Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal host Tottenham in the season’s first north London derby on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their four-point lead at the Premier League summit despite a crippling injury crisis that’s decimated their defensive options.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Johnson, Kudus, Simons; Richarlison

Arsenal’s Devastating Injury Crisis

Gabriel Magalhaes faces between one and two months on the sidelines after sustaining a severe thigh injury during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15. The Brazilian defender’s absence represents Arsenal’s biggest blow of the season, forcing Piero Hincapie into his full Premier League debut at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Magalhaes injury (via The Independent)

Viktor Gyokeres remains a serious doubt with the hamstring injury sustained at Burnley on November 1. Mikel Arteta revealed on Friday that the Swedish striker is “touch and go” for the derby, with Mikel Merino potentially deputizing as emergency forward if Gyokeres doesn’t recover in time.

Riccardo Calafiori withdrew from Italy’s squad with a hip issue but could still feature after returning to Arsenal for treatment. Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Kai Havertz are all targeting returns after the international break, though their involvement remains uncertain pending Friday’s final training session.

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees, with neither expected back until December at the earliest.

Tottenham’s Injury Concerns

Tottenham arrive at the Emirates with their own lengthy treatment room. Randal Kolo Muani sustained a jaw injury against Manchester United and has been added to the casualty list. Pape Matar Sarr suffered a knock against Brazil while on international duty, though it doesn’t appear serious.

Lucas Bergvall returned early from Sweden’s camp due to the concussion sustained during Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Mohammed Kudus is expected back after missing the final two pre-break fixtures with a knock.

Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, and Archie Gray all remain sidelined with long-term injuries, significantly limiting Frank’s attacking options for the trip across north London.

Arsenal’s Home Fortress

Arsenal haven’t lost to Tottenham at the Emirates since 2010, when Harry Redknapp’s side secured a 3-2 victory. Since then, the Gunners have won 10 and drawn three of 13 home league fixtures against their rivals.

Arsenal’s 10-match winning streak ended with a 2-2 draw at Sunderland before the international break, finally conceding after eight consecutive clean sheets. Their defensive record remains formidable—just seven goals conceded in 11 Premier League matches—though Gabriel’s absence severely weakens their aerial dominance from set pieces.

Tottenham’s Away Form

Tottenham have collected 13 points from a possible 15 on the road this season, establishing themselves as Premier League away day specialists. However, their record at the Emirates is abysmal—just one victory from 19 league visits, with only six draws in that period.

Frank’s side have won just two of their last seven matches, scoring nine goals across their previous six fixtures. Their attacking threat has diminished without Solanke and Kulusevski, relying on Richarlison to lead the line despite inconsistent form.

The Stakes

Arsenal enter Saturday’s clash four points clear at the summit but could be just one point ahead by kickoff if Manchester City beat Brighton earlier in the day. The Gunners face a brutal seven-day period—Tottenham on Saturday, Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Chelsea next weekend—that could define their season in both domestic and European competitions.

For Tottenham, victory would represent their biggest result under Frank while denting Arsenal’s title ambitions. However, bookmakers have Arsenal as overwhelming 1.34 favorites, with Spurs priced at 7.5 and the draw at 4.75.

Kick-off: 4:30 PM Saturday, November 23rd, 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)

