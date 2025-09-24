Besides Tottenham, Why Arsenal Might Have Been Handed the Toughest EFL Cup Fourth Round Draw

Arsenal‘s EFL Cup fourth round draw against Brighton represents one of the toughest possible outcomes. While Tottenham might have been handed toughest draw with a visit to Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park, the Gunners will view their trip to the Amex Stadium with genuine concern given Brighton’s current trajectory under their management.

Brighton’s Fearless Revolution

Brighton have transformed into one of the Premier League’s most unpredictable sides this season. Their young manager Fabian Hürzeler has instilled a fearless approach that sees them press high, play out from the back with conviction, and create chances through intricate passing combinations. This tactical evolution makes them dangerous opponents for any top-six club, particularly in knockout football where one mistake can prove decisive.

The Seagulls have already claimed notable scalps this campaign, with a win over Manchester City and a draw against Tottenham, demonstrating their ability to compete with England’s elite. Their home form at the Amex has been particularly impressive, where the crowd creates an intimidating atmosphere that can unsettle visiting teams.

Arsenal’s EFL Cup Competition Concerns

Arsenal’s recent EFL Cup history shows vulnerability against lower-ranked opposition who play without fear. In fact they were eliminated by Brighton from the EFL cup three seasons ago.

Brighton’s current setup perfectly fits this profile – a team with nothing to lose and everything to gain from a giant-killing performance.

The fixture timing could also favor Brighton, who can rotate their squad more freely than Arsenal, currently juggling Premier League title ambitions and Champions League commitments. This scheduling advantage allows Brighton to field a fresh, motivated team against potentially fatigued Arsenal players.

For Mikel Arteta‘s side, this draw represents a genuine banana skin in their pursuit of silverware.

