Arsenal WFC Star Olivia Smith Out of Canada Squad: Know the Reason why

Arsenal forward Olivia Smith has withdrawn from the Canada squad for the SheBelieves Cup because of concussion. The 21 year old was involved in a nasty clash of heads early in the second half during the Gunners’ 3-0 victory over Bristol City in the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.

Smith was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, having been fitted with a neck brace after a lengthy pause in play. This was a worrying sight for Arsenal supporters watching at Meadow Park, who feared the worst before she was eventually discharged from hospital later that evening.

Will Miss Tournament Held in USA

Canada are scheduled to play Colombia, the United States, and Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup during the international break in March. However, Arsenal confirmed in a statement that she would miss the tournament held in the USA after suffering concussion.

Unfortunate that Olivia Smith will not be able to play in the #2026SheBelievesCup.



The club added, “Olivia will remain at Arsenal under the supervision of our medical team during the international break while she recovers.” This is the right decision from both Arsenal and Canada, given the seriousness of head injuries and the importance of proper recovery protocols.

First £1m Player in Women’s Football

Smith became the first one million pound player in women’s football history when she joined the Gunners from Liverpool in July 2025. The Canadian international has been Renee Slegers’ favoured choice up front this season ahead of Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo.

🚨⚽| 🇨🇦 Olivia Smith moved to Arsenal W.F.C. from Liverpool F.C. Women in a record £1m transfer last summer, making it a world record transfer in women’s football at the time.



Her absence will be a blow for Canada, who are preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The forward has been in excellent form for Arsenal and was starting to establish herself as a key player under Slegers.

.@Burgundywave News



The #CANWNT has called up Megan Reid of @NWSL @denversummitfc to join their team ahead of next week's #SheBelievesCup



The defender replaces Olivia Smith of Arsenal W.F.C. who sustained a concussion during a club match



Arsenal return to Women’s Super League action on March 15 when they face London City Lionesses at the CopperJax Community Stadium. Smith will be hoping to be fit and available for that crucial fixture as the Gunners chase Champions League qualification.

