantly under Glasner, now contributing 2.1 tackles per game while maintaining his creative output. This development aligns with Arteta’s demands for attacking players to contribute defensively, particularly in Arsenal’s high-pressing system. His understanding of when to press versus when to hold position demonstrates the tactical maturity that Arsenal require from their attacking players.
The pressing intensity that Arteta demands from his team would suit Eze’s energetic style. His ability to win the ball back in advanced positions and immediately transition into attacking phases represents exactly the kind of complete attacking midfielder that modern football demands. This would allow Arsenal to maintain their aggressive pressing while adding another layer of creativity when they regain possession.
Read More: 3 Reasons Why Thomas Partey’s Departure Could Devastate Arsenal’s Title Ambitions
2. Premier League Proven Quality with Significant Upside Potential
One of Arsenal’s smartest recent recruitment decisions has been prioritizing players who understand the unique demands of English football. Eze brings five seasons of Premier League experience, eliminating the adaptation period that often affects overseas signings and providing immediate impact potential.
His statistical output in the 2024-25 season tells the story of a player hitting his stride at the perfect time. Eight goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace represents consistent contribution despite playing for a team that faced relegation battles for portions of the campaign. More impressively, his underlying numbers suggest even greater potential – his expected goals plus assists (xG+xA) figure indicates he’s creating and getting into high-quality positions regularly.
The England international’s ball-carrying ability stands out as his greatest asset, particularly relevant to Arsenal’s needs. He averaged 3.2 successful dribbles per game in the 2024-25 season, ranking among the Premier League’s elite in this category. This direct running style provides the penetration that can unlock stubborn defenses, addressing one of Arsenal’s occasional frustrations when facing teams that defend deep at the Emirates.
His passing statistics reveal a player ready for the step up to elite level. Creating 2.8 key passes per game while maintaining a pass accuracy of 82% demonstrates the technical security that Arsenal’s possession-heavy approach demands. These numbers suggest he can handle the increased responsibility and expectation that comes with playing for a title-challenging team.
At 26, Eze enters his prime years while possessing significant room for improvement under quality coaching. His development trajectory under Glasner at Palace suggests he hasn’t reached his ceiling, making him both an immediate contributor and long-term asset. The prospect of Arteta’s detailed coaching methods and higher-caliber teammates could unlock even greater potential.
His set-piece expertise adds another dimension that shouldn’t be overlooked. Eze’s dead-ball delivery provides Arsenal with additional avenues to goal, particularly important against well-organized defensive units. His whipped crosses and direct free-kick threat could prove crucial in tight matches where marginal gains matter most.
Read More: Myles Lewis-Skelly Commits Future to Arsenal with Five-Year Deal, Fans Ecstatic
3. The Perfect Profile for Arsenal’s Title Ambitions and Long-term Vision
Arsenal’s recruitment strategy under Arteta has focused on building a squad capable of sustained success rather than quick fixes. Eze represents the perfect profile for this long-term vision – a player entering his peak years with proven Premier League quality and the character traits necessary for title challenges.
His performance in pressure moments sets him apart from many attacking midfielders. Scoring the winning goal in Crystal Palace’s historic FA Cup final victory demonstrated his ability to deliver when it matters most – exactly the quality Arsenal need in their championship pursuit. This mental strength and big-game temperament would be invaluable during the crucial periods of a title race.
The emotional connection adds another layer of appeal. Having left Arsenal’s academy at 13, Eze’s potential return represents a redemption story that would resonate with supporters and provide additional motivation for the player. This personal investment in the club’s success could prove invaluable during difficult periods.
From a commercial perspective, signing Eze would demonstrate Arsenal’s serious intent in the transfer market. The £68 million investment would send a clear message to rivals and supporters alike that the club is prepared to compete financially with Manchester City and other elite teams. This kind of statement signing often has a galvanizing effect on both the squad and fanbase.
His age profile aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s core group. At 26, he’s at a similar stage to key players like Martin Ødegaard, creating a cohort that could grow together over the next 4-5 years. This continuity would be crucial for maintaining high performance levels across multiple seasons.
The competition with Tottenham adds urgency but also highlights his quality – elite players rarely generate interest from multiple top clubs simultaneously unless they possess genuine difference-making ability. Arsenal’s ability to offer Champions League football provides a significant advantage in this recruitment battle.
Conclusion
Eberechi Eze represents more than just another attacking signing – he’s the type of player who could transform Arsenal from title challengers into champions. His tactical versatility, proven Premier League quality, and perfect profile for long-term success make him an ideal fit for Arteta’s vision.
The £68 million investment would be significant, but the potential returns – both on the pitch and in terms of squad development – justify the outlay. In a market where proven Premier League talent commands premium prices, Eze represents excellent value for a player entering his prime years with clear room for further improvement.
For Arsenal, this signing could be the final piece of their championship puzzle, providing the creativity, versatility, and big-game mentality needed to compete with Manchester City/Liverpool. The coming weeks will determine whether this perfect fit becomes reality.
