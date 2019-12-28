Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction: Chelsea line-up

Chelsea travel to Emirates as they take on their rivals Arsenals in a high-intensity encounter on Sunday afternoon.

Frank Lampard’s men have endured a bad patch of form mid-way through the season and nothing but a win against the Gunners would ensure their spot in the top-four. They are heading into this game on the back of a poor 0-2 loss against Southampton on Boxing day.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard (Getty Images)

On the other hand, Arsenal would be hoping to perform well under their new manager Mikel Arteta after a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in midweek.

However, this will be a test for both the managers who are looking to improve the standards of their respective sides and this fixture would guarantee a blockbuster show.

Team News

Marco Van Ginkel is still recovering from a knee injury and his return to action is unknown. Another victim, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also said to continue on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury earlier this season.

Reece James (Getty Images)

Reece James is considered to be doubtful for the game after he contracted an ankle injury recently.

Probable Chelsea XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK)

The Spaniard did well against Southampton but could not do anything about the two goals. He is the first choice in between the sticks and would start for the Blues.

Cesar Azpilicueta (RB)

His experience will be vital in the fixture against the Gunners and is expected to start ahead of Reece James, who has been excellent this season.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger (CB)

The German was out of action for a long time but his return hasn’t been good enough for the team. He is expected to retain his spot and put in a solid defensive performance.

Fikayo Tomori (CB)

The academy product has done well so far but he would be hoping to help the team with a clean sheet. He is expected to start ahead of Kurt Zouma, who has been shaky this season.

Emerson (LB)

The only bright spark within the team in the last outing, Emerson is growing to become a threat while attacking. He would start for sure.

N’Golo Kante (RCM)

The Frenchman has not lived up to the expectations so far in this campaign. Huge responsibilities would be rested on his shoulders to control the game against Arsenal, as he can be lethal on his day.

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Jorginho (CDM)

Despite starting the season well, the Italian has been in and out of the team for quite some time in recent weeks. He will be key to hold off any of Arsenal’s threatening attacks.

Mateo Kovacic (LCM)

The Croatian is expected to return to the starting line up after serving his suspension. He can cause all sorts of troubles to the opponents from outside the box.

Willian (RW)

Though he has got his fair share of game time, Willian was unable to emulate his performance which saw him score twice against Tottenham. His pace will play a major role in taking of Arsenal’s shaky defence.

Willian celebrates after scoring for Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic (LW)

Pulisic was pushed to the bench in the last outing and if Chelsea want to create opportunities and score, he must be starting at any cost.

Read more

Tammy Abraham (ST)

The youngster has been in fine form and would be hoping to be clinical with his finishes. He is expected to lead the attack as usual.