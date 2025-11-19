Arsenal
Arsenal’s £40m-Per-Year Partnership Ends After Eight Seasons of Controversy
Arsenal and the Rwanda Development Board have mutually agreed to terminate their controversial sleeve sponsorship when the current season concludes in June 2026. The partnership, which made Visit Rwanda Arsenal’s first-ever sleeve partner in 2018, will end after eight seasons amid ongoing criticism about Rwanda spending millions on Premier League advertising while facing poverty challenges domestically.
Financial Success Justifies Rwandan Investment
Rwanda’s tourism revenues increased 47% since the partnership began, reaching $650 million in 2024 with visitor arrivals hitting 1.3 million. These figures vindicate the Rwanda Development Board’s decision to invest heavily in Arsenal’s global platform despite fierce backlash when the deal was initially announced.
Jean-Guy Afrika, Rwanda Development Board CEO, acknowledged the partnership’s groundbreaking impact. “It broke new ground for tourism boards around the world, driving awareness and visitation for Rwandan tourism at a pace traditional campaigns could never match.”
The collaboration included Arsenal Heritage Day at Emirates Stadium and visits from club legends including Alex Scott, Mathieu Flamini, and Bacary Sagna, alongside current players Jurrien Timber, Caitlin Foord, and Katie McCabe. They experienced Rwanda’s mountain gorilla trekking, Big Five safaris in Akagera, and participated in the annual Kwita Izina gorilla naming ceremony.
Strategic Pivot to LA Rams and SoFi Stadium
Rwanda’s decision reflects broader strategy to diversify sports partnerships beyond football. The nation recently partnered with LA Rams and SoFi Stadium through the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Group, signaling expansion into American markets.
Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick emphasized the partnership’s financial importance. “The commitment and support of Visit Rwanda throughout our partnership has played an important role in driving forward our ambitions – helping us invest in our long-term vision to win major trophies, in a financially sustainable way.”
Rwanda remains committed through the remainder of the 2025-26 season, with Visit Rwanda continuing as sleeve sponsor for Arsenal’s men’s and women’s teams until June 2026.
Arsenal Dragon
Double Injury Blow: Arsenal Attacker Suffers Setback as Gabriel Magalhaes Faces Potential Two-Month Absence
Arsenal have been dealt a devastating double injury blow during the international break, with Kai Havertz suffering a minor relapse and Gabriel Magalhaes potentially sidelined for two months with a thigh injury sustained representing Brazil.
Havertz’s Return Delayed Until Year’s End
Julian Nagelsmann confirmed Havertz has experienced complications in his recovery from August’s knee surgery. “Kai had a minor relapse on his injury, but overall, he’s doing well. He is expected to return towards the end of the year,” the Germany manager stated after his side’s 6-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Slovakia.
The setback eliminates any possibility of Havertz featuring in Sunday’s North London derby against Tottenham. The 26-year-old has been restricted to just one appearance this season, playing 30 minutes in Arsenal’s opening-day victory over Manchester United before undergoing a “minor surgical procedure” on his knee.
Havertz initially targeted mid-November for his comeback after spending three months on the treatment table. This latest relapse extends his absence through December, forcing Arsenal to continue relying on Mikel Merino as an auxiliary striker option.
Gabriel’s Thigh Injury Compounds Crisis
Gabriel Magalhaes suffered a thigh injury during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal, with early indications suggesting a one-to-two month absence. The Brazilian defender has arguably been Arsenal’s most important performer this season, making his potential absence devastating for Mikel Arteta’s title ambitions.
Arsenal face a congested fixture schedule through the festive period without two crucial first-team players. Viktor Gyokeres remains doubtful for the derby with his own hamstring problem, while Riccardo Calafiori has been ruled out of Italy’s World Cup qualifier against Norway with a thigh issue.
The injury crisis leaves Arsenal dangerously thin across multiple positions heading into the busiest period of the season. Arteta must navigate crucial matches against Tottenham, Manchester City, and Liverpool while managing an increasingly depleted squad.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Real Madrid Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women will be looking to end a three-game winless run when they welcome Real Madrid Women to Meadow Park for Wednesday’s Women’s Champions League contest. As for Las Blancas, they will be desperate to bounce back from Saturday’s heavy defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico.
Arsenal Women vs. Real Madrid Women: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal Women (4-2-3-1): Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, Hinds; Pelova, Cooney-Cross; Mead, Caldentey, Foord; Russo
Real Madrid Femenino (4-2-3-1): Misa; Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Holmgaard; Angeldal, Dabritz; Feller, Weir, Caicedo; Redondo
Match Preview
Arsenal have struggled for consistency this season, recording five wins, four draws and three defeats in 12 competitive matches. The Gunners have gone three games without a win since their 4-1 victory over Leicester City at the start of the month.
They played out draws against Chelsea and Tottenham, either side of a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on matchday three. Renee Slegers’s side gave up a two-goal lead in Germany, representing their second European defeat after losing 2-1 to Lyon in their first outing.
The reigning European champions sit in 11th place and just a point ahead of teams outside the top 12. Arsenal can take confidence from already beating Real Madrid on home soil this year, claiming a 3-0 victory to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit in March’s quarter-final clash.
Fifth-placed Real Madrid are comfortably inside the top 12 and eyeing a top-four spot. Las Blancas started with a 6-2 victory over Roma, before edging out PSG 2-1 in France. Pau Quesada’s side looked set to fall to their first European defeat against Paris FC, before Caroline Weir rescued her side with a 98th-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw.
Weir saw her penalty saved in Saturday’s El Clasico against Barcelona. The Blaugrana went on to score two late goals to wrap up a 4-0 victory, dropping Real Madrid to fourth position in the Liga F table.
Team News
Arsenal remain without Manuela Zinsberger, Katie Reid, Leah Williamson and Kim Little. Victoria Pelova could earn a recall after dropping to the bench against Tottenham.
Real Madrid travel without Merle Frohms, Antonia, Sandie Toletti and Signe Bruun. Sara Holmgaard could return at left-back, while Alba Redondo is pushing for a recall.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood
TV: Disney+ (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)
Arsenal Dragon
Three Years, Eight Months and 10 Days: Arsenal Stalemate Ends ‘This’ Run For Tottenham Which Began Way Back in 2022
Tottenham Women’s extraordinary 81-game streak without a goalless draw in the WSL finally ended on Sunday after a disciplined 0-0 stalemate against Arsenal at Brisbane Road.
The remarkable run spanning three years, eight months and 10 days represented one of the most unusual statistical quirks in women’s football, stretching all the way back to March 2022.
Tottenham’s Remarkable 81-Game Run Without Goalless Draw Finally Ends in Arsenal Stalemate After 1,346 Days
Tottenham’s last goalless draw before Sunday came against Reading on March 13, 2022. The statistics are staggering. Across 69 complete league matches spanning the 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons, Tottenham never failed to find the net or concede.
Sunday’s result at Brisbane Road broke that pattern in front of a record-breaking 6,778 fans who witnessed a tactical battle where neither attack could break through. Arsenal dominated possession and registered 13 shots but found Tottenham’s defensive organization impenetrable.
Defensive Foundation for Impressive Campaign
The clean sheet showcased the defensive progress under manager Robert Vilahamn. Goalkeeper Lize Kop and her backline recorded their fourth WSL clean sheet of the campaign—six across all competitions, matching Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton for the joint-highest tally in the division at this stage.
Tottenham’s start to the 2025/26 season has exceeded expectations. They sit fifth in the table with 16 points from nine matches, just four points shy of last season’s entire total achieved across 22 games.
The point gained in the north London derby felt like a significant statement. Tottenham frustrated their fierce rivals whilst ending a statistical anomaly that had defined their recent WSL existence.
Whether this signals a tactical evolution towards greater defensive discipline or simply represents a one-off remains to be seen, but the 1,346-day wait for another goalless draw has finally concluded.
