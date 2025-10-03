Arsenal Could Humiliate Tottenham Again After Scouting of €53 Million Star Confirmed

Arsenal‘s transfer dominance over Tottenham could strike again after both clubs sent scouts to watch Real Madrid’s Arda Guler. The 20-year-old Turkish playmaker represents another potential humiliation for Spurs following their Eberechi Eze disaster.

The Eze Embarrassment Still Fresh

Tottenham spent weeks pursuing Eze during the summer transfer window, only to watch Arsenal hijack the deal at the final moment. Daniel Levy’s failure to close that transfer left Spurs humiliated as their North London rivals secured the Crystal Palace star.

Eberechi Eze (via BBC)

Thomas Frank’s side appeared to have Eze secured before Arsenal’s late intervention delivered another transfer market embarrassment. That wound remains raw, and history could repeat itself with Guler.

Arsenal’s Long-Standing Interest

CaughtOffside confirms both clubs have dispatched scouts to monitor Guler, who has started the 2025-26 season brilliantly with six goal contributions in seven La Liga appearances. Newcastle, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also tracking the winger.

Arda Guler to Arsenal? (via BeInSports and Pinterest)

However, Arsenal hold a particularly extended admiration for Guler. This sustained interest mirrors their approach to Eze, where patient monitoring eventually translated into decisive action that left Tottenham watching helplessly.

Tottenham Hotspur’ Nightmare Scenario ft. Arsenal

Tottenham targeted Guler for a January loan move last season, establishing their interest long before this campaign. His development at Real Madrid has only increased his value, with the £15 million signing from Fenerbahce now worth considerably more.

The prospect of losing another target to Arsenal would devastate Tottenham’s confidence. Despite their bright start under Frank and optimism following Levy’s departure, another transfer humiliation at Arsenal’s hands would prove they haven’t escaped familiar frustrations.

Arsenal’s track record of outmaneuvering Spurs in the transfer market suggests this pattern could continue with Guler becoming the next chapter in North London’s most painful rivalry.

