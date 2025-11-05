Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Sunderland: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening looking to extend their winning streak to 11 consecutive matches against a Sunderland side that’s shocked the Premier League by sitting fourth after 10 matches in their first top-flight campaign since 2016.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Geertruida, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Deepens
Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli will both miss Saturday’s fixture, with neither player traveling to Prague for Tuesday’s Champions League match. Gyokeres sustained a muscle injury against Burnley that prompted his halftime withdrawal, with Mikel Arteta admitting he’s “concerned” about the extent of the damage. The striker is undergoing further scans, with a potential return targeted for the Tottenham clash after the international break.
Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping down the tunnel following the Crystal Palace victory on October 26. His thigh issue has ruled him out of Brazil’s upcoming friendlies, with Arsenal hopeful he’ll return for the North London derby on November 23.
Captain Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee surgery), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) remain long-term absentees, all targeting post-international break returns. The positive news is Martin Zubimendi’s suspension has been served, allowing him to slot back into midfield alongside Declan Rice.
Sunderland’s Remarkable Start
Sunderland have defied all expectations under Regis Le Bris, collecting 18 points from 10 matches to sit fourth in the table. Their unbeaten home record—five matches without defeat at the Stadium of Light—includes victories over Chelsea and draws with Everton. Granit Xhaka’s arrival as captain has transformed their midfield, with the former Arsenal midfielder scoring his first goal in the 1-1 draw against Everton.
The Black Cats’ shock 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in late October announced them as genuine contenders for European qualification rather than relegation fodder. Their defensive organization has impressed, though questions remain about scoring consistency against elite opposition.
Head-to-Head History
Arsenal haven’t lost to Sunderland since 2012 and remain unbeaten in 12 consecutive meetings. Their last visit to the Stadium of Light in October 2016 ended 4-1, with Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud both scoring braces in a comprehensive victory.
Sunderland’s faithful will hope Xhaka’s intimate knowledge of Arsenal’s system provides tactical advantages, though the Swiss midfielder faces an emotional return against the club where he captained for several seasons before his controversial 2022 departure.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit six points clear at the Premier League summit after 10 consecutive victories, with their defensive record—eight consecutive clean sheets—breaking a 122-year club record dating to 1903. Dropping points at the Stadium of Light would invite unnecessary pressure from Liverpool and Manchester City, who would both have games in hand.
For Sunderland, extending their unbeaten home run against league leaders would represent their statement result since promotion. Victory would move them to 21 points, cementing their credentials as surprise European contenders.
Kick-off: 5:30 PM Saturday, November 8th, 2025
Venue: Stadium of Light
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 3-0 Win Over Slavia Prague
Arsenal secured their 10th consecutive victory across all competitions with a professional 3-0 dismantling of Slavia Prague in the Czech capital. Bukayo Saka’s penalty and Mikel Merino’s second-half brace maintained Arsenal’s perfect Champions League record while extending their historic clean sheet streak to eight consecutive matches. Here’s what we discovered.
Mikel Merino Can Indeed Start as Striker in Less Important Games Even if Gyokeres is Fit
Viktor Gyokeres didn’t travel to Prague after picking up a knock against Burnley, forcing Mikel Arteta into tactical improvisation. Rather than rushing Gyokeres back or deploying an unproven academy striker, Arteta selected Merino as his emergency forward—and the Spaniard delivered emphatically with two clinical goals.
His first arrived just 35 seconds into the second half, volleying home Leandro Trossard’s cross from six yards. His second was audacious brilliance—an outrageous backwards header from Declan Rice’s delivery that showcased instincts typically reserved for natural strikers. This wasn’t lucky positioning; it was intelligent movement exploiting spaces traditional centre-forwards occupy.
Merino’s versatility provides Arteta genuine tactical flexibility beyond just injury cover. Against weaker opposition where Arsenal expect territorial dominance, deploying Merino centrally allows an extra midfielder while maintaining goal threat. He won’t replace Gyokeres in crucial fixtures, but his ability to function as a striker in rotation matches could preserve Gyokeres’ fitness during congested periods without compromising results.
Odegaard’s Absence is Felt at Times
Arsenal controlled possession and created chances throughout, but their creativity lacked the cutting edge Martin Odegaard consistently provides. Ethan Nwaneri struggled to impose himself in the attacking midfield role, receiving constant instructions from Arteta during an underwhelming first-half performance that saw him substituted after 67 minutes.
The opening period featured plenty of Arsenal possession without genuine penetration. Their best opportunities came from set pieces rather than intricate passing sequences that unlock compact defenses. Odegaard’s ability to thread passes between lines, draw defenders out of position, and create half-spaces for teammates was noticeably absent.
Arsenal compensated through individual quality—Saka’s penalty, Merino’s finishing, Rice’s delivery—but elite teams cannot rely solely on moments when facing organized Champions League opposition. Against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, or Manchester City in knockout rounds, Arsenal’s creativity deficit without Odegaard could prove costly if not addressed before his late November return.
The Penalty Bukayo Saka Scored Should Get His Confidence Going
Bukayo Saka missed two golden opportunities against Burnley that he’d normally convert, raising questions about fatigue or confidence dips. His powerful penalty against Slavia Prague, smashed into the bottom corner with conviction despite Jakub Markovic guessing correctly, should restore self-belief entering crucial fixtures.
Saka captained Arsenal brilliantly throughout, demanding the ball constantly and creating multiple chances beyond his penalty. His willingness to step up from the spot demonstrated mental strength—players lacking confidence often defer penalty duties to teammates. Instead, Saka grabbed responsibility and executed perfectly.
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Slavia Prague: Merino Brace Delivers Historic Eighth Consecutive Clean Sheet
Arsenal extended their winning streak to 10 consecutive matches with a commanding 3-0 victory at the Fortuna Arena. Bukayo Saka’s penalty and Mikel Merino’s second-half brace secured three points while breaking a 122-year club record—eight consecutive clean sheets dating back to 1903. Max Dowman became the youngest Champions League player in history at 15 years and 308 days when introduced late.
The Standout Performers:
Mikel Merino – 9/10 Answered the Viktor Gyokeres question emphatically with two clinical goals from the emergency striker position. His first arrived 35 seconds into the second half, controlling Leandro Trossard’s cross before volleying home unmarked from six yards.
His second was audacious—an outrageous backwards header from Declan Rice’s delivery that showcased razor-sharp instincts inside the box. Offered little in the opening period but proved football is about moments, seizing both opportunities with finishing that justified Arteta’s tactical gamble.
Bukayo Saka – 8.5/10 Captained Arsenal brilliantly, opening scoring from the penalty spot with a powerful finish into the bottom corner that gave Jakub Markovic no chance despite guessing correctly.
Created multiple chances throughout, forcing saves with long-range efforts and constantly threatening in behind Slavia’s backline. His corners proved dangerous weapons, nearly scoring directly from one near-post delivery that almost caught out Slavia’s keeper.
Leandro Trossard – 7.5/10 Provided the assist for Merino’s opener with an exquisite curling cross from the left, demonstrating his quality to find unmarked teammates in dangerous areas.
Became an unlikely threat from near-post corners, connecting twice with Rice’s deliveries in an unexpected tactical wrinkle. Drew numerous fouls throughout, disrupting Slavia’s defensive structure without producing spectacular individual moments.
Declan Rice – 7.5/10 Delivered another masterclass from dead balls, supplying the pinpoint delivery for Merino’s backwards header. His set-piece quality has become Arsenal’s secret weapon—every corner and free-kick carries genuine goal threat. Covered every blade of grass defensively, breaking up attacks and recycling possession with typical efficiency. Enjoying a stellar season at both ends, establishing himself as Arsenal’s most indispensable player.
Other Notable Performances:
David Raya – 7/10 Secured Arsenal’s historic eighth consecutive clean sheet despite minimal testing from Slavia’s limited attack. Commanded his area confidently, claiming crosses with authority when called upon. Made one important save late when finally tested, remaining sharp despite long periods of inactivity. Celebrated passionately when Ben White’s penalty was overturned by VAR, demonstrating how invested he is in maintaining the defensive record.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 7/10 Dominated Slavia striker Tomas Chory throughout, winning aerial duels and organizing Arsenal’s backline to another shutout. Nearly scored spectacularly early when his left-footed drive from distance narrowly missed after Slavia partially cleared.
His header at the near post won the penalty that opened scoring, continuing his reputation as Arsenal’s most dangerous threat from set pieces.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Delivered another steady performance down the right, defending solidly during Slavia’s early pressure before contributing on the ball as Arsenal gained control. Standard excellence from Arsenal’s Mr. Dependable—quick, savvy, and incisive without needing spectacular moments to influence proceedings.
Piero Hincapie – 7/10 Made his full Champions League debut at left-back, defending sturdily throughout while adjusting to European football’s intensity. Departed the pitch after being left in a heap, though it appeared to be a planned substitution rather than serious injury. Provided defensive stability that allowed Arsenal to control the match.
William Saliba – 6.5/10 Enjoyed one of his easier evenings after Slavia’s early impetus faded following the opening 15 minutes.
Embarked on a quirky role in possession during the first half, creeping into midfield more than usual as Arsenal experimented with building patterns. Dominated aerially when required, maintaining the composure expected from Arsenal’s ultra-athletic centre-back.
Christian Norgaard – 6.5/10 Filled Zubimendi’s suspended role competently without matching the Spaniard’s slick progression through thirds. Provided functional security at midfield’s base, breaking up Slavia attacks and distributing accurately if unspectacularly. Demonstrated why Arsenal were right to sign him—offering reliable rotation depth for crucial positions.
Ethan Nwaneri – 5.5/10 Struggled with the occasion’s magnitude, showing industry without providing inspiration. His neat turns and stylish touches simply didn’t work as catalysts for chance creation, with Arteta barking instructions at him frequently during the first half. Booked for cynically stopping a counterattack—a smart tactical foul showing his learning. The talent is obvious but this level still challenges him.
Substitutes:
Eberechi Eze – 6.5/10 Replaced Nwaneri in the 67th minute, adding fresh legs without significantly altering proceedings with Arsenal already 3-0 ahead. Standard substitute appearance.
Ben White – 5/10 Entered for Timber after 73 minutes with the job done. Nearly conceded a penalty when Slavia appealed for a foul inside the box, but VAR correctly overturned the referee’s decision after review. Brief cameo without meaningful impact.
Max Dowman – N/A Became Champions League history’s youngest player at 15 years and 308 days when introduced late. Insufficient time to judge his contribution beyond the milestone achievement.
Myles Lewis-Skelly, Andre Harriman-Annous – N/A Both introduced in the final stages to manage the game and give key players rest. Too little time to rate meaningfully.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Given £100M January Budget as Mikel Arteta Identifies Three Young Talents to Strengthen Title Push
Arsenal sit six points clear at the Premier League summit after five consecutive victories, but Mikel Arteta isn’t satisfied. The Spanish manager has identified three young midfielders to strengthen his squad during the January window, with Arsenal’s board ready to back him financially.
Mikel Arteta’s Transfer Wishlist Revealed
Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Arsenal want to sign three prospects at Arteta’s request: Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl, and Barcelona’s Marc Casado. All three fit Arsenal’s tactical philosophy of high pressing and possession dominance while offering long-term development potential rather than immediate impact.
Bouaddi stands out as Arsenal’s primary target, viewed internally as a “generational talent” worth securing before competition intensifies. The Lille midfielder represents exactly the profile Arteta seeks—young, technically secure, and adaptable to Arsenal’s system.
Karl isn’t considered an immediate priority but remains part of Arsenal’s strategic planning. The Bayern Munich prospect would arrive with time to develop before assuming a leading role, mirroring how Arsenal have integrated other young talents successfully.
Casado presents the toughest challenge. Barcelona won’t release him easily despite Arsenal’s interest in his physical presence and midfield balance. His ability to provide both defensive security and progressive passing makes him attractive, though completing this deal appears unlikely given Barcelona’s reluctance.
January Budget Confirmed
Industry sources confirm Arsenal have been allocated up to £100 million for January spending, though the exact figure remains flexible depending on opportunities. Journalist Mark Brus clarified Arsenal’s financial situation is “good,” with money available if Arteta wants to spend.
However, one source explained Arsenal’s current satisfaction with their summer recruitment: “Arsenal feel they have a team that can challenge in all competitions—they’ve brought in quality and depth. So for now they’re looking ahead to targets for the summer and beyond.”
This suggests January activity will remain modest unless exceptional opportunities emerge, with Arsenal prioritizing medium-to-long-term planning over panic buying despite their healthy transfer budget.
