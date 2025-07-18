Arsenal vs. Watford Closed-Doors Game: Summer Signings Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga Could Be Involved

Arsenal kick off their 2025-26 pre-season campaign today with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Watford at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. The noon kick-off marks the first opportunity for fans to see the Gunners’ impressive summer recruitment drive in action, with three major signings potentially making their debuts.

New Faces Ready for First Arsenal Appearances

Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga have all completed moves to the Emirates, with the Spanish midfielder costing £51m from Real Sociedad, Norgaard arriving for £9m from Brentford, and Kepa joining for £5m from Chelsea. Today’s fixture presents the perfect low-pressure environment for Mikel Arteta to assess how his new signings integrate with the existing squad.

Martin Zubimendi (via RTE)

Zubimendi’s arrival addresses a long-standing need in Arsenal’s midfield. The 26-year-old Spain international brings the deep-lying playmaker qualities that have been missing since the departure of Granit Xhaka. His ability to dictate tempo from deep positions and break lines with progressive passing should complement Arsenal’s attacking philosophy perfectly.

Norgaard offers a different dimension entirely. The Danish midfielder’s physicality and aerial dominance provide Arsenal with a Plan B option they’ve often lacked. His set-piece prowess – both defensively and offensively – could prove crucial in tight matches. The 31-year-old’s experience captaining Brentford through their Premier League campaigns demonstrates the leadership qualities Arteta values.

Christian Norgaard (via Brentford)

Kepa’s signing addresses the goalkeeper situation with David Raya now firmly established as number one. The Spanish shot-stopper arrives as a proven Premier League performer, offering genuine competition and depth.

Read More: Ethan Nwaneri New Contract Details: Young Stars Commits Future to Arsenal with Lucrative 4-Year Extension

Tactical Integration Under Arteta

The friendly comes just hours before the squad departs for Singapore and their Asia Tour, making this fixture particularly significant for squad assessment. Arteta will likely experiment with different combinations to see how his new signings fit into Arsenal’s established 4-3-3 system.

Zubimendi’s presence could allow Declan Rice to operate in a more advanced role, similar to how he thrived for England in recent tournaments. The Spaniard’s positional discipline and press resistance would provide the platform for Rice and Martin Ødegaard to create further up the pitch.

Norgaard’s inclusion might signal a shift toward more direct play in certain situations. His ability to win aerial duels and offer a physical presence in both boxes gives Arsenal tactical flexibility they’ve previously lacked. Against deeper defensive blocks, his height and timing could prove invaluable.

For Kepa, today represents a chance to demonstrate his shot-stopping ability and distribution skills. His experience in high-pressure situations should serve Arsenal well, particularly in knockout competitions where squad depth becomes crucial.

What This Means for Arsenal’s Season

The integration of these three signings reflects Arsenal’s ambition to challenge on multiple fronts. Zubimendi’s technical ability addresses their need for midfield control, while Norgaard provides the physicality that was often missing in crucial moments last season. Kepa’s arrival ensures they have reliable options between the posts.

With reports linking Arsenal to a potential £80m move for Viktor Gyokeres, today’s performance could influence how quickly Arteta looks to complete his squad overhaul. The behind-closed-doors nature allows for honest assessment without external pressure, giving the new signings the perfect environment to showcase their capabilities.

The friendly against Watford might be played away from the spotlight, but it marks the beginning of what could be Arsenal’s most promising season in years. With £65m worth of new talent potentially making their debuts, Arteta’s tactical evolution continues to take shape ahead of the new campaign.

Read More: Beyond Declan Rice: Is Arsenal’s Unexpected €30M Transfer a Solution to Their Midfield Problem?