Arsenal vs. Burnley: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal travel to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon looking to extend their four-point lead at the Premier League summit, but Mikel Arteta faces a genuine injury crisis with multiple first-team regulars sidelined for the trip to newly-promoted Burnley.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Burnley (5-3-2): Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Ugochukwu, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino, Larsen; Flemming, Foster

Arsenal’s Mounting Injury Crisis

Arsenal’s victory over Crystal Palace came at a devastating cost. William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli have been ruled out for the Burnley fixture, with Arteta confirming on Tuesday that both would miss the Brighton Carabao Cup tie (which they did) and remain doubtful for Turf Moor.

Saliba was withdrawn at halftime against Palace despite showing no obvious discomfort, with Arteta stating there were “two things related to his substitution.” The French defender will miss his first Premier League match this season, with Cristhian Mosquera expected to partner Gabriel in central defense.

Martinelli limped down the tunnel after full-time at the Emirates, with Arteta revealing: “He was a bit uncomfortable. He said he felt something. We don’t know whether it’s a muscular issue or not.” Tests confirmed he would miss Brighton, and his availability for Burnley remains uncertain.

The positive news is that Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori, who also left the Palace match with knocks, have been cleared to feature. Rice was back in training by Tuesday despite struggling with a first-half knock, while Calafiori’s issue proved minor.

Captain Martin Odegaard (MCL knee injury) remains out until late November, targeting the Tottenham clash after the international break. Noni Madueke (knee) and Kai Havertz (knee surgery) are both expected back in late November, while Gabriel Jesus (ACL) won’t return until late 2025 at the earliest.

Burnley’s Injury Updates

Scott Parker welcomes back key midfielder Hjalmar Ekdal after suspension, with the Swede expected to slot into a back five at the expense of Lesley Ugochukwu, who suffered an injury against Wolves. Ekdal’s return strengthens Burnley’s defensive options as they prepare to face Arsenal’s attack.

Kyle Walker, the veteran defender who joined Burnley in the summer, will marshal the backline against his former club’s city rivals. The 35-year-old brings Premier League-winning experience to a Clarets side that’s exceeded expectations since promotion.

Zian Flemming and Lyle Foster both scored in Burnley’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory at Wolves, giving Parker a selection dilemma up front. Flemming’s brace showcased his goalscoring touch, while Foster’s 95th-minute winner on his comeback trail suggests he’s regaining match sharpness after injury struggles.

Burnley’s Resurgence

Burnley enter this fixture on the back of consecutive victories over Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, climbing to 16th in the table and opening up a five-point cushion above the relegation zone. Their first away win of the season at Molineux injected confidence into Parker’s squad ahead of Arsenal’s visit.

However, reality checks came against Manchester City (5-1 defeat) and Aston Villa (2-1 loss), highlighting the gulf between Burnley and the league’s elite. Arsenal sit four points clear at the summit with just three goals conceded in nine matches, presenting Burnley’s toughest test since promotion.

Head-to-Head History

Arsenal have dominated this fixture throughout the Premier League era, winning 18 of 22 meetings across all competitions. Burnley’s sole Premier League victory over Arsenal came in December 2020 when they shocked the Gunners 1-0 at the Emirates—their first and only league win against Arsenal since 1974.

Since that defeat five years ago, Arsenal are unbeaten in five consecutive meetings with Burnley, claiming three victories and two draws. Most recently, Arsenal demolished Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor in February 2024, with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Viktor Gyokeres (for Sporting CP) all scoring. Arsenal have never lost a Premier League away fixture at Burnley.

Tactical Battle

Parker will likely deploy a defensive 5-3-2 formation, sitting deep and inviting Arsenal’s possession-heavy approach. Burnley’s pace on the counter through Jaidon Anthony and whoever starts up front presents their primary threat if Arsenal commit numbers forward carelessly.

Arsenal’s defensive record—conceding just three goals in nine Premier League matches—suggests Burnley will struggle to create clear opportunities. With Saliba absent, however, Parker may sense vulnerability if his forwards can expose Mosquera’s lack of Premier League experience alongside Gabriel.

Without Martinelli’s pace, Arsenal lose a key outlet for stretching defenses vertically. Leandro Trossard’s technical security offers different qualities, prioritizing retention over explosive runs in behind. Gyokeres faces Maxime Esteve, who proved effective in Burnley’s recent victories despite limited top-flight experience.

The Stakes

Arsenal’s eight-match winning streak across all competitions has positioned them as genuine title favorites, sitting four points clear of Liverpool and Manchester City. Dropping points at newly-promoted Burnley would invite unnecessary pressure from rivals who’ve stumbled recently.

For Burnley, three consecutive victories would represent their best run since returning to the Premier League and move them nine points clear of danger. An unlikely victory over league leaders Arsenal would serve notice that Parker’s side possess ambitions beyond mere survival.

Kick-off: 3:00 PM Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Venue: Turf Moor

