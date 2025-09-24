Arsenal
Besides Tottenham, Why Arsenal Might Have Been Handed the Toughest EFL Cup Fourth Round Draw
Arsenal‘s EFL Cup fourth round draw against Brighton represents one of the toughest possible outcomes. While Tottenham might have been handed toughest draw with a visit to Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park, the Gunners will view their trip to the Amex Stadium with genuine concern given Brighton’s current trajectory under their management.
Brighton’s Fearless Revolution
Brighton have transformed into one of the Premier League’s most unpredictable sides this season. Their young manager Fabian Hürzeler has instilled a fearless approach that sees them press high, play out from the back with conviction, and create chances through intricate passing combinations. This tactical evolution makes them dangerous opponents for any top-six club, particularly in knockout football where one mistake can prove decisive.
The Seagulls have already claimed notable scalps this campaign, with a win over Manchester City and a draw against Tottenham, demonstrating their ability to compete with England’s elite. Their home form at the Amex has been particularly impressive, where the crowd creates an intimidating atmosphere that can unsettle visiting teams.
Arsenal’s EFL Cup Competition Concerns
Arsenal’s recent EFL Cup history shows vulnerability against lower-ranked opposition who play without fear. In fact they were eliminated by Brighton from the EFL cup three seasons ago.
Brighton’s current setup perfectly fits this profile – a team with nothing to lose and everything to gain from a giant-killing performance.
The fixture timing could also favor Brighton, who can rotate their squad more freely than Arsenal, currently juggling Premier League title ambitions and Champions League commitments. This scheduling advantage allows Brighton to field a fresh, motivated team against potentially fatigued Arsenal players.
For Mikel Arteta‘s side, this draw represents a genuine banana skin in their pursuit of silverware.
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Port Vale: Eberechi Eze Opens Account in Carabao Cup Victory
Arsenal advanced to the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 2-0 victory over League One side Port Vale at Vale Park. Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for the club while Leandro Trossard added the second in a rather lackluster encounter.
The Standout Performers:
Eberechi Eze – 7.5/10 Will be delighted to have opened his Arsenal account with a well-taken finish. The attacking midfielder looked sharp throughout and could have had a second goal but was denied by a good save from the Port Vale goalkeeper.
His movement in the box demonstrated the quality that convinced Arsenal to invest heavily in his services.
Leandro Trossard – 7.5/10 Brilliantly controlled the excellent long-ball from William Saliba, before taking a couple of calculated touches to slot it expertly past the Port Vale keeper to lead the Gunners to a rather decent scoreline.
The Solid Showings:
William Saliba – 7.5/10 Performed excellently at center-back, standing firm against Vale’s pressing game. His brilliant long pass created Arsenal’s second goal, showcasing his distribution ability alongside defensive solidity.
Cristhian Mosquera – 7.5/10 Another assured performance from the young defender who has impressed throughout his Arsenal career so far. Nearly made a costly error when passing under pressure but recovered well to maintain his clean sheet record.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Wasn’t as effective as recent performances but still contributed meaningfully. His pass set up the move for Arsenal’s opener, though he couldn’t quite reach the heights of his previous displays.
Other Notable Performances:
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7/10 Showed his versatility in the inverted left-back role, providing the clever flick that assisted Eze’s opening goal. His tactical intelligence continues to impress at youth level.
Kepa Arrizabalaga – 6/10 Didn’t have much to do during his Arsenal debut but gave the ball away cheaply on one occasion that could have proved costly against better opposition.
Ben White – 6/10 Lost possession on several occasions and his overlapping runs with Saka lacked the usual effectiveness that makes him dangerous from right-back.
Christian Nørgaard – 6/10 Steady debut performance in the holding midfield role without creating significant impact on proceedings.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6/10 This represented a chance to shine against lower-league opposition, but the young midfielder couldn’t create the impact expected from someone of his potential.
Bukayo Saka – 6.5/10 Important to see him get more minutes following his injury return, though the Port Vale defense handled his threat relatively well.
Mikel Merino – 5/10 Struggled in the false nine role, slowing down Arsenal’s attacking tempo with heavy touches and ponderous decision-making throughout his time on the pitch.
Max Dowman – 6.5/10 Did threaten the defenders since coming on, and created one glorious opportunity.
Viktor Gyokeres – 5.5/10 Was through on goal, after a brilliantly pinged ball from Dowman. However, the Swede failed to score.
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Rather Dull 2-0 Win Against Port Vale
Arsenal progressed to the Carabao Cup fourth round with a workmanlike 2-0 victory over League One side Port Vale at Vale Park, with goals from Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard securing passage to the next stage.
Mikel Arteta Once Again Kept the Handbrake On
Despite facing third-tier opposition, Mikel Arteta fielded a conservative lineup that lacked the attacking intensity expected against lower-league teams. The manager made nine changes but still deployed a measured approach that resulted in a labored performance against Port Vale’s organized defensive structure.
Arsenal’s possession-heavy but uninspiring display highlighted Arteta’s cautious mentality even in favorable matchups. The 2-0 scoreline flattered to deceive, with Arsenal failing to exploit the significant quality gap between Premier League and League One standards.
Cristhian Mosquera at Right-Back Must Not Start Against Strong Teams
Cristhian Mosquera’s deployment at right-back after Ben White’s substitution exposed tactical limitations that would prove costly against elite opposition. While the young Spaniard has impressed as a center-back, his positional awareness and attacking contributions from the right flank appeared restricted against even modest opposition.
His performance suggested that while Mosquera offers excellent cover in central defense, utilizing him as a right-back against stronger teams could leave Arsenal vulnerable both defensively and in their attacking build-up play down that flank.
Ben White Might Have Lost a Bit of Pace
Ben White‘s return to the starting lineup raised concerns about his recovery from recent fitness issues. The England international appeared less explosive in his forward runs and seemed to lack the dynamic pace that has characterized his best performances at right-back.
White’s subdued display could indicate lingering effects from his recent injury concerns, suggesting he may need more time to regain full match sharpness. His reduced acceleration could prove problematic when facing quicker wingers in upcoming fixtures against stronger opposition.
Arsenal
Arsenal Fans in Shock As Ex-Player in Induced Coma After Suffering Significant Brain Injury During Match
Former Arsenal academy striker Billy Vigar remains in an induced coma after sustaining a significant brain injury during Chichester City‘s Isthmian League Premier Division match against Wingate & Finchley on Saturday. The 21-year-old forward collided with a wall during the fixture, resulting in the serious head trauma.
Current Medical Situation of Billy Vigar
Chichester City confirmed that “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment. It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well, there will be a long road to recovery.” The club has requested privacy for Vigar’s family during this difficult period.
Arsenal Academy Background
Vigar scored four goals in 18 appearances for Arsenal’s under-18s but never made a senior appearance for the Gunners. The striker eventually left Arsenal last year, joining Hastings United on a free transfer in July 2024. After a year in Hastings, he moved to Chichester in August 2025.
His career at Hastings was disrupted by injury problems, missing most of the 2024/25 season due to an LCL injury before making his move to the Isthmian League Premier Division side.
Football Community Response
The football community has rallied in support of Billy Vigar after the Chichester City forward suffered the serious brain injury during Saturday’s fixture. Messages of support have poured in across social media, with many former teammates and coaches expressing their concern for the young player’s recovery.
The incident highlights the ongoing risks players face at all levels of football, from grassroots through to professional leagues. Vigar’s condition remains critical as medical professionals continue providing intensive care treatment.
