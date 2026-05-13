Arsenal Transfer Target Selina Cerci Confirms Hoffenheim Exit as Germany Striker Set to Become Free Agent This Summer

Selina Cerci has officially confirmed she will leave TSG Hoffenheim at the end of the season after choosing not to extend her contract, opening the door for a summer move to Arsenal Women, among other potential suitors.

The 25-year-old Germany international’s deal expires in June, making her available on a free transfer ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with her signature as Renee Slegers looks to reshape the squad following the departures of Beth Mead, Victoria Pelova and Laia Codina.

Selina #Cerci wird ihren auslaufenden Vertrag nicht verlängern und in der kommenden Saison nicht mehr das TSG-Trikot tragen. 🚨



Die DFB-Nationalstürmerin wird ihren Ende Juni auslaufenden Vertrag bei den TSG-Frauen nicht verlängern und sich zur kommenden Saison 2026/27 einer… pic.twitter.com/qMGcmMqlh8 — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) May 12, 2026

What Cerci Brings to the Table

The numbers speak for themselves. Cerci made 46 appearances across all competitions during her two seasons at Hoffenheim and scored 34 goals in that time.

She won the Bundesliga Golden Boot in 2024/25 and heads into the final matchday of the current season on 16 league goals, still in contention to retain the award. Her movement, finishing and experience at the top level of German football make her exactly the type of forward Arsenal need to reinforce their attack.

Signing her on a free transfer would represent outstanding value for a club that needs to be smart in the market this summer while simultaneously competing in the WSL and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Hoffenheim Already Have a Replacement Lined Up

Hoffenheim have moved quickly to address the void left by Cerci’s exit, securing Swiss international Svenja Fölmli from SC Freiburg on a three-year contract.

🚨 Hoffenheim winger Selina Cerci is set to sign for Arsenal. 🇩🇪



The German has scored 16 goals and delivered 7 assists in the Frauen Bundesliga this season. 👀



— @soccerdonna via @kicker pic.twitter.com/jlkPoYAAFz — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) May 7, 2026

The 23-year-old scored 34 goals in 67 appearances for Freiburg and has earned 33 caps for Switzerland, including appearances at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and EURO 2025.

Hoffenheim mengumumkan bahwa Selina Cerci tidak akan memperpanjang kontraknya dan hengkang dengan status bebas transfer.



Tau kan mau kemana dia? 👀#DieLiga pic.twitter.com/BsHg1sXVOE — Women's Footie ID (@womensfootie_id) May 12, 2026

No Official Confirmation Yet

Arsenal have not confirmed any agreement with Selina Cerci at this stage. Reports linking her to north London continue to gather momentum, but supporters will need to wait for an official announcement before anything is certain.

Also read: Arsenal Women Confirm Where All WSL Home Games Will Be Played