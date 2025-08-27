Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal travel to Anfield on Sunday for their biggest test of the early season, with both sides fielding star-studded lineups in a potential title decider.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Kerkez, Konate, Van Dijk, Szoboszlai; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Wirtz, Ekitike, Salah

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Nwaneri; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Arsenal’s Injury Crisis

Bukayo Saka is definitely out with a hamstring injury that could sideline him for up to a month, while Martin Odegaard remains doubtful after hurting his shoulder against Leeds.

The Gunners will be without several key players, with Kai Havertz and Ben White also missing Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Leeds due to injury concerns.

Liverpool’s Lethal Attack

Hugo Ekitike has made the perfect start to his Liverpool career, already scoring in both Premier League games this season after netting the league’s opening goal of the 2025-26 campaign. The French striker, who scored 15 goals in 33 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, has formed a deadly partnership with Mohamed Salah.

Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres

New Faces on Show

Arsenal will likely debut several summer signings, with Viktor Gyokeres expected to lead the line after his move from Sporting CP. Recent £67.5 million signing Eberechi Eze could start on the left wing, replacing the injured Saka.

Noni Madueke, another summer arrival, is predicted to start on the right flank.

The Stakes

Both teams enter with perfect records – Arsenal scraped past Manchester United and demolished Leeds, while Liverpool have started their title defense impressively. This represents the final Premier League fixture before the international break, making victory even more valuable.

With injuries forcing major changes to Arsenal’s lineup, their new signings face the ultimate baptism of fire at Anfield.

Kick-off: 4:30 PM Sunday, August 31st

