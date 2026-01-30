Arsenal WFC vs. Leicester City WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal Women host Leicester City at Meadow Park on Friday evening as Renee Slegers’ side looks to maintain their pursuit of Chelsea in second place. The Gunners sit third in the WSL table, just three points behind the Blues after that stunning 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend that all but ended Chelsea’s title hopes.

https://twitter.com/ArsenalWFC/status/2017304496666243145

Leicester arrive in north London sitting ninth with 12 points from 14 matches, though their form has improved dramatically since Rick Passmoor took charge. The Foxes have added quality in January with the signing of Alisha Lehmann from FC Como, and they will fancy their chances of causing an upset against an Arsenal side juggling multiple competitions.

Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Friday, January 31, 2026

Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood

TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube

Arsenal Riding High After Chelsea Triumph

Arsenal’s confidence is sky high after beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey scoring the goals that moved the Gunners to within three points of second place. However, Slegers faces a selection headache with the Champions Cup final against Corinthians looming on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

https://twitter.com/ArsenalWFC/status/2016639926381793401

Emily Fox should return after missing the League Cup semi final with a head injury, while Leah Williamson remains unavailable despite progressing well in her recovery. Olivia Smith is available again after serving her suspension for the red card against Manchester United.

Leicester Strengthened by Lehmann Arrival

Leicester have been transformed under Passmoor, who has steadied the ship after a difficult start to the season. The January signing of Lehmann represents a major coup for the Foxes, bringing WSL experience and proven quality from her time with West Ham, Everton, and Aston Villa.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2014405237461709121

Rachel Williams, signed from Tottenham, provides another attacking threat alongside Jutta Rantala. This is a genuinely dangerous Leicester side capable of punishing any complacency from Arsenal, who must treat this match with the respect it deserves despite having bigger fish to fry on Sunday.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey, Pelova; Mead, Russo, Blackstenius

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Pacheco, Goodwin; Cain, Whelan; Lehmann, Tierney, Chan; Williams

