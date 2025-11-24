Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal host Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in a mouthwatering Champions League clash between the competition’s only two sides maintaining perfect records after four matches. Both sit on 12 points, with only Bayern’s superior goal difference keeping them top of the 36-team table.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane

Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Deepens

Gabriel Magalhaes remains sidelined for one to two months with the thigh injury sustained during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15. Piero Hincapie deputized impressively during Saturday’s 4-1 North London derby demolition and will continue alongside William Saliba at centre-back.

Gabriel Magalhaes injury (via The Independent)

Viktor Gyokeres is another serious doubt after missing the Tottenham fixture with his hamstring problem sustained at Burnley on November 1. Mikel Merino operated successfully as emergency striker against Spurs, providing Leandro Trossard’s assist, and could repeat that role if Gyokeres doesn’t recover in time.

Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus all remain doubtful pending final fitness tests. Riccardo Calafiori recovered from his hip issue to feature against Tottenham and could start at left-back.

Bayern’s Suspension and Injury Issues

Bayern will be without Luis Diaz for Tuesday’s fixture after the former Liverpool winger received a three-match Champions League ban following his red card against Paris Saint-Germain. His absence removes one of Bayern’s most dangerous attacking threats.

Serge Gnabry is expected to return from the knee issue that kept him out of Saturday’s 6-2 thrashing of Freiburg. His availability provides crucial attacking depth given Diaz’s suspension.

Jamal Musiala (ankle) and Alphonso Davies (knee) are definitely ruled out, significantly weakening Bayern’s options. Seventeen-year-old prodigy Lennart Karl could feature after becoming Bayern’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer earlier this season and contributing a goal and assist against Freiburg.

Arsenal’s Emirates Fortress

Arsenal have won 15 consecutive Champions League home matches at the Emirates Stadium during the league phase/group stage format. Their defensive record this season is unprecedented—four matches, four wins, 11 goals scored, zero conceded. Only Bayern’s 14 goals scored keeps them off top spot.

The Gunners demolished Atletico Madrid 4-0 and beat Olympiacos 2-0 at home, showcasing their ability to dominate elite opposition on their own patch. Their 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham on Saturday extended their winning run to 11 victories from their last 12 matches across all competitions.

Bayern’s Unbeaten Streak

Bayern Munich have gone 18 matches unbeaten across all competitions since mid-August, winning 17 of those fixtures. Their only draw came against Union Berlin earlier this month. Vincent Kompany’s side have been ruthless in attack, averaging 2.5 goals per game in the Bundesliga while sitting top of the table.

Their Champions League form has been equally impressive—victories over PSG away and a 5-1 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk at the Allianz Arena demonstrated their attacking firepower. However, they’ve conceded in three of four European matches, suggesting Arsenal’s perfect defensive record could be challenged.

Head-to-Head History

Bayern hold a significant historical advantage, winning eight of 14 competitive meetings compared to Arsenal’s three victories. The most recent encounters favored Bayern—they won on aggregate in 2024 after a 2-2 Emirates draw, having previously knocked Arsenal out in both 2016-17 and 2012-13.

However, those fixtures came during Arsenal’s transitional years. The current iteration under Mikel Arteta represents the strongest Arsenal squad since the Invincibles era, sitting six points clear at the Premier League summit while maintaining their perfect European record.

The Stakes

This fixture could determine who finishes top of the Champions League league phase, securing automatic qualification to the round of 16 while avoiding the playoff round. Arsenal need just four more points from their remaining four matches to guarantee top-eight finish.

For Bayern, victory would maintain their unbeaten run and send a message to European rivals that they remain Germany’s dominant force. Vincent Kompany’s tactical innovations have revitalized a side that looked vulnerable last season, but Arsenal’s home fortress presents their sternest test yet.

Kick-off: 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 26th, 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV: TNT Sports 1 (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)

