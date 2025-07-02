Arsenal Enter Race for Malick Fofana as Transfer Saga Intensifies

Arsenal have joined the increasingly competitive pursuit of Lyon winger Malick Fofana, entering a transfer battle that has taken several dramatic turns over the past 48 hours. The 20-year-old Belgian has emerged as one of Europe’s most coveted young attackers following an impressive campaign in Ligue 1.

The transfer landscape shifted dramatically on July 1st when Nottingham Forest reached an agreement with Lyon for the highly-rated winger, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. However, the player wants to join a Champions League club like Chelsea, creating an opening for Arsenal and other elite clubs to hijack the deal.

Arsenal’s interest adds another layer to an already complex situation. Liverpool are ready to battle Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Lyon star Fofana this summer window, with the French club demanding at least £51.5m (€60m). This represents a significant reduction from Lyon’s initial asking price, as Lyon has drastically lowered its asking price for Fofana, now expecting between £38m and £42m.

Malick Fofana could suit Arsenal

The Belgian winger’s profile aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s tactical requirements. Fofana is known for his fearless dribbling, pace, and attacking style. Standing at 1.69m, Fofana enjoys a low centre of gravity, making him an ideal fit for Arsenal’s intricate passing game and high-intensity pressing system.

Arsenal’s pursuit comes as they continue their summer rebuild under Mikel Arteta. The addition of Fofana would provide genuine width and pace on either flank, addressing a key tactical need. His versatility to operate across the front line offers Arteta the flexibility he craves in his attacking setup.

The transfer saga has intensified with conflicting reports about Nottingham Forest’s supposed agreement. NFO have never held any official discussions with French side Lyon for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea target Malick Fofana, despite suggestions otherwise, creating further uncertainty around the player’s immediate future.

Forest have agreed a deal with Lyon for Malick Fofana, but the winger is holding out for a Champions League club amid interest from Chelsea and Bayern. This hesitation provides Arsenal with a genuine opportunity to secure one of Europe’s most promising young wingers.

With Lyon’s reduced asking price and Fofana’s preference for Champions League football, Arsenal are well-positioned to complete a deal that would significantly strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming campaign. The coming days will determine whether the Gunners can capitalize on this unexpected opportunity.

