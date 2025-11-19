Arsenal’s £40m-Per-Year Partnership Ends After Eight Seasons of Controversy

Arsenal and the Rwanda Development Board have mutually agreed to terminate their controversial sleeve sponsorship when the current season concludes in June 2026. The partnership, which made Visit Rwanda Arsenal’s first-ever sleeve partner in 2018, will end after eight seasons amid ongoing criticism about Rwanda spending millions on Premier League advertising while facing poverty challenges domestically.

Financial Success Justifies Rwandan Investment

Rwanda’s tourism revenues increased 47% since the partnership began, reaching $650 million in 2024 with visitor arrivals hitting 1.3 million. These figures vindicate the Rwanda Development Board’s decision to invest heavily in Arsenal’s global platform despite fierce backlash when the deal was initially announced.

Jean-Guy Afrika, Rwanda Development Board CEO, acknowledged the partnership’s groundbreaking impact. “It broke new ground for tourism boards around the world, driving awareness and visitation for Rwandan tourism at a pace traditional campaigns could never match.”

The collaboration included Arsenal Heritage Day at Emirates Stadium and visits from club legends including Alex Scott, Mathieu Flamini, and Bacary Sagna, alongside current players Jurrien Timber, Caitlin Foord, and Katie McCabe. They experienced Rwanda’s mountain gorilla trekking, Big Five safaris in Akagera, and participated in the annual Kwita Izina gorilla naming ceremony.

Strategic Pivot to LA Rams and SoFi Stadium

Rwanda’s decision reflects broader strategy to diversify sports partnerships beyond football. The nation recently partnered with LA Rams and SoFi Stadium through the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Group, signaling expansion into American markets.

Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick emphasized the partnership’s financial importance. “The commitment and support of Visit Rwanda throughout our partnership has played an important role in driving forward our ambitions – helping us invest in our long-term vision to win major trophies, in a financially sustainable way.”

Rwanda remains committed through the remainder of the 2025-26 season, with Visit Rwanda continuing as sleeve sponsor for Arsenal’s men’s and women’s teams until June 2026.

