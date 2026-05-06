Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure
Arsenal Women set piece coach Chris Bradley will leave the club at the end of the season after two years in the role. Bradley replaced previous set piece coach Patrik Winqvist in summer 2024 and oversaw significant improvements in the Gunners’ conversion rates from dead ball situations during his time at the club.
Arsenal recently advertised for a new set piece coach and manager Renee Slegers confirmed Bradley’s departure in her pre match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brighton. The club have just a couple of weeks remaining in their season as they chase second place in the WSL and prepare for the Champions League final.
Slegers Grateful for Bradley Contribution
Speaking about the coaching staff change, Slegers expressed her gratitude for Bradley’s work during his spell at Arsenal. “Chris Bradley is going to leave us at the end of the season. He will be with us for the last couple of weeks of the season and then he will move on to new opportunities,” the Dutch manager explained.
She added praise for the impact Bradley made during his tenure. “We are very grateful for everything he has brought, he has brought a lot of new ideas and has done amazing work with a high work ethic.”
Arsenal to Appoint Replacement Soon
The Gunners will now look to appoint a successor before the start of next season, with the recruitment process already underway. Set pieces have become increasingly important in the modern game and Arsenal will want continuity in this area as they look to challenge for major honours next campaign.
Bradley departs with Arsenal still competing on multiple fronts, having reached the Champions League final where they will defend their crown against either Lyon or Bayern Munich.
Also read: Steph Catley hails special club connection as Arsenal secures new contract for the Australian defender amid recent squad renewals
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Impressed by In Form Brighton as Gunners Head Coach Says They’re a Hard Team to Play Against Ahead of Wednesday Night Fixture
Renee Slegers says she has been impressed by latest opponents Brighton and Hove Albion. The Arsenal head coach spoke about the Seagulls ahead of Wednesday night’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture at Broadfield Stadium which kicks off at 7:45pm.
Brighton dumped Arsenal out of this season’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup and have backed that up with a win against Manchester City plus a draw at Manchester United. The Sussex side have enjoyed an excellent run of form under their current management this campaign.
Very Brave and Convinced Says Slegers
When speaking in the pre match press conference Slegers praised Brighton’s approach. The Gunners boss explained her admiration for how the Seagulls play both in and out of possession which demonstrates their tactical versatility throughout matches.
Slegers highlighted Brighton’s ability to adjust to opposition and circumstances. The Arsenal manager said they have versatility and can do things in different ways which has clearly caught her attention during her preparation for the fixture.
Set Pieces Will Be Key Area
Arsenal were punished from set plays in their recent defeat to Brighton and Slegers says defending dead balls will be key in the upcoming game. The Gunners conceded both goals from a throw in and from a corner at Borehamwood which is frankly an area that needs addressing.
Slegers confirmed her team are very aware of the threat Brighton pose from set pieces. The visitors have some really tall players and strong headers of the ball which makes dead ball situations dangerous for any opponent facing them.
Happy With Busy Schedule
As a result of Arsenal’s extended run in the UEFA Women’s Champions League which ended at the weekend the Gunners have been contesting two games a week. Slegers is comfortable with her side’s schedule and wants to play games which shows the squad’s confidence.
Also read: Steph Catley Signs New Arsenal Deal in the Most Heartwarming Announcement Women’s Football Has Ever Seen
Arsenal Dragon
Ciara Grant: The Arsenal Legend Who Won 11 Titles, Marked Marta and Built a Career Like No Other
Ciara Grant is one of the most decorated players in Arsenal Women’s history, spending 15 extraordinary years at the club and collecting 11 league titles, nine FA Cups, nine League Cups and a UEFA Champions League along the way.
Her story, from kicking a ball on the streets of Waterford to being immortalised on the walls of Emirates Stadium, is one of women’s football’s greatest ever careers.
From Waterford Streets to Arsenal’s Midfield Engine
Grant joined her local Waterford side Benfica at just 13, playing senior football long before modern regulations would have allowed it. At 20, a chance encounter with Arsenal manager Vic Akers at a five-a-side tournament in Ireland changed everything.
She turned down a scholarship offer in the United States to move to London, arriving by boat with fellow Irish player Carol Conlon and settling into a house near Highbury alongside other overseas recruits.
She won the Player of the Year award in only her second season.
A Position Change That Defined Her Legacy
In 2004/05, then assistant manager Emma Hayes suggested moving Grant from central midfield to centre back.
The transition proved inspired. She went on to anchor Arsenal’s defence for another eight seasons, forming a crucial partnership with Anita Asante during the iconic 2006/07 campaign when the club won the quadruple, including their first Champions League title. Grant was tasked with marking Brazilian superstar Marta in the final, held at a packed Meadow Park, and kept her quiet across both legs.
Life After Football and a Lasting Legacy
Grant retired in 2015 having never held a professional contract, working full time throughout her entire playing career. With 105 international caps for Ireland she sits seventh on the all time appearance list.
Her face now features on the Emirates Stadium exterior as part of the Invincibles wrap, a permanent reminder of what she helped build.
Also read: Steph Catley hails special club connection as Arsenal secures new contract for the Australian defender amid recent squad renewals
Arsenal Dragon
Steph Catley Signs New Arsenal Deal in the Most Heartwarming Announcement Women’s Football Has Ever Seen
Steph Catley has committed her future to Arsenal Women, putting pen to paper on a new two year contract at the club she has called home for nearly six years.
The Matildas vice captain and left back turned the occasion into one of the most charming signing announcements the women’s game has ever produced.
Calvin Steals the Show
Rather than a standard desk and camera setup, Catley brought her dog Calvin into the boardroom for the big moment. As the defender went to sign her contract, Calvin jumped onto the chair beside her and peered down at the paperwork, prompting Catley to tell him: “Look Calvy, this is how mum pays for your food!” Her mother joined the moment via Zoom from Australia, turning what could have been a routine announcement into something genuinely moving and personal.
A Journey of Ups and Downs
Catley arrived at Arsenal and suffered an injury in her very first training session, spending much of that opening season on the sidelines and miles from home.
She has since gone on to make 165 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and winning the Champions League along the way. She told Arsenal.com that the club genuinely feels like a family and that staying was an absolute no brainer once the offer came.
Why Arsenal Felt Like the Only Choice
The 32 year old spoke candidly about the sacrifices Australian footballers make to compete in Europe, acknowledging how rare it is to find a club that truly feels like home. With a Champions League semi final second leg against Lyon on the horizon, Catley’s renewed commitment arrives at a pivotal moment for the Gunners as they push for back to back European glory.
Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott
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