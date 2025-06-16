Arsenal Eyeing RB Leipzig Star Antonio Nusa as Nico Williams Alternative?

Arsenal are considering a move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa this summer, with Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly weighing up the 20-year-old Norwegian as a potential alternative to long-term target Nico Williams. The Gunners have been tracking Athletic Bilbao’s Williams for 18 months, but doubts over that deal have seen them turn their attention to the Bundesliga.

https://twitter.com/caughtoffside/status/1933406006727344317

Arsenal’s interest in Nusa has intensified during their ongoing talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko, with the Norwegian left-winger emerging as another potential signing from the German club. The timing couldn’t be better for Arsenal, who are looking to bolster their attack ahead of what promises to be another demanding campaign.

Competition Heating Up for Antonio Nusa’s Signature

Arsenal won’t have a clear run at Nusa, though. The Gunners are ready to rival Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the race for his signature, with all four Premier League clubs circling around the talented winger. This level of interest from top English clubs reflects just how highly rated Nusa has become across Europe.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye since his move to Leipzig, where he’s been deployed primarily as a left-winger but has shown the versatility to operate across the front line. Standing at 1.83m, Nusa brings both pace and physicality that could suit the Premier League’s demands perfectly.

Antonio Nusa’s Leipzig Statistics Tell the Story

The numbers from Nusa’s 2024-25 season at RB Leipzig paint a picture of a player still finding his feet in the Bundesliga but showing real promise. He’s scored three goals in 25 appearances for Leipzig, making him the fifth-best scorer in his squad, while also contributing three assists – joint fifth-most in the team alongside Ridle Baku.

With 24 shots taken so far this season, the Norwegian has had the fifth-most attempts on goal in Marco Rose’s squad, showing his willingness to get into dangerous positions. However, critics have labeled him as potentially the “Bundesliga’s worst winger” in some quarters, raising questions about whether Arsenal would be taking a €38m gamble on an unproven talent.

Arsenal’s Wing Dilemma

Arsenal’s interest in Nusa stems from their ongoing search for reliable width options. While Bukayo Saka has been exceptional on the right, the left wing remains a position where Arteta hasn’t found his perfect solution. Gabriel Martinelli has shown flashes of brilliance but consistency issues, while Leandro Trossard offers versatility but perhaps lacks the pace to stretch defenses consistently.

Nusa’s profile as a natural left-winger who can also operate centrally would give Arteta tactical flexibility that he clearly values. The Norwegian’s international experience – he’s already earned 15 caps and scored 5 goals for his country – suggests he has the mentality to handle the step up to regular Premier League football.

The Financial Picture

Arsenal’s pursuit of Nusa comes with a significant price tag attached. Reports suggest Leipzig value their winger at around £38 million, a fee that reflects both his potential and the current inflated market for young attacking talents. For Arsenal, this represents a substantial investment in a player who is still developing his game.

The question for Arsenal is whether Nusa represents better value than continuing their pursuit of Williams, who would likely command an even higher fee and potentially more difficult negotiations with Athletic Bilbao. Leipzig’s willingness to sell could make Nusa the more realistic target.

The Verdict

Arsenal’s interest in Antonio Nusa makes sense as a strategic move, but questions remain over whether he’s the right fit for their immediate ambitions. At 20, he clearly has time to develop, but Arsenal need players who can contribute immediately to their title challenge.

The Norwegian’s versatility and pace could prove valuable assets, but his inconsistent form at Leipzig suggests this would be a gamble rather than a guaranteed success. Arsenal might be better served pursuing more established targets, but if Williams proves unattainable, Nusa could represent their best alternative in the current market.