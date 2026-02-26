Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Star Olivia Smith Out of Canada Squad: Know the Reason why
Arsenal forward Olivia Smith has withdrawn from the Canada squad for the SheBelieves Cup because of concussion. The 21 year old was involved in a nasty clash of heads early in the second half during the Gunners’ 3-0 victory over Bristol City in the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.
Smith was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, having been fitted with a neck brace after a lengthy pause in play. This was a worrying sight for Arsenal supporters watching at Meadow Park, who feared the worst before she was eventually discharged from hospital later that evening.
Will Miss Tournament Held in USA
Canada are scheduled to play Colombia, the United States, and Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup during the international break in March. However, Arsenal confirmed in a statement that she would miss the tournament held in the USA after suffering concussion.
The club added, “Olivia will remain at Arsenal under the supervision of our medical team during the international break while she recovers.” This is the right decision from both Arsenal and Canada, given the seriousness of head injuries and the importance of proper recovery protocols.
First £1m Player in Women’s Football
Smith became the first one million pound player in women’s football history when she joined the Gunners from Liverpool in July 2025. The Canadian international has been Renee Slegers’ favoured choice up front this season ahead of Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo.
Her absence will be a blow for Canada, who are preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The forward has been in excellent form for Arsenal and was starting to establish herself as a key player under Slegers.
Arsenal return to Women’s Super League action on March 15 when they face London City Lionesses at the CopperJax Community Stadium. Smith will be hoping to be fit and available for that crucial fixture as the Gunners chase Champions League qualification.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Legend Anita Asante Reveals How She Found Her People at Gunners as 2007 Champions League Winner Opens Up on Career Journey
Anita Asante has opened up about her deep connection to Arsenal and how the club made her into the player she became during a glittering career that included winning the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup. The former defender, now a prominent TV pundit covering the WSL, came through the Arsenal ranks as a teenager before becoming a key part of the 2006/07 quadruple winning team.
Asante’s love affair with football started on the estate where she grew up in Edgware, playing with boys of all ages on the green behind her flat. The local community accepted her without treating her differently because she was a girl, giving Asante the sense of belonging that would define her career path.
Fax Machine Changed Everything
At age 13, a fax came through to Asante’s school about local trials being held by Clare Wheatley and Rachel Yankey. Her father’s reaction when she mentioned Yankey’s name proved significant. “My parents are very familiar with common Ghanaian last names,” Asante explained. “We found out that Rachel was mixed heritage and partly Ghanaian, and that was when I realised this was a real opportunity to play for this team.”
Asante trained twice weekly at Hackney Leisure Centre and the JVC Centre behind Highbury’s Clock End, working her way into a star studded squad alongside legends like Kelly Smith, Jayne Ludlow, and Emma Byrne.
2007 Final Against Marta’s Umea Defined Career
The young defender got her big chance when captain Faye White ruptured her ACL, earning starts in both legs of the 2007 UEFA Cup final against Umea just before turning 22. “I relished the challenge of going up against Marta,” Asante admitted. “I knew she was the best player in the world and this was how I was going to measure myself.”
Arsenal were underdogs but had belief embedded in their DNA, a quality Asante saw repeated when watching the Gunners beat Barcelona in Lisbon last May.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Star Leah Williamson Asserts Strike Action Not Off the Table Over Schedule
Leah Williamson has warned that strike action is not off the table if football’s governing bodies continue to ignore player welfare concerns about the relentless schedule in women’s football. The Arsenal captain made the stark admission while away with England ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, emphasising that accumulated workload is increasingly reflected in injury data across the elite level.
Williamson stressed the issue centres on recovery time as fixture demands spiral out of control for players competing across domestic and international competitions. The modern calendar means success effectively brings added physical risk, with teams progressing deep into tournaments facing heavier workloads without extended rest periods between campaigns.
Arsenal Recorded Highest Minute Loads Last Season
Arsenal Women recorded one of the highest average minute loads per player last season, with several squad members moving quickly from club campaigns into international competition without adequate rest. Injuries have since affected numerous senior players, vindicating Williamson’s warnings about the dangers of fixture congestion.
“It always sounds like we’re asking for a holiday, but that’s not the case,” Williamson explained. “I’m a professional footballer, and part of my job is also to rest, which I’m encouraged to do so by my managers and the environments we play in. So why is that not prioritised when we’re left to our own devices?”
History Suggests Strike Only Way to Be Heard
When asked whether strike action could realistically happen, Williamson was brutally honest. “If people do not feel they are being listened to, history suggests that’s the only way they can be heard. I would never take it off the table.”
The Arsenal defender stressed that players are not raising concerns for fun but because the data supports their position. “The more successful you are, then the less rest you have and the higher risk of injury there is,” she said.
Arsenal Dragon
Update Given Following Arsenal Injury Scare as Olivia Smith Discharged From Hospital After Being Stretchered Off During FA Cup Win Over Bristol City
Arsenal star Olivia Smith has been discharged from hospital after being stretchered off the field during their Women’s FA Cup game against Bristol City. The forward, who joined the Gunners in the summer, played just under an hour before being forced off with pictures showing a neck brace around the 21 year old at Meadow Park.
This was a worrying moment for Arsenal supporters watching on Sunday afternoon. The Canadian international went down, receiving lengthy treatment before being taken off on a stretcher as a precaution. Thankfully, the injury appears to be far less serious than initially feared.
Left Hospital Yesterday Evening
According to Arsenal reporter Tim Stillman, Olivia Smith left the hospital yesterday evening after tests were run and will return to be assessed this week ahead of the March international break. This is brilliant news for Arsenal, who cannot afford to lose Smith for any length of time, given her importance to the team.
It is believed that her involvement with Canada is still up in the air, with the Canucks facing a triple header of friendlies against Colombia, Argentina, and the United States over the coming two weeks. Arsenal’s next match sees them face London City Lionesses in mid March.
Big Boost for Champions League Hopes
With no video available for Arsenal’s cup game against Bristol City, there was huge concern surrounding Smith’s condition for those unable to attend the game at Meadow Park. Thankfully, what seemed initially to be a severe injury has turned out to be a fairly minor incident.
While Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo are both more than capable options to lead the line, it has been Smith who has been Renee Slegers’ favoured choice and proven to be a brilliant signing since her arrival from Liverpool. Having Smith likely available for both legs of the Chelsea Champions League quarter final is a massive boost for Arsenal’s hopes of retaining their European crown.
