Arsenal
(Photos) Arsenal’s Team Bonding Night at Pirana Shows Championship Mentality
Arsenal‘s players celebrated their stunning 4-0 Champions League demolition of Atletico Madrid with a team-bonding dinner at Pirana, the upscale Mayfair restaurant that’s become London’s celebrity hotspot.
The Wednesday night outing, attended by the entire squad including captain Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Viktor Gyokeres, wasn’t just a celebration—it demonstrated the togetherness driving Arsenal’s treble charge.
Read More: Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Leadership Group’s Initiative
What makes this gathering significant is how it originated. Mikel Arteta revealed that Arsenal’s leadership group approached him requesting permission to organize the dinner themselves. “They came to me and said: ‘We’d like to have a dinner together,'” Arteta explained. “I was like: ‘Really? Okay, go. Have fun and enjoy it.'”
The manager’s response speaks volumes about the culture he’s cultivated. Rather than mandating team-building exercises, Arsenal’s senior players proactively sought opportunities to strengthen their bonds. That initiative from within suggests a dressing room united in purpose, not just following instructions from coaching staff.
Championship Teams Build Off-Pitch Chemistry
Arteta emphasized the importance of players wanting to spend time together beyond training. “Playing every three days with international games, they spend so much time together,” he said. “That means they want to spend time with themselves and be sometimes away from the building. I think that’s something really, really positive.”
His enthusiasm for the outing reflects his belief that titles are won through collective spirit as much as tactical brilliance. Arsenal sit three points clear at the Premier League summit with just four goals conceded in eight matches, while their perfect Champions League record positions them as genuine European contenders. This success isn’t coincidental—it’s built on relationships forged both on and off the pitch.
Arteta confirmed more dinners would be welcomed if organized properly: “Ask the leadership group if there will be more dinners. If the time is right and they behave the way they do it, there’s no problem.” His trust in the squad’s maturity allows them freedom to manage their own bonding, a privilege earned through professional conduct.
Pirana: Where Arsenal Celebrated
The choice of venue adds context to the celebration. Pirana in Mayfair has become London’s go-to destination for high-profile gatherings, offering Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine in lavishly moody surroundings. The restaurant’s club-style atmosphere with live music provided the perfect setting for Arsenal’s squad to unwind after their European triumph.
Paparazzi captured the players exiting the venue in sharp casual wear—oversized hoodies, leather jackets, and designer fits—with Saka’s animated waves and broad smiles contrasting sharply with their on-field intensity 24 hours earlier.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Leandro Trossard Ends Craven Cottage Curse With Scrappy Winner
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon looking to extend their three-point lead at the Premier League summit. The Gunners come into this fixture flying high after demolishing Atletico Madrid 4-0 in midweek, while Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have lost momentum following their impressive early-season form.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Munoz, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Lerma; Sarr, Eze, Nketiah; Mateta
Arsenal’s Injury Updates
Gabriel Magalhaes is the major doubt for Sunday’s fixture after being substituted against Atletico Madrid as a precautionary measure. Mikel Arteta indicated the Brazilian defender felt discomfort, though the decision to withdraw him was to protect against further issues rather than serious injury. Cristhian Mosquera could deputize if Gabriel isn’t risked.
Captain Martin Odegaard remains out for another six weeks with his MCL knee injury, continuing his frustrating season of recurring setbacks. Noni Madueke is still targeting early November for his return from the knee problem sustained against Manchester City, ruling him out of this clash.
Kai Havertz continues rehabilitation from knee surgery with no concrete return date established, though late November appears realistic. Gabriel Jesus is progressing in his ACL recovery but won’t feature until January at the earliest.
The positive news is that Piero Hincapie has overcome his groin issue and could feature, while both Ben White and Martin Zubimendi are fully fit after brief training concerns last week.
Crystal Palace’s Clean Bill of Health
Oliver Glasner confirmed that all his players returned safely from the international break with no fresh injury concerns. The manager stated a week back: “All players are fit. All are available. We have no injuries at the moment, so fingers crossed that this stays.”
Fifteen Palace players were called up for international duty, with Jean-Philippe Mateta earning his first start for France and scoring. The Eagles have benefited from their squad’s fitness, with only long-term absentees Chadi Riad (knee, late November expected return) and Cheick Doucouré (knee, early November) unavailable.
Eddie Nketiah is available to face his former club for the first time, while Eberechi Eze returns to the Emirates where he spent time in Arsenal’s youth system before being released at 13.
Palace’s Recent Form Concerns
Crystal Palace were the Premier League’s form team through September, embarking on a 19-match unbeaten run that included winning the FA Cup—their first major trophy in club history—and the Community Shield. That streak came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Everton on matchday seven.
Since then, Palace haven’t won in their last three matches across all competitions. They drew 3-3 with Bournemouth despite leading 3-0, before suffering a surprise 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League. These results suggest cracks appearing in their impressive early-season form.
However, their attacking statistics remain elite. Palace lead the Premier League for shots on target (43), expected goals (17.4) and big chances created (33) this season. The problem is conversion—they’re underperforming their xG by the biggest margin in the league (-5.4) and have missed more big chances (22) than any other team.
Jean-Philippe Mateta has been their standout performer with a hat-trick against Bournemouth, taking his tally to five goals in eight Premier League matches. Eight of his last nine league goals have been scored in London, making him particularly dangerous in derby fixtures.
Head-to-Head History
Arsenal have won five of their last six Premier League meetings with Palace, though the exception was a frustrating 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture last season where the Gunners dominated possession but couldn’t convert superiority into victory.
Palace’s record at the Emirates is poor—they’ve won just once in their last 14 away league games against Arsenal (D5 L8), with that sole victory coming in April 2019 under Roy Hodgson. Arsenal have lost just two of their 70 home Premier League matches when starting the day top of the table, losing to Hull City in September 2008 and Manchester City in February 2023.
Leandro Trossard has scored in each of his last two Premier League starts against Palace and has never ended on the losing side when scoring for Arsenal in the competition (21 games, W17 D4).
Tactical Battle
Glasner typically sets up Palace in a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-3, emphasizing quick transitions and exploiting spaces behind high defensive lines. Their pace on the counter, particularly through Nketiah and Mateta, poses threats if Arsenal commit too many bodies forward.
Arsenal’s defensive record remains extraordinary. Across their last three matches in all competitions, they’ve conceded just one shot on target in five hours and two minutes of game time—against West Ham (0), Fulham (0) and Atletico Madrid (1). This defensive solidity provides the platform for their title challenge.
Without Odegaard’s creativity, Arsenal have distributed goals across multiple players. No team has had more different scorers (nine, level with Brighton) in the Premier League this season. Viktor Gyokeres ended his eight-match drought with a brace against Atletico and will be desperate to carry that momentum into domestic competition.
The key battle will be Arsenal’s high line versus Palace’s pace on the break. If Arsenal control possession and pin Palace back, their set-piece threat from Gabriel (if fit) and Declan Rice’s delivery becomes decisive. If Palace can spring counterattacks, Nketiah’s knowledge of Arsenal’s defensive patterns could prove valuable.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit three points clear of Manchester City at the summit with nine matches played. Dropping points at home against a Palace side that’s lost momentum would invite unnecessary pressure from their title rivals.
For Palace, sitting sixth with 14 points, a victory at the Emirates would signal their credentials as genuine European contenders rather than early-season overachievers. Their FA Cup triumph already guarantees Europa League football next season, but they harbor ambitions of finishing in the top six.
Thomas Bramall will referee his first-ever Arsenal senior match, though he’s officiated six Crystal Palace games where the Eagles remain unbeaten. Chris Kavanagh, who famously sent off Declan Rice for kicking the ball away against Brighton last season, is on VAR duty.
Kick-off: 2:00 PM Sunday, October 26th, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Arsenal
Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Myles Lewis-Skelly is emerging as Arsenal’s most reliable big-game performer despite being just 19 years old. The Hale End graduate’s ability to deliver match-winning moments in crucial fixtures has made him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s title challenge, overshadowing more established names like Gabriel Martinelli when games are on the line.
The Historic England Debut
Lewis-Skelly’s clutch credentials were established long before this season. On 21 March 2025, he became England’s youngest-ever debutant goalscorer at 18 years and 176 days, breaking Marcus Rashford’s record by scoring against Albania in World Cup qualifying.
Thomas Tuchel awarded him man of the match, recognizing quality that transcends age. That goal came just 20 minutes into his senior debut at Wembley Stadium, opening Thomas Tuchel’s reign as England manager with composure few teenagers possess.
Read More: DO YOU KNOW ABOUT KENNY DALGLISH PROFILE? YOU’VE GOT TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT HIS WIFE, PERSONAL LIFE, NET WORTH, AND FAMILY
Atletico Madrid Masterclass
Against Atletico Madrid in Arsenal’s 4-0 Champions League demolition, Lewis-Skelly produced the performance that cemented his reputation. His mazy run through three Atletico midfielders created Gabriel Martinelli’s goal—individual brilliance that unlocked Diego Simeone’s notoriously organized defensive structure. That assist came in Arsenal’s biggest European test of the season, justifying Arteta’s decision to start him over Riccardo Calafiori.
Lewis-Skelly has made 39 first-team appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, starting 26 matches. He became the youngest player to start a Champions League fixture for Arsenal since 2011 with his performance in the 3-0 victory over Monaco in December 2024. His breakthrough season saw him feature in 19 of Arsenal’s final 21 Premier League fixtures after making his first league start against Everton.
Technical Security Under Pressure
Amazingly, despite being new to the Premier League and playing at left-back rather than his natural midfield position, Lewis-Skelly hasn’t been dribbled past in 14 Premier League appearances this season. His midfield background shows in how he handles central zones, tucking inside where opposition players snap at heels while maintaining possession under pressure.
He scored his first Arsenal goal in the famous 5-1 home victory against Manchester City in February 2025, celebrating by mimicking Erling Haaland after the Norwegian had questioned who he was during their first meeting at the Etihad. That moment captured his fearlessness—mocking one of world football’s best strikers after scoring against the defending champions demonstrates mentality beyond his years.
His Champions League impact extended beyond assists. Lewis-Skelly contributed two assists in the knockout rounds—one in Arsenal’s 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven, and another setting up Mikel Merino for the third goal in Arsenal’s memorable 3-0 home victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-final first leg.
Read More: Top 5 Mikel Arteta Signings So Far
Arsenal
Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Two teenagers are capturing imaginations across England’s top flight. Chelsea’s Estevao Willian and Arsenal‘s Max Dowman represent the next generation of Premier League brilliance, but their paths to dominance couldn’t be more different.
One is already starring for Brazil’s senior team at 18, while the other is still 15 but breaking records that suggest something extraordinary is coming.
Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Estevao’s Head Start
Estevao joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £29 million in July 2025 and has hit the ground running. He’s made seven Premier League appearances with one goal and one assist, while his Champions League record is even more impressive—scoring from a penalty against Ajax in a 5-1 victory where he set a competition record with 63 final third touches.
His international credentials are already established. Estevao scored twice for Brazil in their 5-0 demolition of South Korea during October’s World Cup qualifiers, taking his tally to three goals in eight senior caps. At 18, he’s competing with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo for starting positions in one of world football’s most talented attacking lineups.
Enzo Maresca compared Estevao to Cole Palmer, suggesting the Brazilian could eventually operate as an inside forward rather than staying wide. His technical security, dribbling ability, and composure in front of goal have drawn inevitable comparisons to Eden Hazard’s Chelsea debut season.
Read More: 3 Reasons Why Arsenal Could Win the Treble This Season
Dowman’s Unprecedented Trajectory
Max Dowman is doing things no 15-year-old has any right to be doing. He became England U19s’ youngest-ever goalscorer in September 2025, breaking Ryan Sessegnon’s record from 2016. That came after he’d already set the UEFA Youth League record as youngest scorer at 14 years and 263 days.
His 2024-25 U18 season produced absurd numbers: 15 goals and 15 assists in 15 Premier League appearances, with 14 of those goals coming in his final seven matches. He captained sides two years older than him and scored four times in a single match against Reading in April 2025.
Dowman has made two Premier League substitute appearances this season totaling just 29 minutes, but his presence in Arsenal’s first-team squad at 15 speaks volumes. He won penalties in pre-season against Newcastle and Villarreal, showcasing maturity that belies his age. Arsenal named him in their Champions League squad, and Mikel Arteta clearly views him as part of the club’s immediate future rather than a long-term project.
The Verdict
Estevao holds every advantage right now—three years older, already performing in the Premier League and Champions League, and representing Brazil at senior level. His £29 million transfer fee and immediate impact suggest Chelsea have signed a future superstar who’s already arriving.
But Dowman’s ceiling might be higher. Breaking into Arsenal’s first-team picture at 15 while they’re competing for the treble demonstrates exceptional talent. If he continues his current trajectory, he could surpass every record Estevao sets simply by achieving them younger.
The Premier League will likely be ruled by both in five years’ time, but Dowman’s age advantage means he’ll have the longer reign.
Read More: Why the Saliba-Gabriel Partnership Is Better Than Vidic-Ferdinand and Other Greatest Premier League Center-Back Duos
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”