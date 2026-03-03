Arsenal WFC Teenager Smilla Holmberg Reveals ‘This’ Star Has Been Amazing Since January Move as Swedish Full Back Settles Into Life in England

Smilla Holmberg has revealed how Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius has helped her settle into life in England following her January transfer from Sweden. The 19 year old fullback made her debut for the Gunners shortly after arriving at the club and credits her Swedish compatriots Blackstenius and Frida Maanum for making the transition smooth during what is her first experience living abroad.

💬 "I’ve always supported Arsenal. Winning the Champions League was a special moment for the club and I'm just grateful that I get to be a part of this now." ❤️



Read our full feature with Smilla Holmberg now 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 3, 2026

Holmberg admitted she was extremely nervous about moving to a different country with a different culture and language. However, having teammates who speak Swedish has made the adjustment far easier than expected, with Blackstenius going above and beyond to make the teenager feel welcome at Arsenal.

Blackstenius Drives Holmberg to Training Every Day

The Arsenal striker has taken Holmberg under her wing since her arrival, providing practical support alongside emotional encouragement. “Stina, especially, has been great with everything. We knew each other a little bit before, but we get on so well now,” Holmberg explained. “She picks me up and drives me home every day and helps me with the big and small things. Stina’s amazing.”

This level of care from Blackstenius highlights the strong culture within the Arsenal women’s squad under Renee Slegers. The Swedish forward has become far more than just a teammate, acting as a mentor and friend during what could have been an isolating period for Holmberg.

Blackstenius Always Been Role Model for Young Defender

Holmberg confessed that Blackstenius has long been an inspiration for her, particularly highlighting the striker’s winning goal in last year’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona. “I’ve always supported Arsenal. I was so impressed by how they played,” the teenager admitted. “It was very cool that Stina scored the winner, and her development here at Arsenal has honestly inspired me. She’s always been a role model for me.”

Swedish international Smilla Holmberg with her first UWCL start 🌐 pic.twitter.com/VF3Qy6wyFk — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) February 18, 2026

Holmberg expressed gratitude at now being part of the same squad as her role model, calling the Champions League victory a special moment that showed the quality within the Arsenal group.

"Stina sempre foi um modelo para mim, alguém que admirei quando eu era criança" – S. Holmberg



Quando Blackstenius estreou pela seleção da Suécia, Smilla tinha 9 anos. pic.twitter.com/hhhOnxcxk6 — Arsenal Women Brasil (@ArsenalWBrasil) January 6, 2026

