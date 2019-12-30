Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction: Arsenal line-up

Despite putting up a good show in the last two matches, Arsenal are yet to claim a win under their new manager.

The Gunners host Manchester United on New Year’s Day at the Emirates where both sides are set to face each other in a crucial encounter. Arteta and his men must try to start the year with a win and this would be the right time for them to put in a big shift.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Getty Images)

They are currently 12th in the league standings and 11 points away from fourth-placed Chelsea. They would be hoping to make a statement with a victory in this game, which is said to be a thrilling encounter as usual whenever the two sides meet.

However, Manchester United have made progress this season and look to be in decent shape heading into the game.

Team News

Arsenal boss Arteta has been deprived of a strong XI so far with several players being injured. Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers are ruled out of this game.

Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos and Rob Holding have returned to training but there are concerns over their matchday fitness.

Dani Ceballos (Getty Images)

Granit Xhaka is yet to recover from illness and Sokratis’ head injury of late has made him doubtful for the game.

Probable Arsenal XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Bernd Leno (GK)

Despite doing well against the Blues, his error lead to Chelsea’s comeback, but he is expected to start as he is their first-choice goalkeeper.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (RB)

The 22-year-old was at his best in the last outing and with several absentees in the squad, he is expected to retain his spot at the back.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Getty Images)

Shkodran Mustafi (CB)

Came on as a substitute for Calum Chambers early in the last game. He is expected to continue in the heart of the defence, though he hasn’t been convincing in this campaign.

David Luiz (CB)

The Brazilian showed improvement against his former side but still couldn’t help the team cross the line after a brilliant first-half display. He is expected to start and must do better against the Reds Devils.

Bukayo Saka (LB)

The teenager has been playing regularly but in a different position and is proving to be a good cover for their injured left-backs. He would surely retain his spot.

Lucas Torreira (CM)

The Uruguayan’s work rate has increased immensely and seems to be working tirelessly for the team whenever he has started. His role will be key to see off United’s consistent attacks in the upcoming fixture.

Lucas Torreira (Getty Images)

Matteo Guendouzi (CM)

The Frenchman will partner Torreira in the centre and would be expected to play an anchoring role for the team. despite being young, he has been impressive for the Gunners on many occasions.

Reiss Nelson (RW)

He has been a regular under the new manager and has rightfully repaid the faith shown on him. He was one of the best players on the field at the weekend. He would start ahead of Nicolas Pepe.

Mesut Ozil (AM)

The German was the difference last time around. His moves and passes have been clinical in the last two games after the inception of the new manager and looks to be getting back to his best. He would continue to be their playmaker

Mesut Ozil (Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW)

Despite the team failing on several occasions, the captain has been delivering continuously for his side. He would be hoping to score a couple or more goals and get them to a much-needed convincing win.

Alexandre Lacazette (ST)

The striker is yet to make an impact for the team and has started both the games under the new manager. He would start for sure on Wednesday.