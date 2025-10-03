Arsenal
Arsenal vs. West Ham United: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday for their seventh Premier League fixture of the 2025/26 season, looking to maintain momentum following consecutive victories.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug
Arsenal Team News
Gabriel Magalhães remained doubtful after picking up an injury concern during the Olympiacos victory. However, his injury doesn’t look serious and the Brazilian is expected to be back for the fixture. Martin Ødegaard looked sharp in midweek and appears ready to start again following his recent shoulder problems.
Long-term absentees Piero Hincapié, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus remain unavailable for selection.
West Ham’s Injury Concerns
West Ham will be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka due to a stomach issue. However, he is back in training now, while Tomas Soucek serves a suspension for this fixture. These absences weaken their midfield options significantly against Arsenal’s dominant central presence.
The Stakes
Arsenal enter Gameweek 7 looking to build on their impressive form that has seen them win their last two matches convincingly. West Ham arrive seeking to improve their inconsistent start to the campaign under new management.
Victory would strengthen Arsenal’s position near the top of the Premier League table as they continue pursuing Liverpool in the early title race.
Kick-off: 3:00 PM Saturday, October 4th
Arsenal
Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?
It looks like Mikel Arteta has begun integrating Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze in training sessions specifically designed to build chemistry and tactical understanding. This tactical masterstroke will certainly address Arsenal‘s creative stagnation that has plagued previous title challenges.
Solving Arsenal’s Creativity Problem
Arsenal have consistently struggled when Odegaard faces injury or poor form, with no alternative playmaker capable of unlocking deep defensive blocks. Eze’s arrival provides genuine quality in this position, but more importantly, Arteta is ensuring both players can operate together rather than as straight replacements.
Training them in tandem allows Arsenal to deploy both creative forces simultaneously across different rotations. Odegaard’s creativity combined with Eze’s threat from central or wide positions creates unpredictability that has been missing from Arsenal’s attacking patterns.
Tactical Flexibility Arsenal Previously Lacked
Manchester City’s sustained dominance stems partly from their ability to field multiple creative playmakers simultaneously. Arteta is replicating this approach by developing tactical systems where Odegaard and Eze coexist on the pitch.
This partnership enables Arsenal to overload central areas against low blocks while maintaining width through overlapping full-backs. When opponents commit to stopping one creator, the other exploits the space vacated. This dynamic has already troubled defenses during early-season matches.
The Championship Difference
Arsenal’s previous title collapses occurred when opponents neutralized Odegaard, leaving Arsenal predictable and toothless. Having Eze as both rotation option and tactical partner eliminates this single point of failure.
The Norwegian captain’s fitness issues last season cost Arsenal crucial points. Now, even during Odegaard’s absence, Eze maintains Arsenal’s creative standards. When both play together, they provide the creative overload that broke down Newcastle’s organized defense recently.
Building chemistry through dedicated training sessions rather than hoping it develops naturally during matches shows Arteta’s tactical evolution. This proactive approach to partnership-building could finally deliver the marginal gains Arsenal need to overcome Liverpool’s challenge and secure their first Premier League title in 21 years.
Arsenal
Jean-Matteo Bahoya to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya according to GiveMeSport, with sporting director Andrea Berta believed to be monitoring the French talent. The 20-year-old left winger represents one of several young European prospects Arsenal are tracking.
Player Profile
Name: Jean-Matteo Bahoya Négoce
Age: 20 years old (Born: May 7, 2005)
Position: Left Winger
Current Club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Height: 180cm
Preferred Foot: Right
Market Value: €17m (Transfermarkt)
Contract Status: Until June 30, 2029
Nationality: France
Current Season Performance
Bahoya has recorded two goals and one assist in the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign, along with seven shots on goal, 93 dribbles, and seven passes into the box. He scored twice against Werder Bremen in August 2025, declaring afterwards: “I’d like to score 20 goals this season.”
The French winger joined Frankfurt from Angers SCO in 2023 and has accumulated 36 Bundesliga appearances with four career goals for the German club. His contract runs until 2029, giving Frankfurt strong negotiating leverage.
Saudi club Al Ittihad has also been linked with the player according to transfer reports, indicating growing international interest in his development.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Exceptional Dribbling Ability Bahoya’s 93 dribbles in the current season rank among the highest in the Bundesliga, demonstrating his comfort taking on defenders repeatedly. His ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations creates attacking overloads and draws fouls in dangerous areas.
Progressive Ball Carrying His flair in progressive carrying allows him to drive forward with the ball and advance his team up the pitch. This directness suits teams looking to break down organized defenses through individual quality and pace.
Clinical Finishing His goal efficiency is commendable, highlighting his knack for seizing opportunities with clinical precision. When chances arrive, Bahoya demonstrates the composure to convert them into goals.
Youth and Development Trajectory At 20 years old with three seasons of Bundesliga experience, Bahoya possesses both development potential and meaningful senior football exposure. His progression from French second-tier football to German top-flight demonstrates adaptability.
Physical Profile Standing 180cm, Bahoya has suitable height for Premier League football while maintaining the agility needed for wing play. His physical attributes provide foundation for competing against Premier League full-backs.
Ambition and Confidence His public declaration of wanting to score 20 goals this season demonstrates ambition and self-belief. This mentality indicates hunger to improve and achieve at higher levels.
Weaknesses
Limited Goal Threat Despite his clinical finishing when chances arrive, his presence in the final third isn’t as menacing as it could be. Two goals in the current Bundesliga season suggests he doesn’t get into dangerous positions frequently enough.
Positional Competition As a left winger, Bahoya would compete with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and potentially Eberechi Eze for minutes. Breaking into Arsenal’s rotation would prove extremely difficult given established options.
Moderate Assist Production One assist across the season indicates limited creative output for teammates. Top-level wingers need to both score and create regularly to justify starting positions at elite clubs.
Bundesliga-Specific Success His 36 Bundesliga appearances provide some experience, but questions remain about translating this to Premier League demands. Many players excel in Germany but struggle with English football’s unique intensity.
Development Stage While showing promise, Bahoya remains in development phase. Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions may not accommodate gradual progression without guaranteed short-term contributions.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Wing Depth Concerns If Gabriel Martinelli’s form continues to fluctuate, Arsenal may need alternative left-wing options. Bahoya could provide competition and tactical flexibility in this position.
Development Under Arteta Mikel Arteta’s proven track record developing young attackers like Bukayo Saka suggests Bahoya could flourish under his tactical guidance and player development programs.
Reasonable Market Value At €17m valuation with contract until 2029, Bahoya represents manageable investment compared to established Premier League wingers. His age profile offers potential resale value protection.
French Football Pipeline Arsenal have successfully integrated French talent previously. Bahoya’s nationality and playing style could fit Arsenal’s technical approach and dressing room culture.
Multi-Competition Rotation Arsenal’s participation in Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup creates opportunities for squad rotation where Bahoya could contribute while developing.
Frankfurt’s Selling History Frankfurt have shown willingness to sell promising players when appropriate offers arrive. This pragmatic approach could facilitate negotiations if Arsenal pursue seriously.
Threats
Intense Squad Competition Arsenal’s established left-sided attackers create immediate barriers to meaningful minutes. Bahoya would likely face extended periods without significant game time.
Frankfurt Contract Security His contract until 2029 provides Frankfurt with substantial negotiating power. They can demand premium fees or simply refuse to sell if valuation expectations aren’t met.
Saudi Interest Al Ittihad’s reported interest introduces competition from clubs offering significantly higher wages. Saudi clubs’ financial power could tempt Bahoya with immediate financial security.
Premier League Adaptation Risk The significant step from Bundesliga to Premier League represents substantial risk. His current production level doesn’t guarantee successful transition to English football’s intensity.
Alternative Target Priority Arsenal’s scouting of multiple young wingers including Pablo Garcia and Bazoumana Toure suggests they may prioritize other targets with different profiles or stronger current production.
Limited Champions League Experience Bahoya lacks extensive European competition experience. Arsenal need players who can contribute immediately in Champions League knockout rounds, not just develop potential.
Verdict
Jean-Matteo Bahoya represents an interesting prospect whose dribbling ability and progressive carrying have attracted Arsenal’s scouting attention. His 93 dribbles in the current Bundesliga campaign demonstrate confidence taking on defenders repeatedly.
However, his production level of two goals and one assist raises questions about immediate impact at Arsenal’s level. While his clinical finishing is commendable, he doesn’t threaten opposing defenses frequently enough to justify displacing Arsenal’s established left-wing options.
At €17m valuation, Bahoya offers reasonable financial risk, but Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions and Gabriel Martinelli’s presence make his pathway to regular minutes unclear. His development stage suggests he requires consistent playing time that Arsenal cannot guarantee.
The competition from Saudi Arabia introduces additional complexity. Al Ittihad’s financial power could offer Bahoya significantly higher wages than Arsenal would consider appropriate for an unproven prospect.
Frankfurt’s contract security until 2029 strengthens their negotiating position considerably. They can afford to wait for premium offers or retain Bahoya for further development without financial pressure to sell.
Rating: 6/10 – A promising talent with clear dribbling ability and development potential, but insufficient current production and unclear pathway to minutes make this a speculative rather than strategic signing for Arsenal’s immediate championship ambitions.
Arsenal
Bazoumana Toure to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal have been closely monitoring Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure in recent weeks, with scouts watching the Ivorian talent according to GiveMeSport. The 19-year-old represents one of several young European prospects Arsenal are tracking as part of their ongoing recruitment strategy.
Player Profile
Name: Bazoumana Toure
Age: 19 years old (Born: March 2, 2006)
Position: Left Winger
Current Club: TSG Hoffenheim
Height: 175cm
Preferred Foot: Left
Market Value: €14m (FotMob)
Contract Status: Until June 30, 2029
Nationality: Ivory Coast U20 international
Current Season Performance
Toure has recorded two assists in the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. He joined Hoffenheim on February 1, 2025 from Swedish club Hammarby IF, signing a contract until June 30, 2029.
Prior to his Bundesliga move, Toure impressed in the Allsvenskan, attracting interest from multiple German clubs and Premier League sides. Arsenal scouts have been keeping regular watch on his performances since his arrival at Hoffenheim.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Exceptional Dribbling Ability Toure’s 58 dribbles recorded this season demonstrate his comfort taking on defenders. His ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations creates attacking overloads and draws fouls in dangerous areas.
Progressive Ball Carrier His willingness to drive forward with the ball and commit defenders makes him valuable in transition moments. This direct approach suits teams looking to break down organized defenses through individual quality.
Youth and Development Potential At 19 years old, Toure possesses significant room for improvement. His move from Sweden to Germany’s Bundesliga demonstrates ambition and adaptability to different football cultures and tactical systems.
Recent Transfer Success His £12 million move to Hoffenheim in January 2025 indicates clubs beyond Arsenal recognize his talent. The German club’s investment suggests they identified qualities worth developing at Bundesliga level.
International Recognition Representing Ivory Coast at international level provides experience competing for a major African nation. This exposure to international football adds valuable experience beyond club competition.
Weaknesses
Limited Goal Output Zero goals in the current Bundesliga season raises concerns about his finishing ability and threat in the final third. For a winger valued at his price point, more consistent attacking production is expected.
Bundesliga Adaptation Period Having only joined Hoffenheim in early 2025, Toure remains in the early stages of adapting to Bundesliga intensity and tactical demands. His limited experience at this level makes projection to Premier League difficult.
Unknown Physical Profile Lack of detailed physical statistics makes assessment of his suitability for Premier League demands challenging. Understanding his height, strength, and athleticism is crucial for evaluating adaptation potential.
Limited High-Level Experience His career progression from Swedish football to Bundesliga provides limited evidence of ability to perform consistently at Europe’s elite level. Premier League demands would represent another significant step up.
Assist Production One assist across the season so far indicates limited creative output for teammates. Wingers at top clubs need to both score and create regularly to justify starting positions.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Track Record with Young Wingers Mikel Arteta’s successful development of Bukayo Saka demonstrates Arsenal’s ability to nurture young wide players. Toure could benefit from similar coaching and tactical development.
Squad Depth Requirements Arsenal’s multi-competition schedule creates opportunities for squad rotation. Toure could provide fresh legs during congested fixture periods while developing his game gradually.
Potential Value Investment At €10m market value, Toure represents affordable risk compared to established Premier League wingers. His age profile offers potential resale value protection should development not progress as planned.
Bundesliga Platform Continuing development in Germany’s top flight provides high-quality competition experience. Arsenal could monitor his progress before making a decision, allowing him to prove consistency.
African Market Appeal Signing a promising Ivorian international could strengthen Arsenal’s commercial presence in African markets. This provides additional non-sporting benefits beyond on-field contributions.
Threats
Competition for Minutes Arsenal’s established attacking options including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze create fierce competition. Breaking into regular rotation would prove extremely difficult.
Adaptation Challenges The step from Bundesliga to Premier League intensity represents significant risk. Many players struggle with this transition despite showing promise in Germany’s top flight.
Hoffenheim Investment Protection Having invested £12 million in January 2025, Hoffenheim will seek to recoup their investment plus profit. This could inflate his price beyond Arsenal’s valuation for an unproven prospect.
Alternative Target Priority Arsenal’s scouting of multiple young talents including Pablo Garcia and Bahoya indicates they may prioritize other targets with stronger current production or clearer development trajectories.
Limited Evidence Base His short time in major European football provides insufficient data to confidently project Premier League success. Arsenal cannot afford expensive gambles on unproven talent given title ambitions.
Positional Congestion With multiple right-sided attackers already in Arsenal’s squad, investing in another player for this position seems inefficient unless departures create space.
Verdict
Bazoumana Toure represents an intriguing prospect whose dribbling ability and direct approach have attracted Arsenal’s scouting attention. His move from Swedish to German football demonstrates ambition and adaptability worth monitoring.
However, significant questions remain about his production level and readiness for Premier League football. Zero goals and one assist in the current Bundesliga campaign indicate he remains far from the finished product Arsenal need.
At €10m valuation, Toure offers manageable financial risk, but Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions and established attacking depth make his immediate value questionable. He appears more suited to continued development at Hoffenheim rather than competing for minutes at Arsenal.
The lack of consistent attacking output combined with limited high-level experience suggests Arsenal should continue monitoring rather than actively pursuing. His profile indicates potential but not the immediate impact Arsenal require given their championship aspirations.
Rating: 5.5/10 – An interesting prospect worth continued observation, but insufficient current production and unclear development trajectory make this a speculative rather than strategic signing for Arsenal’s immediate needs.
