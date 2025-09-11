Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday in a crucial Premier League clash, with the Gunners looking to bounce back from recent setbacks despite a lengthy injury list.

Read More: 3 Reasons Why Arteta Must Start His £45M Signing Over Anyone Else

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Anderson; McAtee, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Arsenal’s Injury Crisis

Bukayo Saka (hamstring), William Saliba (ankle), Kai Havertz (knee), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) are all sidelined, forcing Arteta to rotate heavily. Ben White and Christian Norgaard remain questionable with undisclosed injuries.

William Saliba (via r/Gunners)

Fortunately for the Gunners, reinforcements have stepped up. Summer additions Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyökeres have provided fresh attacking impetus, offering Mikel Arteta tactical flexibility during this challenging period.

Read More: Arsenal Duo’s International Break Stats Comparison: Mikel Merino Shines While Viktor Gyokeres Struggles

Forest’s Absentees

Nottingham Forest will be without Nicolás Dominguez and Nicolo Savona due to injury, limiting their options in midfield and defense respectively.

New Faces on Show

Deadline-day signing Piero Hincapie is due to be in the squad and could make his debut for Arsenal. The versatile defender adds much-needed depth to Arteta’s backline during the injury crisis.

Piero Hincapie (via Arsenal.com)

Viktor Gyokeres is expected to lead Arsenal’s attack after his high-profile summer move, while Eberechi Eze could start wide left and Noni Madueke on the right flank.

The Stakes

Arsenal enter as title hopefuls looking to maintain pressure on the league leaders, while Forest seek valuable points in their quest for Premier League survival. The current head-to-head record favors Arsenal with 6 wins in recent encounters, providing confidence ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

With key players missing, Arsenal’s summer signings face a crucial test of their Premier League credentials at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off: 12:30 PM Saturday, September 14th

Read More: [Video] New Arsenal Signing Gets the Better of Liverpool Star

