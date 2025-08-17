Arsenal’s Third Kit Hidden Gem: Reuben Dangoor’s Exclusive Artwork Only Available on Authentic Version

Arsenal fans are discovering an intriguing detail about the club’s new third kit that’s causing quite the stir on social media. The 2025-26 third kit commemorates the 20th anniversary of the club’s final season at the iconic Highbury stadium, featuring graphics and details that pay tribute to its art deco architecture.

But here’s the twist that’s got supporters talking: the stunning miniature artwork visible on the kit is only available on the authentic version – the most expensive option at retail.

The Artist Behind The Design – Reuben Dangoor

The intricate artwork comes from the hands of life-long Arsenal fan Reuben Dangoor, whose Instagram post reveals the meticulous craftsmanship involved. Dangoor previously collaborated with David Beckham on exclusive FIFA 22 content and has created limited-edition graphics for Arsenal fans, establishing himself as a prominent artist within football culture.

Dangoor has previously created Arsenal murals featuring club symbols and figures, including work displayed above Big Papa’s Peri Peri on Holloway Road, demonstrating his deep connection to the club’s visual identity.

The Authentic Advantage

Reddit users have highlighted how this exclusive detail represents a significant differentiator between Arsenal’s authentic and replica kits. While replica versions focus on broader design elements, the authentic kit includes Dangoor’s intricate stitched artwork – a detail that transforms the garment from simple sportswear into collectible art.

This approach mirrors tactics used across football merchandising, where premium versions offer enhanced details and superior materials. However, Arsenal’s collaboration with Dangoor represents something more significant: the integration of genuine artistic expression into match-day wear.

Why This Matters

For Arsenal supporters, this discovery raises important questions about value and authenticity in football merchandise. The exclusive artwork doesn’t just justify the higher price point – it creates a genuine collectors’ item that bridges the gap between sport and art.

Dangoor’s previous work with Arsenal, including collaborations with Jeremy Deller and David Rudnick for Emirates Stadium installations, proves this isn’t merely commercial partnership but artistic collaboration rooted in genuine fan passion.

The authentic kit transforms from simple replica into wearable art, making it a must-have for serious collectors and Arsenal devotees who appreciate the finer details of their club’s heritage.

