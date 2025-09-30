Arsenal vs. Olympiacos: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal host Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening for their second Champions League group stage match of the 2025/26 campaign, seeking to extend their impressive European form.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Merino; Nwaneri, Eze, Martinelli; Gyökeres

Olympiacos (4-2-3-1): Paschalakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Garcia, Hezze; Strefezza, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal head into the fixture with positive momentum following their dramatic 2-1 comeback victory at Newcastle United. Martin Ødegaard could return to the starting lineup after stepping up his recovery, while Bukayo Saka’s fitness continues to improve.

Gabriel and others celebrate late winner against Newcastle United (via The Sun)

Noni Madueke’s exact return from injury remains uncertain after missing the Newcastle match. He is expected to be out for 7-8 more weeks. Long-term absentees Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined, although the latter began training recently. It is also worth noting that Jesus isn’t in Arsenal’s announced Champions League squad.

Olympiacos Threat

The Greek champions present a dangerous counter-attacking threat, particularly through Daniel Podence’s pace on the transitions. Ayoub El Kaabi leads their attacking line, while Chiquinho and Strefezza provide width and creativity from advanced positions.

Olympiacos’ European pedigree cannot be underestimated, with their organized defensive structure capable of frustrating Premier League opposition.

The Stakes

Arsenal have won their past five Champions League group stage matches, a run stretching back to last season. Victory against Olympiacos would see them win six consecutive group stage fixtures for the first time in their European history.

The Gunners’ ambitions this season extend beyond domestic success, with Champions League progression a key objective following last season’s semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain.

Kick-off: 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 1st

Read More: Arsenal’s Direct Approach in 2025: How Mikel Arteta’s Tactical Tweaks Could Win the Gunners the Title