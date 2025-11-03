Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travel to Prague on Tuesday evening looking to maintain their perfect Champions League record against a Slavia side desperate for their first competition win since 2007.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Slavia Prague (3-4-1-2): Markovic; Zima, Chaloupek, Vlcek; Moses, Oscar, Zafeiris, Mbodji; Provod; Chory, Chytil
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis
Martin Zubimendi will miss Tuesday’s fixture through suspension after collecting yellow cards in all three Champions League matches. Christian Norgaard might make his first Champions League start, anchoring midfield alongside Declan Rice.
Viktor Gyokeres didn’t train on Monday after picking up a knock during Saturday’s halftime substitution against Burnley. Mikel Merino is expected to deputize as emergency striker if Gyokeres remains unavailable. Gabriel Martinelli joins the injury list with a muscle problem, while captain Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees.
Piero Hincapie should partner William Saliba at centre-back, with Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly on either flank.
Slavia Prague’s Absentees
Slavia face their own crisis with captain Jan Boril, Ivan Schranz, Filip Horsky, Petr Sevcik, Dominik Javorcek, Tomas Holes, and Igoh Ogbu all ruled out through injuries. Lukas Provod captains the side in Boril’s absence.
Despite absentees, Slavia remain unbeaten domestically after 14 rounds, sitting top of the Czech First League. However, their European struggles continue—they’ve collected just two points from three Champions League matches and haven’t won in the competition since 2007.
Head-to-Head History
Arsenal demolished Slavia 7-0 at the Emirates in 2007 before drawing 0-0 in Prague. More recently, Arsenal won 4-0 in the 2021 Europa League quarter-final. Arsenal have never lost to Czech opposition, winning eight of 10 previous encounters.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit fourth in the Champions League table with nine points from nine available, having scored eight goals without conceding. Victory would virtually guarantee knockout qualification with four matches remaining.
For Slavia, their winless European run stretching back to 2007 suggests escaping with anything positive will require their performance of the season.
Kick-off: 5:45 PM Tuesday, November 5th, 2025
Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague
Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Leicester City: Russo and Blackstenius Fire Gunners to Emphatic Victory
Arsenal Women extended their winning streak to three consecutive matches with a commanding 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.
Alessia Russo, a Sari Kees own goal, and Stina Blackstenius’ brace powered the Gunners to their most convincing performance of the season, moving them within touching distance of the WSL’s top positions ahead of next week’s crucial Chelsea clash.
The Standout Performers:
Alessia Russo – 9/10 Marked her return from injury with a clinical performance, opening scoring after just six minutes when she fired home Stina Blackstenius’ knockdown. Created Arsenal’s second goal with a teasing cross that Sari Kees deflected into her own net.
Her movement throughout tormented Leicester’s backline, dropping deep to link play before spinning behind defenders. Showcased exactly why Arsenal have missed her during recent struggles.
Stina Blackstenius – 9/10 Terrorized Leicester from the opening whistle, nearly scoring within 13 seconds before finally getting her reward with a powerful near-post finish from Beth Mead’s pass. Added her second in stoppage time after Chloe Kelly’s excellent through ball, hammering home to complete a dominant display. Her work rate, intelligent running, and clinical finishing demonstrated the complete striker performance Arsenal desperately needed.
Beth Mead – 8.5/10 Pulled the strings from the right wing, creating more chances than any other player on the pitch. Her cross led to Russo’s opener, and her perfectly weighted pass found Blackstenius for Arsenal’s third.
Caused constant problems with her delivery and movement, though did have some sloppy moments in possession including one that gifted Leicester their best first-half opportunity.
Mariona Caldentey – 8/10 Dictated proceedings throughout with her exceptional passing range and tactical intelligence. Perfect in possession during the first half, completing all 16 passes attempted. Created multiple opportunities with her vision and weight of pass, dominating central areas where Arsenal have struggled for creativity recently. Another wonderful display from the Spanish midfielder.
Other Notable Performances:
Caitlin Foord – 7.5/10 Continued her excellent form from the international break with another strong performance at both ends. Full of running and on the end of numerous chances, her movement created space others exploited. Could have scored herself but fired narrowly over early in the second half after Mariona’s setup.
Daphne van Domselaar – 7/10 Made an important return between the sticks after Manu Zinsberger’s season-ending ACL injury. Had a couple of iffy moments in possession but stood tall in a crucial one-on-one against Noemie Mouchon, making a strong save when Leicester threatened to pull a goal back at 3-0. Confident claiming crosses throughout.
Taylor Hinds – 7/10 After continuing momentum from her strong England performances during the international break, she delivered an excellent display at both ends. Her long free-kick created Arsenal’s second goal, floating perfectly over Leicester’s defense for Russo to exploit.
Laia Codina – 6.5/10 Stepped up to kickstart attacks regularly while effectively keeping tabs on Leicester’s limited threats. Moved the ball accurately and won most of her duels. Got caught out for Leicester’s consolation goal when Mouchon raced clear, though Arsenal were already 3-0 ahead.
Katie McCabe – 6.5/10 Her final ball wasn’t always as pinpoint as expected, but she remained a constant option in the final third without being too exposed defensively. Solid if unspectacular performance from the captain.
Steph Catley – 6.5/10 Moved the ball accurately and was successful in most of her duels. Provided defensive stability down the left while contributing to Arsenal’s build-up play.
Kim Little – 6.5/10 Quietly kept things ticking over in midfield, allowing Mariona to really run the show. Her experience and positioning allowed Arsenal’s more creative players freedom to attack.
Substitutes:
Chloe Kelly – 7/10 Came on and immediately added energy down the right. Provided an excellent through ball for Blackstenius’ second goal less than a minute after Leicester pulled one back, showing her quality in the final third.
Emily Fox, Victoria Pelova – 6/10 All introduced late to manage the game and give key players rest ahead of Saturday’s Chelsea clash. Insufficient time to make meaningful impact beyond seeing out the victory.
Yulian Mosquera to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Player Profile
|Category
|Details
|Full Name
|Yulian Mosquera Ibargüen
|Age
|14 years old
|Position
|Defender
|Current Club
|Valencia CF U15
|Height
|Nearly as tall as brother Cristhian (who is 6’2″)
|Nationality
|Spanish
|International
|Spain U15 (called up October 2025)
|Eligibility
|Spain, Colombia
|Brother
|Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal defender)
Scout Report
Yulian Mosquera represents Valencia’s next potential defensive talent from the Mosquera family. The 14-year-old defender received his first Spain U15 call-up in October 2025, following in his older brother Cristhian’s footsteps through Spain’s youth system.
During Cristhian’s Arsenal contract signing in July 2025, Mikel Arteta made headlines by joking about Yulian’s future. The Arsenal manager handed the teenager a pen and said “So you can imagine this in the future,” adding with a smile, “He’s really good.” Valencia reportedly viewed Arteta’s comments as inappropriate, concerned about Arsenal’s interest in another academy prospect.
Yulian is described as “one of the brightest talents” in Valencia’s academy system. His physical development mirrors his brother’s trajectory—already nearly matching Cristhian’s 6’2″ frame despite being just 14 years old. This exceptional height for his age suggests he’ll possess similar physical advantages when fully matured.
Like Cristhian, Yulian holds dual eligibility for Spain and Colombia through their parents’ heritage. The Mosquera family remains settled in Valencia with no plans to relocate, meaning FIFA regulations prevent any international transfer until Yulian turns 16.
Valencia are determined to avoid repeating Cristhian’s departure. They felt “forced” to sell Cristhian for just £13 million because he wouldn’t extend his contract, believing they deserved double that fee. The club will likely offer Yulian improved terms early to secure his long-term commitment.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
- Elite Physical Development: Nearly matching his brother’s 6’2″ height at just 14 suggests exceptional genetic advantages for a defender
- Academy Pedigree: Developed in Valencia’s renowned youth system that produced Cristhian and numerous La Liga players
- International Recognition: Spain U15 call-up validates his talent among his age group’s elite prospects
- Family Blueprint: Cristhian’s pathway from Valencia academy to Arsenal provides proven template for development
Weaknesses
- Extremely Limited Information: Zero publicly available match footage, statistics, or detailed scouting reports make comprehensive assessment impossible
- Age and Development Uncertainty: At 14, predicting his ceiling remains pure speculation—physical and technical development could plateau
- Valencia’s Protective Stance: Club determined not to lose another Mosquera cheaply, making any future transfer complicated and expensive
Opportunities
- Arsenal’s Established Interest: Arteta’s public comments signal genuine long-term tracking, positioning Arsenal favorably when transfer becomes possible
- Brother’s Influence: Cristhian’s Arsenal success could attract Yulian once he reaches 16 and can legally move
- Spain Youth Pathway: Continued international progression through U17, U19, U21 levels would validate elite potential
Threats
- FIFA Transfer Restrictions: Cannot leave Spain until 16 unless parents relocate, limiting Arsenal’s options for two years minimum
- Valencia’s Determination: Club desperate to retain him after Cristhian’s departure, likely offering lucrative long-term contract
- Family Stability: Mosquera family happy in Valencia with no relocation plans, reducing likelihood of early move
- Competition from Elite Clubs: If he continues progressing, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and other Spanish giants will pursue him aggressively
Verdict
Yulian Mosquera remains too young and unproven for meaningful scouting assessment. His primary value to Arsenal lies in being Cristhian’s brother with similar physical traits and Valencia pedigree. Arsenal’s interest appears genuine but patience is mandatory—any transfer cannot happen until summer 2027 at the earliest when he turns 16.
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Burnley at Turf Moor
Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at Turf Moor, extending their winning streak to nine consecutive matches across all competitions. Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice scored first-half headers as the Gunners moved seven points clear at the Premier League summit, maintaining their extraordinary defensive record with a seventh consecutive clean sheet.
Viktor Gyokeres’ Confidence Looks to Be Growing
Viktor Gyokeres delivered his best 45 minutes in an Arsenal shirt, ending a five-match top-flight goal drought with a poacher’s header from Gabriel’s knockdown before producing an assist of sublime quality. His cross-field pass to Leandro Trossard for Rice’s goal demonstrated vision and technical execution that’s been absent during his recent struggles.
The Swedish striker scored his fourth league goal of the season and finally looked comfortable leading Arsenal’s attack. His intelligent movement created space for Bukayo Saka twice in the first half, nearly setting up additional goals before halftime. Though he was substituted at the interval for Mikel Merino—with no injury update provided—his opening-period performance suggested the confidence that made him Europe’s most prolific striker at Sporting CP is returning.
Declan Rice’s Set-Piece Deliveries Are Invaluable
Arsenal’s £105 million midfielder justified every penny with another masterclass from dead balls. His pinpoint corner delivery found Gabriel at the back post for Gyokeres’ opener, marking Arsenal’s eighth league goal from corners this season—the most ever by a team through their first 10 Premier League matches.
Rice then powered home a thumping header from Trossard’s cross to double the lead, showcasing his aerial threat that complements his set-piece creativity. Arsenal have now scored 12 of their 18 Premier League goals via set pieces this campaign, a 67% conversion rate that’s unprecedented in the competition’s history.
His ability to whip corners with perfect trajectory and pace has weaponized Arsenal’s attacking threat from defensive situations. Teams cannot afford to concede free-kicks anywhere near their penalty area when Rice stands over the ball, creating a psychological advantage that’s proving decisive in tight matches.
Besides Timber, Martin Zubimendi’s Fitness Might Also Be Crucial Going Forward
Zubimendi sat down for treatment late in the match before being substituted for Christian Norgaard, sparking concern about another potential injury to Arsenal’s already depleted squad. The Spanish midfielder has been instrumental in Arsenal’s midfield triumvirate alongside Rice and the injured Martin Odegaard, providing tactical discipline and progressive passing that’s allowed Arsenal to dominate possession.
With Odegaard still five weeks away from returning, Zubimendi’s fitness becomes even more critical. He’s started every Premier League match this season, forming the platform that’s enabled Arsenal to concede just three goals in 10 matches while maintaining territorial dominance.
Arsenal face Slavia Prague on Tuesday in the Champions League before traveling to Sunderland next Sunday, meaning any Zubimendi absence would force Arteta into midfield reshuffles at a crucial period. Jurrien Timber avoided injury again, but Zubimendi’s late treatment reminds everyone how thin Arsenal’s squad depth remains despite their impressive winning run.
