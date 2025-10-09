Arsenal 2025/26 Transfer Window Roundup: All Confirmed Ins and Outs

Arsenal completed a productive summer transfer window, securing three significant first-team additions while clearing substantial wage budget through departures of experienced players whose contracts expired.

Men’s Team Business

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy focused on strengthening midfield depth and addressing goalkeeping concerns. Martin Zubimendi arrived from Real Sociedad as the marquee signing, bringing technical quality and defensive stability to Arsenal’s engine room. Christian Norgaard joined from Brentford to provide additional midfield options, while Kepa Arrizabalaga secured the backup goalkeeper position from Chelsea.

Martin Zubimendi (via RTE)

The departures list features several notable names whose Arsenal chapters concluded. Jorginho departed for Flamengo after his contract expired, ending his brief stint at the Emirates. Thomas Partey’s release marked the conclusion of an injury-plagued tenure that never fulfilled initial expectations. Kieran Tierney returned to Celtic following his contract expiration, while Takehiro Tomiyasu was released after struggling with fitness throughout his Arsenal career.

Nuno Tavares joined Lazio permanently, finally ending his unsuccessful Arsenal association. Marquinhos completed a permanent transfer to Cruzeiro, seeking regular football opportunities unavailable at Arsenal.

Women’s Team Movements

Arsenal Women secured two significant additions on free transfers. Chloe Kelly’s arrival from Manchester City represents a major coup, bringing an England Euro 2022 hero to North London. Taylor Hinds returned from Liverpool to strengthen defensive options.

Departures included Lina Hurtig and Amanda Ilestedt among the released players, alongside Teyah Goldie who joined London City Lionesses.

Academy Clearout

Arsenal’s academy witnessed significant upheaval with 14 departures, including Nathan Butler-Oyedeji’s move to Lausanne and Khayon Edwards joining Estoril. The extensive releases suggest Arsenal’s youth development restructuring under new academy leadership.

Transfer Summary

Category Arrivals Departures Men’s First Team 3 6 Women’s Team 2 3 Academy 0 14 Total 5 23

Men’s Team Transfers

Player From/To Type ARRIVALS Kepa Arrizabalaga Chelsea Permanent Christian Norgaard Brentford Permanent Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad Permanent DEPARTURES Jorginho Flamengo End of Contract Marquinhos Cruzeiro Permanent Thomas Partey Released End of Contract Nuno Tavares Lazio Permanent Kieran Tierney Celtic End of Contract Takehiro Tomiyasu Released End of Contract

Women’s Team Transfers

Player From/To Type ARRIVALS Taylor Hinds Liverpool End of Contract Chloe Kelly Manchester City End of Contract DEPARTURES Teyah Goldie London City Lionesses End of Contract Lina Hurtig Released End of Contract Amanda Ilestedt Released End of Contract

