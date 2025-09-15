Arsenal vs. Athletic Club: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Opener

Arsenal travel to Athletic Bilbao‘s intimidating San Mamés stadium for Tuesday’s Champions League opener with the chance to make European history.

The Gunners could become the first side ever to beat Spanish teams six games in a row in European Cup/Champions League competition.

Injury Crisis Deepens

Martin Ødegaard is a major doubt for tomorrow’s Champions League opener after missing today’s training session at London Colney. The captain aggravated a shoulder problem during Saturday’s 3-0 Forest victory and was forced off in the 18th minute – the second successive home game he’s failed to reach half-time.

Mikel Arteta confirmed the injury was “very similar” to the shoulder issues that have plagued Ødegaard recently, though he sounded optimistic about the Norwegian’s chances of featuring against Athletic. William Saliba trained after his ankle scare, providing much-needed defensive relief.

The Spanish Challenge

Arsenal enters the Champions League as one of the favorites following their semi-final run last season – their best finish in over a decade. However, Athletic Bilbao present a formidable test at La Catedral, with their passionate home support creating one of Europe’s most hostile atmospheres.

Athletic have struggled in La Liga, losing seven of their last ten games, but European nights at San Mamés offer a different proposition entirely. This marks Athletic’s sixth Champions League participation compared to Arsenal’s 24th.

Key Absences

Arsenal remain without several key players including Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Kai Havertz (knee), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL). Athletic face their own issues with Nico Williams out and Yeray Álvarez suspended.

With both teams dealing with selection dilemmas, Tuesday’s encounter promises tactical intrigue as European football returns to Arsenal’s calendar.

