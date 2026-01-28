Arsenal WFC Player Ratings vs. AS FAR as Alessia Russo Brace Fires Gunners Into Champions Cup Final at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women demolished African champions AS FAR Rabat 6-0 in Wednesday’s Women’s Champions Cup semi final at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Gunners blew the match wide open inside 20 minutes with three quick fire goals that effectively ended the contest. Stina Blackstenius headed home after just six minutes before Frida Maanum spun brilliantly to volley into the top corner. Mariona Caldentey then converted a penalty after a blatant handball blocked Smilla Holmberg’s effort at the back post.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Anneke Borbe (6/10): Basically a night off for the goalkeeper. Took a couple of goal kicks but wasn’t tested once by AS FAR’s toothless attack.

Smilla Holmberg (8/10): Superb performance from the Swedish defender. Delivered the assist for Maanum’s goal before winning the penalty with an effort that was handled. Should have scored from six yards but this was excellent work.

https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/2016612976229568780

Lotte Wubben Moy (7/10): Strode out of defence confidently, helping create the second goal. Organised the backline superbly to keep Arsenal focused despite the game being won early.

Laia Codina (7/10): Great assist for Blackstenius’ opener and offered a consistent threat at set pieces. Never stretched defensively.

Taylor Hinds (6/10): Not quite as dynamic as Holmberg down the left but was never troubled and created a few opportunities before her halftime substitution.

Midfield & Attack

Frida Maanum (7/10): Thumping finish to double Arsenal’s lead, showing superb technique to take it on the spin. Always wanted the ball and looked dangerous every time she received it.

https://twitter.com/ArsenalWFC/status/2016617433465766386

Mariona Caldentey (7/10): Superbly calm penalty to give Arsenal a 3-0 lead. Subbed at halftime with her work done.

Victoria Pelova (7/10): So tidy in midfield, knitting together defence and attack seamlessly. Covers ground exceptionally well.

Beth Mead (6/10): Not as involved as Blackstenius or Smith and struggled somewhat to make a real impact. Disappointing given how vulnerable AS FAR looked.

Stina Blackstenius (8/10): Scored after just six minutes, heading in from inside the six yard box. Blazed wide when through one on one but remained a consistent problem before her substitution.

Olivia Smith (8/10): Chested the ball down for Maanum’s goal before hitting the bar with a deflected long range effort. Scored a brilliant finish from outside the box on the stroke of halftime. Terrific display.

https://twitter.com/ArsenalWFC/status/2016574535798059389

Subs & Manager

Caitlin Foord (7/10): On at halftime and almost immediately forced a good save. Busy throughout her time on the pitch.

Kim Little (6/10): On at the interval. The game was won but she didn’t put a foot wrong.

Alessia Russo (9/10): Game changing impact off the bench. Scored a fine first goal, beating her defender and finishing high into the roof of the net to make it 5-0, before completing her brace with a brilliant low drive. Outstanding.

Katie McCabe (6/10): Came on with Russo, replacing Hinds at left back. Solid cameo.

Renee Slegers (8/10): Smart squad management with the game won early. Made necessary alterations to keep players fresh ahead of Sunday’s final and the Leicester clash.

