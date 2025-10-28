Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening in the Carabao Cup fourth round, with Mikel Arteta expected to heavily rotate his squad amid mounting injury concerns following Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Merino; Nwaneri, Gyokeres, Trossard

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Wieffer, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Milner, Ayari; Gomez, Rutter, Minteh; Welbeck

Arsenal’s Growing Injury Crisis

Mikel Arteta faces his most significant selection headache of the season with multiple first-team regulars doubtful for Wednesday’s clash. Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Riccardo Calafiori were all forced off during Sunday’s win over Palace, while Gabriel Martinelli limped down the tunnel after the final whistle.

Arteta confirmed on Monday that Gabriel Magalhaes, Rice, Saliba, and Calafiori “haven’t been able to train since the game.” The manager emphasized caution: “We have to see how they evolve. Tomorrow we will know a bit more. Let’s see how they feel with another day of recovery and the treatment they’re having.”

Martin Odegaard (via X – Premier League)

Bukayo Saka struggled with illness against Palace and is almost certain to be rested, with Arteta indicating his star winger needs time to recover. Captain Martin Odegaard (MCL knee injury) remains out for another six weeks, while Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee surgery), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) are all sidelined.

The positive news is that Piero Hincapie is available and should make his full Arsenal debut. Myles Lewis-Skelly could return at left-back, while Jorginho, Christian Norgaard, and Ethan Nwaneri are expected to feature heavily.

Brighton’s Injury Updates

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that Kaoru Mitoma, Joel Veltman, and Brajan Gruda remain doubts after missing Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Manchester United. All three are “close to the team” but haven’t trained consistently, with Mitoma’s ankle issue and Veltman’s calf problem proving stubborn.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Solly March (knee), and Adam Webster (knee) are all long-term absentees and won’t feature. Diego Gomez is fit and available after recovering from the hip issue that forced him off against Newcastle.

Fabian Hurzeler (Via BBC)

Hurzeler is expected to rotate heavily, with Jason Steele likely replacing Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Arsenal’s Carabao Cup Milestone

Wednesday’s fixture marks Arsenal’s 250th match in the League Cup since their debut against Gillingham in September 1966. Only Manchester United (273), Liverpool (267), and Everton (252) have played more matches in the competition’s history.

Arsenal have lifted the trophy twice—in 1987 under George Graham and 1993 under the same manager. Their last Carabao Cup triumph came 32 years ago, though they reached the final in 2018 and 2019 under Unai Emery before losing to Manchester City on both occasions.

Recent History Favors Brighton

The last League Cup meeting between these sides came in November 2022 when Brighton shocked Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates in the third round. Danny Welbeck haunted his former club with a goal, while Kaoru Mitoma dazzled in a comprehensive Seagulls victory.

Both Premier League encounters last season ended 1-1, with Brighton proving difficult opponents for Arsenal. The Seagulls’ possession-based style under Fabian Hurzeler mirrors many of Arsenal’s tactical principles, creating an interesting tactical battle even with rotated squads.

What’s at Stake

Arsenal have won seven consecutive matches across all competitions and sit four points clear at the Premier League summit. Progression to the quarter-finals would maintain momentum, though Arteta’s priority remains managing his squad through a brutal fixture schedule.

For Brighton, sitting 13th in the Premier League with 12 points from nine matches, the Carabao Cup offers a realistic path to silverware.

The quarter-final draw takes place after Wednesday’s fixtures conclude, with the winners potentially facing Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle, or Tottenham.

Kick-off: 7:45 PM Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV: Sky Sports+ (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)

