Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal Women extended their winning streak to three consecutive matches with a commanding 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Alessia Russo, a Sari Kees own goal, and Stina Blackstenius’ brace powered the Gunners to their most convincing performance of the season, moving them within touching distance of the WSL’s top positions ahead of next week’s crucial Chelsea clash.

Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Burnley: Gyokeres and Rice Power Gunners to Ninth Straight Win

The Standout Performers:

Alessia Russo – 9/10 Marked her return from injury with a clinical performance, opening scoring after just six minutes when she fired home Stina Blackstenius’ knockdown. Created Arsenal’s second goal with a teasing cross that Sari Kees deflected into her own net.

Her movement throughout tormented Leicester’s backline, dropping deep to link play before spinning behind defenders. Showcased exactly why Arsenal have missed her during recent struggles.

Stina Blackstenius – 9/10 Terrorized Leicester from the opening whistle, nearly scoring within 13 seconds before finally getting her reward with a powerful near-post finish from Beth Mead’s pass. Added her second in stoppage time after Chloe Kelly’s excellent through ball, hammering home to complete a dominant display. Her work rate, intelligent running, and clinical finishing demonstrated the complete striker performance Arsenal desperately needed.

Beth Mead – 8.5/10 Pulled the strings from the right wing, creating more chances than any other player on the pitch. Her cross led to Russo’s opener, and her perfectly weighted pass found Blackstenius for Arsenal’s third.

Caused constant problems with her delivery and movement, though did have some sloppy moments in possession including one that gifted Leicester their best first-half opportunity.

Mariona Caldentey – 8/10 Dictated proceedings throughout with her exceptional passing range and tactical intelligence. Perfect in possession during the first half, completing all 16 passes attempted. Created multiple opportunities with her vision and weight of pass, dominating central areas where Arsenal have struggled for creativity recently. Another wonderful display from the Spanish midfielder.

Other Notable Performances:

Caitlin Foord – 7.5/10 Continued her excellent form from the international break with another strong performance at both ends. Full of running and on the end of numerous chances, her movement created space others exploited. Could have scored herself but fired narrowly over early in the second half after Mariona’s setup.

Daphne van Domselaar – 7/10 Made an important return between the sticks after Manu Zinsberger’s season-ending ACL injury. Had a couple of iffy moments in possession but stood tall in a crucial one-on-one against Noemie Mouchon, making a strong save when Leicester threatened to pull a goal back at 3-0. Confident claiming crosses throughout.

Taylor Hinds – 7/10 After continuing momentum from her strong England performances during the international break, she delivered an excellent display at both ends. Her long free-kick created Arsenal’s second goal, floating perfectly over Leicester’s defense for Russo to exploit.

Laia Codina – 6.5/10 Stepped up to kickstart attacks regularly while effectively keeping tabs on Leicester’s limited threats. Moved the ball accurately and won most of her duels. Got caught out for Leicester’s consolation goal when Mouchon raced clear, though Arsenal were already 3-0 ahead.

Katie McCabe – 6.5/10 Her final ball wasn’t always as pinpoint as expected, but she remained a constant option in the final third without being too exposed defensively. Solid if unspectacular performance from the captain.

Steph Catley – 6.5/10 Moved the ball accurately and was successful in most of her duels. Provided defensive stability down the left while contributing to Arsenal’s build-up play.

Kim Little – 6.5/10 Quietly kept things ticking over in midfield, allowing Mariona to really run the show. Her experience and positioning allowed Arsenal’s more creative players freedom to attack.

Substitutes:

Chloe Kelly – 7/10 Came on and immediately added energy down the right. Provided an excellent through ball for Blackstenius’ second goal less than a minute after Leicester pulled one back, showing her quality in the final third.

Emily Fox, Victoria Pelova – 6/10 All introduced late to manage the game and give key players rest ahead of Saturday’s Chelsea clash. Insufficient time to make meaningful impact beyond seeing out the victory.

Read More: Yulian Mosquera to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis