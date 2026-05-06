Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure

Arsenal Women set piece coach Chris Bradley will leave the club at the end of the season after two years in the role. Bradley replaced previous set piece coach Patrik Winqvist in summer 2024 and oversaw significant improvements in the Gunners’ conversion rates from dead ball situations during his time at the club.

🚨 BREAKING | Arsenal's set piece coach Chris Bradley is set to leave the club at the end of the season.



–– Press conference, via @timstillman_ pic.twitter.com/czNS7UR9EA — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) May 5, 2026

Arsenal recently advertised for a new set piece coach and manager Renee Slegers confirmed Bradley’s departure in her pre match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brighton. The club have just a couple of weeks remaining in their season as they chase second place in the WSL and prepare for the Champions League final.

Slegers Grateful for Bradley Contribution

Speaking about the coaching staff change, Slegers expressed her gratitude for Bradley’s work during his spell at Arsenal. “Chris Bradley is going to leave us at the end of the season. He will be with us for the last couple of weeks of the season and then he will move on to new opportunities,” the Dutch manager explained.

▶️ Watch: Renée's pre-Brighton & Hove Albion press conference



Tune in here 📺 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 5, 2026

She added praise for the impact Bradley made during his tenure. “We are very grateful for everything he has brought, he has brought a lot of new ideas and has done amazing work with a high work ethic.”

💬 "We're constantly growing and we constantly want to test ourselves." — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 6, 2026

Arsenal to Appoint Replacement Soon

The Gunners will now look to appoint a successor before the start of next season, with the recruitment process already underway. Set pieces have become increasingly important in the modern game and Arsenal will want continuity in this area as they look to challenge for major honours next campaign.

Renee Slegers on Chris Bradley’s departure at the end of the season, ‘We are very grateful for everything he has brought, he has brought a lot of new ideas and has done amazing work with a high work ethic.’https://t.co/KtcRNUg51W — Tim Stillman ⭐️⭐️ (@timstillman_) May 5, 2026

Bradley departs with Arsenal still competing on multiple fronts, having reached the Champions League final where they will defend their crown against either Lyon or Bayern Munich.

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