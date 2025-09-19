Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon for what promises to be a title-defining encounter between two ambitious clubs looking to challenge Liverpool’s throne.

Also Read: BREAKING: Major Boardroom Changes To Happen at Arsenal, 3 Key Members Will Join the Club

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyökeres, Eze

Manchester City (4-3-3): Donnarumma; O’Reilly, Gvardiol, Dias, Khusanov; Reijnders, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Foden, Haaland, Doku

Arsenal’s Injury Concerns

Martin Ødegaard remains questionable after his shoulder setback against Forest, while Bukayo Saka continues his battle with hamstring problems. Both players are major doubts for Sunday’s showdown.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka (via Independent and Metro)

Long-term absentees Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined, forcing Arteta to rely on his summer acquisitions. Ben White’s availability remains uncertain due to an unspecified injury concern.

Read More: Is Thierry Henry Taking a Sly Dig at Mikel Arteta Whenever He Gets a Chance?

City’s Absentees

Manchester City arrive with their own injury headaches. Omar Marmoush misses out with a knee injury, while Rayan Cherki is unavailable due to thigh problems. Mateo Kovacic also faces a fitness race ahead of kick-off.

John Stones and Rayan Ait-Nouri could both return to boost Guardiola’s defensive options for this crucial fixture.

Read More: How This Meme Proves Arsenal Can Win the Treble This Season?

The Stakes

This encounter represents one of Arsenal’s biggest test of their title credentials. Arteta’s win have got the better of Manchester City in recent outings, or at least have held them to draws. The last time Guardiola’s side managed to beat the Gunners was back in April 2023.

Kick-off: 4:30 PM Sunday, September 21st

Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?