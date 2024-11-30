Arsenal hammer West Ham United! Football landscape was very different the last time a first-half in EPL saw 7 goals

Following Arsenal hammering West Ham United, here is how the footballing landscape looked the last time an EPL first-half saw 7 goals

West Ham United vs. Arsenal was an exciting watch. While some may argue the second half was rather a snooze-fest, the first half made up for it. Coming off a win over Newcastle United, fans expected West Ham United to put up a fight against their London rivals. But it wasn’t so.

As is customary, Gabriel Magalhaes, through an inch-perfect Bukayo Saka corner put Arsenal ahead. The goals then began flowing after that. A lofted through ball from their immaculate skipper Martin Odegaard split open the West Ham defense. Saka received the ball and set up Leandro Trossard who passed the ball into an empty net.

Arsenal got the third through a Martin Odegaard penalty, before Kai Havertz made it 4-0 just a minute later. However, the next few minutes was chaotic. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who rarely scores, found the back of the net after Trossard was caught napping. Couple of minutes later, a stunning freekick from Emerson saw West Ham reduce the deficit to 2.

Just when the homeside were looking to threaten, Arsenal won another penalty after Lukasz Fabianski, the goalkeeper completely missed the ball, punching Gabriel in the head instead. Saka, coolly slotted home from the spot, to make it 2-5, just before first half.

This was only the fourth instance an EPL first half witnessed 7 goals in the first half. The last time this happened was back in December 2012, between Manchester United and Reading (4-3). Here is how different football landscape was when a first-half in the EPL saw 7 goals prior to West Ham United vs. Arsenal encounter.

Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge at Manchester United

Former manager of Manchester United, Alex Ferguson poses on his arrival to attend the premiere of the documentary ‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’ at Old Trafford, Manchester on May 20, 2021. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Sir Alex Ferguson, although still in charge at Manchester United back then, was in his final year at the club. Five months later, the legendary Scot left the club, and since then they’ve never laid hands on the Premier League title.

VAR hadn’t been introduced in football

The first official usage of VAR came in a friendly match between Italy and France in September 1, 2016, meaning this was four years earlier. Despite the technology being used in 2016, it gained widespread usage only a couple of years after that.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were yet to win their first major International trophy

While Cristiano Ronaldo won his first major international trophy in 2016, Messi had to wait until 2021 to get his hands on one. It was not the big fish though (Copa America). However, the very next year, Messi led Argentina to a stunning World Cup win at Qatar.

Manchester City had just one EPL title (since 1990)

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Manchester City’s English defender Finley Burns during the English League Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northwest England on September 21, 2021.

Manchester City were the defending champions that year, having won the title in May 2012, in dramatic fashion. However, they would go on to lift the title 7 more times, asserting their dominance, especially under Pep Guardiola.