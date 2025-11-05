Arsenal vs. Sunderland: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening looking to extend their winning streak to 11 consecutive matches against a Sunderland side that’s shocked the Premier League by sitting fourth after 10 matches in their first top-flight campaign since 2016.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Geertruida, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Deepens

Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli will both miss Saturday’s fixture, with neither player traveling to Prague for Tuesday’s Champions League match. Gyokeres sustained a muscle injury against Burnley that prompted his halftime withdrawal, with Mikel Arteta admitting he’s “concerned” about the extent of the damage. The striker is undergoing further scans, with a potential return targeted for the Tottenham clash after the international break.

Viktor Gyokeres was injured during Arsenal’s win against Burnley (via Charles Watts/X)

Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping down the tunnel following the Crystal Palace victory on October 26. His thigh issue has ruled him out of Brazil’s upcoming friendlies, with Arsenal hopeful he’ll return for the North London derby on November 23.

Captain Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee surgery), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) remain long-term absentees, all targeting post-international break returns. The positive news is Martin Zubimendi’s suspension has been served, allowing him to slot back into midfield alongside Declan Rice.

Sunderland’s Remarkable Start

Sunderland have defied all expectations under Regis Le Bris, collecting 18 points from 10 matches to sit fourth in the table. Their unbeaten home record—five matches without defeat at the Stadium of Light—includes victories over Chelsea and draws with Everton. Granit Xhaka’s arrival as captain has transformed their midfield, with the former Arsenal midfielder scoring his first goal in the 1-1 draw against Everton.

The Black Cats’ shock 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in late October announced them as genuine contenders for European qualification rather than relegation fodder. Their defensive organization has impressed, though questions remain about scoring consistency against elite opposition.

Head-to-Head History

Arsenal haven’t lost to Sunderland since 2012 and remain unbeaten in 12 consecutive meetings. Their last visit to the Stadium of Light in October 2016 ended 4-1, with Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud both scoring braces in a comprehensive victory.

Sunderland’s faithful will hope Xhaka’s intimate knowledge of Arsenal’s system provides tactical advantages, though the Swiss midfielder faces an emotional return against the club where he captained for several seasons before his controversial 2022 departure.

The Stakes

Arsenal sit six points clear at the Premier League summit after 10 consecutive victories, with their defensive record—eight consecutive clean sheets—breaking a 122-year club record dating to 1903. Dropping points at the Stadium of Light would invite unnecessary pressure from Liverpool and Manchester City, who would both have games in hand.

For Sunderland, extending their unbeaten home run against league leaders would represent their statement result since promotion. Victory would move them to 21 points, cementing their credentials as surprise European contenders.

Kick-off: 5:30 PM Saturday, November 8th, 2025

Venue: Stadium of Light

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)

